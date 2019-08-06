Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- We rewrote our IoT platform in Rust and got away with it.
- About the future of nphysics: a pure rust 2D and 3D real-time physics engine.
- Building GTK+ app in Rust for a first time.
- Understanding Rust through AVL trees.
- Writing an OS in Rust: Updates in July 2019.
- Rust reverses research ruin.
- Veloren: A multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust.
- Minimum safe abstractions.
- How to serve static files with Rust.
- Rust Rocks NB-IoT! STM32 Blue Pill with Quectel BC95-G on Apache Mynewt.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is broot, a program to show the gist of a directory tree.
Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!
Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Actix: Call to community and participation.
- Kate editor: Support Rust LSP server auto-detect some useful root path based on location of Cargo.toml.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
249 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Avoid ICE when suggestion span is at Eof
- On
format!()arg count mismatch provide extra info
- Syntax: Recover on
for ( $pat in $expr ) $block
- dead_code: Properly inspect fields in struct patterns with type relative paths
- Collect file → edition mapping after AST expansion
- Unsupport the
await!(future)macro
- Round generator sizes to a multiple of their alignment
- miri: Fix determining size of an "extra function" allocation
- miri: Add misssing 'roundf32' and 'roundf64' intrinsics
- Impl
Debugfor
Chars
const fn-ify
std::any::type_name
- hashbrown: Replace FxHash with AHash as the default hasher
- hashbrown: Experimentally expose RawTable under the "raw" feature
- rustc: Stabilize options for pipelined compilation
- cargo: Enable pipelined compilation by default
- cargo: Improve error message for unmatched prerelease dependencies
- rustdoc: Use doc comments from 'pub use' statements
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] [Stabilization] async/await MVP.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize duration_float.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize checked_duration_since for 1.38.0.
- [disposition: merge] Give built-in macros stable addresses in the standard library.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for {HashMap, BTreeMap}::get_key_value stabilization.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Asia Pacific
- Aug 10. Singapore, SG - Rust Meetup.
- Aug 17. Taipei, TW - "Everything in Rust" at COSCUP 2019.
- Aug 15. Wellington, NZ - Rust Wellington - Coffee & cake.
Europe
- Aug 21. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Aug 21. Berlin, DE - Rust Berlin - Rust for Decentralised Technology.
North America
- Aug 13. Toronto, ON, CA - Rust Toronto - Toronto Rustaceans Tech and Talk.
- Aug 13. Denver, CO, US - Rust Boulder/Denver - Hack 'N Snack.
- Aug 13. Seattle, WA, US - Seattle Rust Meetup - Monthly meetup.
- Aug 21. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
- Blockchain Runtime Engineer at Parity, Berlin, DE or remote.
- Senior Platform Engineer - Layout as Mozilla, Portland, US.
- Senior Software Engineer at ConsenSys R&D, Remote.
- Rust Developer at Finhaven, Vancouver, CA.
Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!
Quote of the Week
If you want to block threads, get your own threads.
Thanks to Tom Phinney for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42, llogiq, and Flavsditz.