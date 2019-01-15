Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Writing an OS in Rust: Introduction to paging.
- Librsvg is almost rustified now.
- Understanding Rust lifetimes.
- const types, traits and implementations in Rust.
- Generate Rust tests from data files.
- The evolution of a Rust programmer.
#Rust2019
Find all #Rust2019 posts at Read Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is ropey, an editable text buffer data structure. Thanks to Vikrant Chaudhary for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [easy] Mundane: Rename
Signature::verifyto
is_valid.
- [easy] Crater: Test Clippy lint.
- Review source code of yaserde: Yet another serializer/deserializer.
Updates from Rust Core
189 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add miri to rustup
- fix undefined behavior
- resolve: mark extern crate items as used in more cases
- clarify resolve typo suggestion
- privacy: fix private-in-public check for existential types
- tweak output of type mismatch between "then" and
else
ifarms
- use structured suggestion when casting a reference
- use structured suggestions for nonstandard style lints
- point at match discriminant on type error in match arm pattern
- const-stabilize
const_int_ops+
const_ip
- don't actually create a full MIR stack frame when not needed
- speed up item_bodies for large match statements involving regions
- change
Stringto
&'static strin
ParseResult::Failure
- parallelize and optimize parts of HIR map creation
- stabilize cfg_target_vendor
- stabilize cfg_attr_multi
- stabilize core::convert::identity
- stabilize
letbindings and destructuring in constants and const fn
- clean up and optimize OpenTask / read_index
- NLL: add union justifications to conflicting borrows
- fix and optimize query profiling
- make
TokenStreamless recursive
- replace LockCell with atomic types
- make more passes incremental
- librustc_mir: fix ICE with slice patterns
- don't unwrap unexpected tokens in
format!
- stabilize
uniform_paths
- stabilize irrefutable if-let and while-let patterns
- stabilize
if_while_or_patterns
- std: render large exit codes as hex on Windows
- add
#[must_use]to
Iteratorand
Future
- std: force
Instant::now()to be monotonic
- optimise floating point
is_finite(2x) and
is_infinite(1.6x)
cargo --{
example,
bin,
bench,
test} with no argument now lists all available targets
- rustup: fix
utils::copy_filefor symlink
- rustdoc: allow inlining of reexported crates and crate items
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: close] Using enums like traits.
- [disposition: close] Local
loopbindings.
- [disposition: close] Item-level blocks (was: Item-level scopes).
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Add signed num::NonZeroI* types.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize extern_crate_self.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize the
integer_atomicsfeature: Atomic{I,U}{8,16,32,64}.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
Asia
Europe
- Jan 20. St.Petersburg, RU - St. Petersburg Rust Meetup.
- Jan 22. Lyon, FR - TupperRust.
- Jan 23. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jan 24. Hamburg, DE - Rust Hack & Learn Hamburg.
- Jan 24. Frankfurt, DE - How to Start in Embedded Rust.
- Jan 30. Toulouse, FR - Rust Toulouse.
North America
- Jan 20. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Jan 23. Ann Arbor, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup.
- Jan 23. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Jan 28. North Carolina, US - Triangle Rustaceans.
- Jan 30. Chicago, US - Chicago Rust Meetup - Property-Based Testing in Rust.
South America
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
Right. I've never even used this impl, but my first thought upon seeing the question "I have an
Iteratorof
Xand need a
Y" was to look at the
FromIteratorimpls of
Y.
If that impl didn't exist, I'd then look for the following:
- Other
FromIterator<X>impls for
Stringto see if any of those
Xcan easily be produced from
char(and then I would call
mapbefore
.collect()).
-
impl FromIterator<char> for Vec<u8>. If this existed I would use
String::from_utf8(iterator.collect()).
-
impl Add<char> for String. If this existed, I would use
.fold(String::new(), |s, c| s + c)
- methods of char to see if there's anything that lets you obtain the UTF8 bytes. Indeed, there is
encode_utf8, which even gives a
&mut str, so one can write
rust .fold(String::new(), |s, c| { let mut buffer = [u8; 4]; s += &*c.encode_utf8(&mut buffer); s })
- idly check the inherent methods of
Stringfor whatever pops out at me
and if I could still find nothing after all of that I'd slam my head into a wall somewhere.
– Michael Lamparski on rust-users
Thanks to Cauê Baasch De Souza for the suggestion!
