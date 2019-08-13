Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Tokio alpha release with async & await.
- Await a minute, why bother?
- Functional programming jargon in Rust.
- Migrating the TiKV Rust client from futures 0.1 to 0.3.
- Updating to async/await.
- Follow-up to Method on Emulating Higher-Kinded Types (HKTs) in Rust.
- Runtime configuration reloading.
- Parsing Rust strings into slices.
- Why is there a large performance impact when looping over an array over 240 elements?
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is topgrade, a command-line program to upgrade all the things.
Call for Participation
Updates from Rust Core
270 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Sort the fat LTO modules to produce deterministic output
- More explicit diagnostic when using a
vec![]in a pattern
- Give built-in macros stable addresses in the standard library
- Remove gensym in
format_args
- Cleanup & Simplify stuff in lowering
- Revert "Simplify MIR generation for logical ops"
- CTFE: Simplify
ConstValueby not checking for alignment
- Miri: Use ldexp from cmath instead
- Fix generator size regressions due to optimization
- Improve invalid_value lint message
- Fix for "ambiguous associated type" issue with ATBs
- Add implementations for converting boxed slices into boxed arrays
- Add {
IoSlice,
IoSliceMut}
::advance
- Stabilize
duration_float
- Deprecate
try!macro
- Use internal iteration in the Sum and Product impls of
Resultand
Option
- Implement
DoubleEndedIteratorfor
iter::{
StepBy,
Peekable,
Take}
- Skip roundtrip on few structs on OpenBSD
- cargo: Improve error message when using API command with non-remote registry
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Remove recommendation about idiomatic syntax for Arc::clone.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for {HashMap, BTreeMap}::get_key_value stabilization.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for Pin::{into_inner, into_inner_unchecked} (feature
pin_into_inner).
- [disposition: merge] Clarify
Box<T>representation and its use in FFI.
New RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Upcoming Events
Asia Pacific
- Aug 17. Taipei, TW - "Everything in Rust" at COSCUP 2019.
- Aug 27. Seoul, KR - Seoul Rust Meetup, Hapjeong.
- Aug 20. Wellington, NZ - Rust Wellington - Talks: "A C++ Programmer Learns Rust!" + "Ergonomic Errors".
Europe
- Aug 19. Berlin, DE - Rust Berlin - Rust for Decentralised Technology.
- Aug 21. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Aug 21. Berlin, DE - In Rust We Trust - VM on Blockchain.
- Aug 26. Thessaloniki, GR - Rust + GNOME Workshop at GUADEC.
- Aug 27. Thessaloniki, GR - Rust + GNOME BoF at GUADEC.
- Aug 29. Zurich, CH - Rust Zurich - August Community Meetup.
North America
- Aug 21. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Aug 21. Portland, OR, US - PDXRust - Hack Night (not the usual meetup!).
- Aug 26. Durham, NC, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Build a syslog server with mio.
- Aug 27. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
- Aug 27. Chicago, IL, US - Chicago Rust Meetup - Macros Rule! A Dive Into Rust's Syntax Extension Toolbox.
- Aug 28. Ann Arbor, MI, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup - Monthly Gathering.
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
- Blockchain Runtime Engineer at Parity, Berlin, DE or remote.
- Security Engineer at Parity, Berlin, DE.
Quote of the Week
For me, acquiring a taste for rustfmt-style seems worthwhile to 'eliminate broad classes of debate', even if I didn't like some of the style when I first looked. I've resisted the temptation to even read about how to customise.
Years ago, I was that person writing style guides etc. I now prefer this problem to be automated-away; freeing up time for malloc-memcpy-golf (most popular sport in the Rust community).
