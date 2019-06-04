Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Writing an OS in Rust: Updates in May 2019.
- Unsafe Code Guidelines Reference now available online.
- Actix-web 1.0 released.
- j4rs - calling Java code from Rust.
- The Governance WG is going public.
- Bzip2 in Rust - basic infrastructure and CRC32 computation.
- Evoli - an official Amethyst showcase game.
- Poking the macOS IO Kit with Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is emu, a Rust-based language for programming GPUs. Thanks to Caleb Winston for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
283 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Introduce Rust symbol mangling scheme
- Remove
GlobalArenasand use
Arenainstead
- Short circuit
Sendand
Syncimpls for
TokenTree
- Explicitly suggest
type_ascriptionfeature
- Recover gracefully from argument with missing type or param name
- When encountering move error on an
Option, suggest using
as_ref
- Reword malformed attribute input diagnostics
- Apply
#[must_use]lint to components of tuples
- miri: Tag static/const allocations
- Update LLVM to include fmin/fmax optimisations
- Stabilize
reverse_bitsfeature
- Stabilize
iter_nth_backfeature
- Stabilize
RefCell::try_borrow_unguarded
Weak::into_raw
- Implement
iter::Sumand
iter::Productfor
Option
- Add
Step::sub_usize
BufReader: In Seek impl, remove extra discard_buffer call
- Do not print panic message on doctest failures
- cargo: Test the Resolver against the varisat Library
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for RFC 1789: Conversions from
&mut Tto
&Cell<T>.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize copy_within.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize support for Profile-guided Optimization.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
#![feature(repr_align_enum)]in Rust 1.37.0.
- [disposition: merge] Add std::mem::take as suggested in #61129.
- [disposition: merge] Support ? Kleene macro operator in 2015.
New RFCs
- Get type of an arbitrary expression.
- Make
..a pattern syntactically.
- Amend RFC2603 to allow mangled identifiers to start with a digit.
Upcoming Events
Asia Pacific
- Jun 10. Auckland, NZ - Rust AKL - WASM - the past, present and future.
- Jun 12. Melbourne, AU - Rust Melbourne meetup.
Europe
- Jun 6. Wroclaw, PL - Rust Wroclaw Meetup #11.
- Jun 12. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
North America
- Jun 11. Detroit, MI, US - Detroit Rust - June Detroit Rust at Bamboo.
- Jun 11. Redmond, WA, US - Seattle Rust Meetup - Monthly meetup.
- Jun 12. Boston, MA, US - Boston Rust Meetup at MassRobotics.
- Jun 13. San Diego, CA, US - San Diego Rust May Meetup.
- Jun 13. Arlington, VA, US - Rust DC — Mid-month Rustful.
- Jun 13. Columbus, OH, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Jun 12. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Jun 18. Denver, CO, US - Rust Boulder/Denver - Rust Meetup for June.
- Jun 19. Mexico City, MX - Rust MX - Reunión junio: Hablemos de Fuchsia OS y WebAssembly.
Rust Jobs
- Software Engineer at 3DSignals, Kfar Saba, IL.
- Blockchain Runtime Engineer at Parity, Berlin, DE or remote.
Quote of the Week
apparently I wrote Building Git to explain a complex problem to rust devs who could then help me build it in rust
/dev/horse @ jsconf eu (mountain_ghosts) on twitter
Thanks to Dos Moonen for the suggestion!
