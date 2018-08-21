Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing Rust 2018 Preview 2. [discuss]
- Announcing the RLS 1.0 release candidate. [discuss]
- How Rust’s standard library was vulnerable for years and nobody noticed. [discuss]
- Safe partial initialization in Rust. [discuss]
- With undefined behavior, anything is possible. [discuss]
- Rust GraphQL webserver with Warp, Juniper, and MongoDB. [discuss]
- Programming Servo: Anatomy of a fetch. [discuss]
- Thanks for asking. An analysis of questions that are asked on r/rust subreddit. [discuss]
- This week in Rust and WebAssembly 6. [discuss]
- [podcast] New Rustacean news: Rust 1.28. [discuss]
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is wasm-bindgen-futures, a crate to make ECMAScript futures and Rust futures interoperate. Thanks to Vikrant for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
- Call for help building a distributed filesystem in Rust.
- [easy] rustc: mark applicability of diagnostic suggestions.
Updates from Rust Core
157 pull requests were merged in the last week
- the Great Generics Generalisation: HIR Followup
- implement Unsized Rvalues
- add bare-metal aarch64 target
debug_assertto ensure that
from_raw_partsis only used properly aligned
- do not suggest conversion method that is already there
- export WASM table by default
- fix usage of
wasm_target_feature
- syntax: enforce attribute grammar in the parser
- move SmallVector and ThinVec out of libsyntax
- resolve: crates only exist in the type namespace
#[feature(uniform_paths)]: allow
use x::y;to resolve through
self::x, not just
::x
Selfin type definitions (RFC #2300)
- rustc_codegen_llvm: restore the closure env alloca hack for LLVM 5
- make LLVM emit assembly comments with
-Z asm-comments
- unions are not always trivially dropable
- cause cycle err on inf trait normalization
- NLL: optimize reassignment immutable state
- speed up NLL with
HybridIdxSetBuf
TokenStream::extend(awesome speedups!)
- don't accept non-string literals for the format string in writeln
- add the identity function as core::convert::identity (RFC #2306)
- don't panic on
std::env::vars()when env is null
- use
target_pointer_widthfor
BACKTRACE_ELF_SIZE
- non-naive implementation of
VecDeque.append
- stabilize
use_extern_macros
Approved RFCs
- RFC 2504: Fix the Error trait.
- RFC 2351: Add
is_sortedto the standard library.
- RFC 2229: Closures Capture Disjoint Fields.
- RFC 1892: Deprecate uninitialized in favor of a new MaybeUninit type.
- RFC 2306: Add
pub fn identity<T>(x: T) -> T { x }to
core::convert.
Final Comment Period
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] eRFC: if- and while-let-chains, take 2.
- [disposition: merge] Unify std::os::raw::c_void and libc::c_void via libcore.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Add Error::source method per RFC 2504..
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for integer types conversion to and from byte arrays.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for Iterator::find_map.
- [disposition: merge] Allow all literals in attributes (Tracking Issue for RFC #1559).
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for RFC#1685: Deprecate anonymous parameters.
- [disposition: close] Define non-panicking UTF encoding methods on
char.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- Aug 28. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting at #rust-content on irc.mozilla.org.
- Aug 29. Rust Events Team Meeting in Telegram.
- Aug 29. Rust Community Team Meeting in Discord.
- Sep 5. Rust Community Team Meeting in Discord.
Africa
- Aug 25. Nairobi, KE - Rustbridge Workshop at GirlsCode.
- Sep 4. Johannesburg, ZA - Monthly Meetup of the Johannesburg Rustaceans.
Asia
Europe
- Sep 4. Brussels, BE - #3 futures/async/tokio && Gotham-rs.
- Sep 5. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
North America
- Aug 26. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Aug 27. Durham, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Project Night & Lightning Talks.
- Aug 28. Chicago, US - Rust Meetup.
- Aug 28. Dallas, US - Rust Meetup.
- Sep 2. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Sep 5. Indianapolis, US - Indy.rs.
- Sep 5. Atlanta, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Sep 5. Vancouver, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
South America
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
I made a thing to test building every possible Rust program...eventually.
