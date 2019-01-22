Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.32.0. 🎉🎈
- A bot for Starcraft in Rust, C, or any other language.
- Building JavaScript development tools in Rust.
- Guide to rust-analyzer.
- The state of ggez, 2019.
- proc-macro-rules - macro_rules patterns in procedural macros.
- Polonius and region errors.
- Why aren't my Rust threads running?
- Paw at Rust GUIs.
- Serialising Rust tests.
#Rust2019
Find all #Rust2019 posts at Read Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is rust-analyzer, an experimental Rust compiler frontend for IDEs. Thanks to llogiq for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
215 pull requests were merged in the last week
- rustc: Remove platform intrinsics crate
- implement new literal type
Err
- Better lifetime error message
- Add span for malformed doc comment
- Add "dereference boxed value" suggestion
- Suggest correct cast for struct fields with shorthand syntax
- Continue parsing after parent type args and suggest using angle brackets
- Remove delay_span_bug from qualify_min_const_fn
- Use structured suggestion to surround struct literal with parenthesis
- Point at cause for expectation in return type type error
- Fix suggestions given mulitple bad lifetimes
- better error message for bad manifest with
cargo install
- add applicability to remaining suggestions
- use a faster early exit during region expansion
- Tweak
expand_node
- simplify
TokenStreamsome more
- redo
hir::Stmt
- high priority resolutions for associated variants
- provide suggestion for invalid boolean cast
- two HIR tweaks
- librustc_metadata: pass a default value when unwrapping a span
- privacy: account for associated existential types
- use structured macro and path resolve suggestions
- unaccept
extern_in_paths
- querify
entry_fn
- querify local
plugin_registrar_fnand
proc_macro_decls_static
- modify some parser diagnostics to continue evaluating beyond the parser
- Fix poor worst case performance of set intersection
- add
core::iter::once_with()
- Add
is_sortedto
Iteratorand
[T]
- add a
debug_assertto
Vec::set_len
- enhance
Pinimpl applicability for
PartialEqand
PartialOrd
- Change bounds on
TryFromblanket impl to use
Intoinstead of
From
- stabilize
FileExt::read_exact_at/
write_all_at
- rustdoc: Add option to persist doc test executables
- crates.io: Reject publishing of crates that depend on an alternative registry
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: postpone] impl trait expressions.
- [disposition: postpone] Direct and Partial Initialization using &uninit T.
- [disposition: close] Item-level blocks (was: Item-level scopes).
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize extern_crate_self.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
Africa
Europe
- Jan 24. Hamburg, DE - Rust Hack & Learn Hamburg.
- Jan 30. Toulouse, FR - Rust Toulouse.
- Jan 31. Helsinki, FI - Helsinki Rust meetup.
- Jan 31. Torino, IT - Turin Rust meetup.
- Feb 3. Bruxelles, BE - Rust Dev Room @ FOSDEM.
- Feb 6. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
- Apr 26-29. Berlin, DE - OxidizeConf tickets are now available.
North America
- Jan 28. Durham, US - Triangle Rustaceans.
- Jan 30. Chicago, US - Chicago Rust Meetup - Property-Based Testing in Rust.
- Jan 31. Phoenix, US - Phoenix Rust: Games.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
Use usize for counting things that are in memory. Otherwise use the right size for whatever you are doing. Don’t use u32 to track the U.S. national debt, but it’s fine for counting the eggs in most recipes.
– David Roundy on rust-users
Thanks to Cerberuser for the suggestion!
