Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

News & Blog Posts

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is topgrade, a command-line program to upgrade all the things.

Call for Participation

270 pull requests were merged in the last week

Approved RFCs

Upcoming Events

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

For me, acquiring a taste for rustfmt-style seems worthwhile to 'eliminate broad classes of debate', even if I didn't like some of the style when I first looked. I've resisted the temptation to even read about how to customise. Years ago, I was that person writing style guides etc. I now prefer this problem to be automated-away; freeing up time for malloc-memcpy-golf (most popular sport in the Rust community).

– @dholroyd on rust-users

