News & Blog Posts

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is Ammonia, a crate for sanitizing HTML to prevent cross-site scripting (XSS), layout breaking and clickjacking. Thanks to Jules Kerssemakers for the suggestion.

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

110 pull requests were merged in the last week

New Contributors

Alexey Orlenko

Benjamin Hoffmeyer

Chris Vittal

Collin Anderson

Dan Gohman

Jeff Crocker

Laurentiu Nicola

loomaclin

Martin Lindhe

Michael Lamparski

Ramana Venkata

Ritiek Malhotra

Robert T Baldwin

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

Rust's abstraction layers feel both transparent and productive. It's like being on a glass-bottomed boat, you see the sharks, but they can't get you. It's like a teaching language that you can also use in production. Rust helped me understand C. Also Rust people are amazing.

— @gibfahn on Twitter.

Thanks to @sebasmagri for the suggestion!

