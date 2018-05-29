Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.26.1. 🎉🎈
- Exploring Rust fat pointers.
- Typed key pattern. A pattern for extracting values from a weakly typed map.
- aturon.log: listening and trust, part 1. Thoughts on controversies from past week.
- Clippy is removing the
#![plugin(clippy)]API in favour of
cargo clippy.
- Fuzz testing in Rust with Cargo-fuzz.
- Wicked fast web servers in Rust - An introduction to writing a simple web server using Thruster.
- Bobbin SDK: Richer hardware abstractions for embedded systems programming.
- [video] RustFest Paris 2018 recordings.
- [podcast] Rusty Spike Podcast - episode 30. Compile times, Aaron’s new quest, books, logic programming, JetBrains, and RustConf.
GSoC Projects
- Porting tokio-rs to redox.
- Nebulet - Booting up. Nebulet is a microkernel that executes WebAssembly. See also: Why Nebulet?
- Cargo-ebuild - GSoC week 1 report.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is syntect, a library for syntax highlighting using Sublime Text syntax definitions. Thanks to kornel for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
- Have you ever complained that rustc is slow? We want to know more!
- rand: Add wasm_bindgen support.
- Get started with these beginner-friendly issues.
Updates from Rust Core
141 pull requests were merged in the last week
- stable point release (1.26.1)
- infer outlives requirements (RFC #2093)
- don't ICE if crate has no valid crate types left
NaN > NaNis now false again (Breaking change, duh!)
- add suggestion applicabilities to librustc and libsyntax
- add -Z no-parallel-llvm flag
- WebAssembly: fix fast-isel lowering illegal argument and return types
- remove unused lowering field and method
- quick refactoring around Substs & friends
- operate on
HirIdinstead of
NodeIdin
hir::Pat::each_binding, and consequences of that
- use
Idents for fields in HIR
- remove extra calls to kill_loans_out_of_scope_at_location
- fix behaviour of divergence in while loop conditions
- fail typecheck if we encounter a bogus break
- generate "invalidates" facts when -Znll-facts is passed
- NLL facts invalidate followup
- use
AllFactsfrom polonius-engine
- enforce stability of const fn in promoteds
- stabilize suggestion applicability field in json output
- shrink
LiveNode
- right-size the
VecDequein
coerce_unsized
- optimize seen Predicate filtering
- inline
try_get
- make
&Slicea thin pointer
- find the largest niche when computing layouts
- "crate-ify" paths that begin with a renamed crate
- rustc: fix another double-lint issue with
crate::
- rustc: correctly pretty-print macro delimiters
- rename
TokenStream::emptyto
TokenStream::new
- underline multiple suggested replacements in the same line
- tweak
maintype arguments and where clause spans
- fix span for type-only arguments
CheckLoopVisitor: also visit closure arguments
- add lint for multiple associated types
impl Traitdiagnostic/test cleanups
- prohibit turbofish in
impl Traitmethods
- fix naming conventions for new lints
- MIRI API refactor
- use different datastructure for MIRI relocations
- misc changes related to Miri allocations
- allow let bindings and destructuring in constants and const fn
- allow
Sizeto be any valid
u64
- implement the chalk-engine traits
- fun testcase: What does an expression look like, that consists only of special characters?
- escape combining characters in
char::Debug
- improve
Debugimpl of
time::Duration
- add SIMD math intrinsics and gather/scatter
Unpinchanges
- make
[T]::lenand
str::lenconst fn
- std: ensure OOM is classified as
nounwind
- stabilize
from_ref
- stabilize
ops::RangeBounds
- stabilize
Formatteralignment
- remove the unstable Float trait
- add the 2018 edition of the book to doc.rust-lang.org
- support
--targetargument in
cargo rustdoc
New Contributors
- Benjamin Lamowski
- Cory Sherman
- Jaro Fietz
- Joe ST
- Martin Carton
- Mateusz Mikuła
- Nick Babcock
- Takanori Ishibashi
- uuttff8
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- RFC 2386:
#[used]static variables.
- RFC 2294: Allow
if letguards in
matchexpressions.
- RFC 2421: Keyword unreservations (pure, sizeof, alignof, offsetof).
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [disposition: merge] Reserve
throwand
failas keywords in edition 2018.
- [disposition: merge] Unstable features accidentally usable on the Stable release chanel are still unstable.
- [disposition: postpone] Implied
#[derive(SuperTrait)].
- [disposition: postpone] DynSized without ?DynSized — Lint against use of
extern typein
size_of_val, and more.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
- Jun 2. Nairobi, KE - Rust on the BBC micro:bit.
- Jun 2. Florianópolis, BR - 1º Encontro Rust Floripa.
- Jun 3. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Jun 4. Karlsruhe, DE - Rust Hack & Learn Karlsruhe - Meetup & Talks.
- Jun 5. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting at #rust-content on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 5. Johannesburg, ZA - Monthly Meetup of the Johannesburg Rustaceans.
- Jun 6. Rust Events Team Meeting.
- Jun 6. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 6. Indianapolis, US - Indy.rs.
- Jun 6. Atlanta, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Jun 10. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Jun 11. Seattle, US - Monthly meetup.
- Jun 13. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jun 13. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 13. Vancouver, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
- Jun 14. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Jun 14. San Diego, US - San Diego Rust June Meetup.
- Aug 17. Portland, US - RustConf 2018. Registration is now open.
Rust Jobs
No jobs listed for this week.
Quote of the Week
