Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.35.0. 🎉🎈
- Update on await syntax.
- Writing a compiler in Rust.
- Announcing Mockiato - A strict, yet friendly mocking library for Rust 2018.
- Programming Servo: Zen and the art of removing blocks from your system.
- Cross compiling and statically linking against Rust libraries.
- Rebuffing the attack of the clones - a newbie's guide to
clone.
- New Rustacean Meta 3 - A story and a dream (and the promise of Rust): the final episode of New Rustacean!
- Erebor, a Rust consultancy startup by Alexander Regueiro.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is mockiato, a strict yet friendly mocking library for Rust 2018. Thanks to Ruben Schmidmeister for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
No issues were proposed for CfP.
Updates from Rust Core
286 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Turn turbo 🐟 🍨 into an error
- Remove
ObsoleteInPlace
- Make place projections concrete
- Simplify use of keyword symbols
- Fix overflowing literal lint in loops
- Use
Symboleven more
- Use
Symbolmore in lint APIs
- Move gensym operations from
Symbolto
Ident
- Avoid symbol interning in
file_metadata
- Avoid more symbol interning
- Don't arena-allocate static symbols
- rustc: Improve type size assertions
- Allow null-pointer-optimized enums in FFI if their underlying representation is FFI safe
- Preserve local scopes in generator MIR
- Annotate each
reverse_bitswith
#[must_use]
- Vec: Avoid creating slices to the elements
- Fix dangling reference in
Vec::append
- crates.io: Further address performance regression in search
- rustbuild: Add clippy and fix commands to x.py
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for RFC 1789: Conversions from
&mut Tto
&Cell<T>.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for reversing the bit pattern in an integer.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize rustdoc theme options.
- [disposition: merge] Bors policy question: Auto-reassignment on r+.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize RefCell::try_borrow_unguarded.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
std::arch::wasm32::unreachable.
- [disposition: merge] Add std::mem::take as suggested in #61129.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Africa
- Jun 5. Johannesburg, ZA - Johannesburg Rust Meetup - informal discussions on topics related to the language.
Asia Pacific
Europe
- Jun 5. Clermont-Ferrand, FR - Clermont'ech: Rust Workshop.
- Jun 6. Wroclaw, PL - Rust Wroclaw Meetup #11.
- Jun 12. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
North America
- Jun 5. Atlanta, GA, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Jun 5. Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy.rs.
- Jun 11. Detroit, MI, US - Detroit Rust - June Detroit Rust at Bamboo.
- May 14. Redmond, WA, US - Seattle Rust Meetup - Monthly meetup.
- Jun 13. San Diego, CA, US - San Diego Rust May Meetup.
- Jun 13. Arlington, VA, US - Rust DC — Mid-month Rustful.
- Jun 13. Columbus, OH, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Jun 12. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Jun 18. Denver, CO, US - Rust Boulder/Denver - Rust Meetup for June.
South America
Rust Jobs
- DevOps Storage Engineer at Comcast, Pennsylvania, US.
- Rust Developer at enhance, London, UK or remote.
- Rust Developer at Kaspersky Lab, Moscow, RU.
- Blockchain Runtime Engineer at Parity, Berlin, DE or remote.
Quote of the Week
I used to think of programs as execution flowing and think about what the CPU is doing. As I moved to rust I started thinking a lot more about memory: how the data was laid out in memory, and how ownership of different parts of memory is given to different parts of the program at run time.
Oliver Gould on "The Open Source Show: All About Rust
Thanks to PrototypeNM1 for the suggestion!
