Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Rust and the case for WebAssembly in 2018.
- Introducing TQL - An easy-to-use ORM for Rust.
- Introducing Conduit - A service mesh for Kubernates written in Rust.
- Running Rust regex engine on JVM, via WebAssembly.
- A tutorial on how to use Diesel ORM in Rust.
- This week in Rust docs 85.
- [video] Why Rust is successful.
- [podcast] Rusty Spike Podcast - episode 11. Fedora, Conduit, a WebAssembly game, The Playground, Criterion.rs, Diesel, Mercurial, Android, and iOS.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is printpdf, a pure Rust PDF-writing library that already has a lot of features (though I note a lot of bool-taking methods). Thanks to Felix Schütt for the suggestion!
Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
105 pull requests were merged in the last week
- fix bad error message for cannot_reborrow_already_uniquely_borrowed
- rustc_mir: promote references of statics from other statics
- MIR borrowck: implement union-and-array-compatible semantics
- incr.comp.: uncorporate the stable commandline arg hash and SVHs of upstream crates into the SVH
- incr.comp.: enable query result caching for many more queries
- coherence: fix is_knowable logic
- rustc_trans: don't write discriminants for uninhabited variants
- rustc: further tweak linkage in ThinLTO
- stabilize abi_sysv64
- add read, read_string, and write functions to std::fs
- add Drop impl for linked_list::DrainFilter
- compiletest: account for
uireference files when deciding to skip
- rustdoc: improve search style
New Contributors
- Agustin Chiappe Berrini
- Jonathan Strong
- JRegimbal
- Timo
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [disposition: merge] Fallible collection allocation 1.0.
- [disposition: merge] Implicit caller location (third try to the unwrap/expect line info problem).
- [disposition: merge] Unsized rvalues.
- [disposition: merge] eRFC: Cargo build system integration.
- [disposition: merge] Type privacy and private-in-public lints.
New RFCs
- Hex literals. Introduce hex literals in the form of
h"00 aa cc ff".
- Pointers to const fn:s. Introduce the syntax
const fn(input_types..) -> return_typeas a type which
const fns may be coereced to.
- Implement Debug, Eq, PartialEq, and Hash for libc structs.
- const bounds and methods.
Upcoming Events
- Dec 14. Rust Nairobi - Writing a Rust library: Africa's Talking API wrapper in Rust.
- Dec 14. Rust release triage.
- Dec 14. Rust DC - Mid-month Rustful: Falcon.
- Dec 14. Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Dec 18. Rust London - Rust learning and hacking evening #6.
- Dec 20. Rust London Meetup #19 - Show and Tell.
- Dec 20. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Dec 20. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Dec 21. Cambridge Rust Meetup #6.
- Dec 27. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Dec 27. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Dec 28. Rust release triage.
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!
Quote of the Week
Although rusting is generally a negative aspect of iron, a particular form of rusting, known as “stable rust,” causes the object to have a thin coating of rust over the top, and if kept in low relative humidity, makes the “stable” layer protective to the iron below
— Wikipedia on rusting of iron.
Thanks to leodasvacas for the suggestion!
Submit your quotes for next week!