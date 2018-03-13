Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

News & Blog Posts

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is cursive, a library for easy text-user interface applications. Thanks to Wangshan Lu for the suggestion.

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

124 pull requests were merged in the last week

New Contributors

1011X

Kurtis Nusbaum

Maxim Nazarenko

Peter Lyons

Songbird0

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

The community team is trying to improve outreach to meetup organisers. Please fill out their call for contact info if you are running or used to run a meetup.

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Captain's log, day 21 We have sailed on Reddit and Twitter for three weeks now, searching far and wide, yet the only thing we found was a barren landscape, with no end in sight. The supplies are shrinking, the men are growing impatient and hungry, and I fear we will have a mutiny soon. But I am stubborn and optimistic, and urge them to hold on and keep waiting until we find a quote of the week.

— u/SelfDistinction on reddit.

Thanks to u/nasa42 for the suggestion!

Submit your quotes for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42 and llogiq.