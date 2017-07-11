Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Friends of the Forest

Our community likes to recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the Rust Project, its ecosystem, and its community. These people are 'friends of the forest'.

Our this week's friend of the forest is Guillaume Gomez, whose influence is evident everywhere you look in Rust.

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

113 pull requests were merged in the last week

New Contributors

boreeas

Kornel

oyvindln

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

New RFCs

Style RFCs

Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!

The RFC style is now the default style in Rustfmt - try it out and let us know what you think!

An interesting issue:

Good first issues:

We're happy to mentor these, please reach out to us in #rust-style if you'd like to get involved

Upcoming Events

Quote of the Week

Unsafe is your friend! It's maybe not a friend like you would invite to your sister's wedding, or the christening of her first-born child. But it's sort of the friend who lives in the country and has a pick-up truck and 37 guns. And so you might not want to hang out with them all the time, but if you need something blown up he is there for you.

— Simon Heath on game development in Rust (at 38:35 in video).

Thanks to G2P and David Tolnay for the suggestion.

