Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing the web-sys crate!
- The relative performance of C and Rust.
- Understanding compilers — for humans (version 2).
- How I’ve found vulnerability in a popular Rust crate (and you can too).
- lolbench: automagically and empirically discovering Rust performance regressions.
- This week in Rust and WebAssembly 8.
- The embedded WG newsletter 12.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is Evcxr, a Rust REPL and Rust Jupyter Kernel. Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!
Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [easy] winapi: Take advantage of the new Class trait.
- Crater now has a contributing guide and a few issues with mentoring instructions.
- Quinn has some good first issues, listed here.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
114 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Stabilize pattern_parentheses feature.
- Support an explicit annotation for marker traits.
- Better user experience when attempting to call associated functions with dot notation.
- Add "temporary value borrowed for too long" error.
- Remove
-Z disable_ast_check_for_mutation_in_guard.
- Add a
-C default-linker-librariesoption.
- Implement the
dbg!(..)macro.
- Add -Z emit-stack-sizes.
impl traitin bindings (feature: impl-trait-existential-types.
- Make "await" a pseudo-edition keyword.
- Use full name to identify a macro in a
FileName.
- Introduce the partition_dedup/by/by_key methods for slices.
- Rework how we handle outlives relationships.
- NLL: Get Polonius borrow check to work in simple cases.
- NLL: Be more permissive when checking access due to Match.
- NLL: Rework checking for borrows conflicting with drops.
- Don't lint non-extern-prelude extern crate's in Rust 2018.
- Deny the
overflowing_literalslint for the 2018 edition.
- Rename slice::exact_chunks() to slice::chunks_exact().
- Avoid loading constructor attributes in AdtDef decoding.
- Panic when using mem::uninitialized or mem::zeroed on an uninhabited type.
- Improvements to finding LLVM's FileCheck.
- In which we include attributes in unused
extern cratesuggestion spans.
- In which inferable outlives-requirements are linted.
- Add a per-tree error cache to the obligation forest.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge]
#[cfg_attr]expanding to multiple attributes.
- [disposition: merge] Or patterns, i.e
Foo(Bar(x) | Baz(x)).
- [disposition: merge] Support underscores as constant names.
- [disposition: merge] The optimize attribute.
- [disposition: close] Prior doc comments.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for RFC 2086: Allow Irrefutable Patterns in if-let and while-let statements.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- Oct 9. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting in Discord.
- Oct 10. Rust Events Team Meeting in Telegram.
- Oct 17. Rust Community Team Meeting in Discord.
Asia
Europe
- Oct 8. Rome, IT - Rust Rome Meetup.
- Oct 9. Amsterdam, NL - Amsterdam Rust - Intro workshop & Hack night.
- Oct 17. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
- Oct 18. Cambridge, GB - Cambridge Rust Meetup.
North America
- Oct 7. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Oct 8. Seattle, US - Seattle Rust Meetup.
- Oct 11. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Oct 11. Utah, US - Utah Rust monthly meetup.
- Oct 14. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View!.
- Oct 17. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Oct 19 & 20. Ann Arbor, US - Rust Belt Rust 2018.
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
- Rust Engineer at The Graph, Remote.
- Compilers & distributed systems engineers in Australia.
- Rust Developer at Parity, Berlin, DE.
Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!
Quote of the Week
No quote was selected for QotW.
Please submit your quotes for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42, llogiq, and Flavsditz.