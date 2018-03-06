Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.24.1. 🎉🎈
- Announcing the CLI working group.
- Come join the Rust and WebAssembly working group.
- Why Rust has macros.
- Writing a microservice in Rust.
- Futures 0.2 is nearing release.
- Writing your first compiler: Making a Brainfuck to C compiler in Rust.
- Stopping a Rust worker.
- Serializing awkward data with Serde.
- An introduction to writing platform agnostic drivers in Rust using the MCP3008 as an example.
- Opportunistic mutations for the mutagen - a Rust mutation testing framework.
- This week in Rust docs 95.
- [podcast] New Rustacean: Rust 1.24. Performance wins, incremental compilation, and the Rust 2018 Roadmap and Epoch.
- [podcast] Rusty Spike Podcast - episode 21. SIMD, WebAssembly for performance, the embedded working group, the Rust+WebAssembly working group, and the return of the Servo newsletter.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is trace, a crate to allow for quick debug outputs without
println!. Thanks to gilescope for the suggestion.
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Rust CLI Survey – Help the CLI WG determine which problems to tackle.
- Help write the Embedded Rust Book - an official guide to using Rust on microcontrollers.
- Get started with these beginner-friendly issues.
- Cargo: Abort crate resolution if too many candidates have been tried.
- Cargo: Command to update Cargo.lock to minimal versions.
Updates from Rust Core
141 pull requests were merged in the last week
- comprehensively support trailing commas in std/core macros
- type check defaults at declaration
- fix spans ending not on UTF8 character bound (UTF8 is hard)
- NLL: avoid borrowed value must be valid for lifetime '_#2r..." in errors
- replace Rc with Lrc for shared data
- support parentheses in patterns under feature gate
- restrict the
Terminationimpls to simplify stabilization
- rustc: tweak funclet cleanups of FFI functions
- add functionality for epoch lints; add epoch lint for dyn-trait
and use
dyn traiteverywhere
- implement
--remap-path-prefix
- make TransitiveRelation thread safe
- backport LLVM fixes for a
JumpThreading/
assumeintrinsic bug
- bring back
ParamEnvdeduplication
- turn down xz compression level
- include stdsimd in rust-src component
- add std::path::Path::ancestors
- stabilize
[T]::rotate_{
left,
right}
- stabilize unsafe pointer methods
- stabilize
LocalKey::try_with
- specialize
Zip::nthfor
TrustedRandomAccess
impl Clone for ::std_unicode::char::{
ToLowercase,
ToUppercase}
impl Default + Hash for ::core::cmp::Reverse
- package lock files in published crates
- cache the query result
- support
--excludeoption for
cargo doc
- support
+toolchainrustup override in bash completions
New Contributors
- Alexander Ronald Altman
- debris
- flip1995
- Jewoo Lee
- Lukas Lueg
- Tobias Stolzmann
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- RFC 2314: Rust 2018 roadmap.
- RFC 2282: Cargo profile dependencies.
- RFC 2250: Finalize syntax of
impl Traitand
dyn Traitwith multiple bounds.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [disposition: merge] Add Euclidean modulo & division functionality for integers.
- [disposition: merge] Allow locals and destructuring in const fn.
- [disposition: merge] Update the disambiguation handling in RFC 1946 (intra-rustdoc-links) to match impl concerns.
- [disposition: postpone] Function Structs.
- [disposition: closed] Inherent traits.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
The community team is trying to improve outreach to meetup organisers. Please fill out their call for contact info if you are running or used to run a meetup.
- Mar 8. Washington, DC, US - Mid-month Rustful.
- Mar 8. Rust release triage.
- Mar 8. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Mar 8. San Diego, US - San Diego Rust March Meetup.
- Mar 11. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Mar 12. Cologne, DE - Rust User Group Cologne - Is that a spectrum, or memory access timings?
- Mar 12. Seattle, US - Monthly meetup.
- Mar 13. Rome, IT - Rust Roma - Rust learning and hacking evening #7.
- Mar 13. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting at #rust-content on irc.mozilla.org.
- Mar 13. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Mar 13. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Mar 13. Rust Events Team Meeting.
- Mar 14. Tokyo, JP - Rust Meetup in Tokyo.
- Mar 15. Hamburg, DE - Rust Hack & Learn with a Sprinkle of Web Assembly.
- Mar 15. Cambridge, GB - Cambridge Rust Meetup.
- Mar 16. Frankfurt, DE - Rust Table of Regulars.
- Mar 17. Chennai, IN - Monthly Meetup - March.
- Mar 18. Bangalore, IN - Rust for newbies (Part 5 of 12).
- Mar 18. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Mar 19. London, GB - LDN Talks: March 2018.
- Mar 21. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Mar 21. Vancouver, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
- Mar 21. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Mar 21. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Mar 22. Rust release triage.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
