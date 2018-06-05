Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.26.2. 🎉🎈
- How to speed up the Rust compiler some more in 2018.
- The future of Clippy (the Rust linter).
- Async methods I: generic associated types.
- Async methods II: object safety.
- Avoiding the pyramid of doom.
- The Rust way of OS development.
- The secret life of Cows.
- The state of Gotham.
- Optimising path tracing with SIMD.
- Writing a simple web service in Rust with actix-web.
- Newtype index pattern.
- Tricking the HashMap.
- The Rust language and special cases.
- aturon.log: listening and trust, part 2.
- Introducing feL4: Rust programs for the seL4 microkernel.
- hyper v0.12 is released.
- This week in Rust docs 107.
- This week in Rust and WebAssembly 3.
- [podcast] New Rustacean: Crates you should know: wasm. wasm intro, wasm-bindgen, and wasm-pack.
- [podcast] Rusty Spike Podcast - episode 31. 1.26.1 release, RustFest videos, Rust reach, RustRush 2018, and a bit of behind the scenes look at running Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate, as decreed by llogiq, is im, a library for immutable data structures in Rust.
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
- wasm-pack has several open good first issues available to new contributors.
- Get started with these beginner-friendly issues.
Updates from Rust Core
149 pull requests were merged in the last week
- fix building rustc on and for musl hosts
- add polonius compare mode
- make borrowck use polonius output
- register outlives predicates from queries the right way around
- resolve: make sure indeterminate and inconsistent macro resolutions always generate errors
- typeck: do not pass the field check on field error
- make GlobalCtxt thread-safe
- stabilize short error format
- suggest using
as_refon some borrow errors
- merge unused-extern-crate and unnecessary-extern-crate lints
- make anon params lint warn-by-default
- do not promote union field accesses
- make const decoding thread-safe
impl Default for &mut str
- const fn integer operations
- every match arm reads the match's borrowed input
- also check
letarms and nested patterns for mutable borrows
- implement
#[panic_implementation]
- OOM handling changes
- make the OOM hook return
()rather than
!
std::fs::DirEntry.metadata: use fstatat instead of lstat when possible
- add missing Wrapping methods, use doc_comment!
- optimize joining for slices
- hash up to 8 bytes at once with
FxHasher
- two minor parsing tweaks
- make
Layout's align a
NonZeroUsize
- make some std::intrinsics
const fns
- simplify
HashMaplayout calculation by using
Layout
- optimize layout calculations in
HashMap
- fs: copy: use copy_file_range on Linux
- add
From<bool>for int types
- add
as_nanosfunction to
Duration
Arcdowncast
- stabilize SliceIndex trait
- stabilize SystemTime::UNIX_EPOCH
- cargo: verify that src dir wasn't modified by
build.rswhen publishing
- cargo: fix a deadlock issue
- Rust Logo on a diet
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for the GlobalAlloc trait and related APIs.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize GlobalAlloc and
#[global_allocator].
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for
ToOwned::clone_into(
toowned_clone_into).
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for "macro naming and modularisation" (RFC #1561).
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for promoting
!to a type (RFC 1216).
- [disposition: merge] Exhaustive integer matching.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
std::path::Path::ancestors.
- [disposition: merge] Add ability to apply custom derive to union types.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
- Jun 10. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Jun 11. Seattle, US - Monthly meetup.
- Jun 12. Rome, IT - Rust learning and hacking evening #9.
- Jun 13. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jun 13. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 13. Vancouver, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
- Jun 14. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Jun 14. San Diego, US - San Diego Rust June Meetup.
- Jun 14. Utah Valley, US - Utah Rust meetup.
- Jun 17. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Jun 19. Denver, US - Rust Boulder/Denver - June Meetup in Boulder.
- Jun 19. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting at #rust-content on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 20. Rust Events Team Meeting.
- Jun 20. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 21. Cambridge, GB - Cambridge Rust Meetup.
- Aug 17. Portland, US - RustConf 2018. Registration is now open.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
When picking up a lentil (Result) a pigeon (?) must consider two options. If the lentil is a good one (Ok), the pigeon simply puts it into the pot (evaluates to the wrapped value). However, if the lentil happens to be a bad one (Err), the pigeon eats it, digests it (from) and finally “returns” it. Also the silhouette of a pigeon kind of resembles a questionmark.
– anatol1234 on internals
Thanks to Christopher Durham for the suggestion!
