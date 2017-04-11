Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

News & Blog Posts

Crate of the Week

This week's Crate of this Week is rust-skeptic, a cargo subcommand to doctest your README.md. Thanks to staticassert for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

132 pull requests were merged in the last week.

New Contributors

Anatol Pomozov

Bryan Tan

GitLab

Matthew Jasper

Nathan Stocks

Peter Gerber

Shiz

Approved RFCs

New RFCs

Style RFCs

Issues in final comment period:

Good first issues:

Upcoming Events

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

Nobody expects the Rust Evangelism Strike Force! Our chief weapon is surprise, surprise and fearless concurrency... fearless concurrency and surprise... our two weapons are fearless concurrency and surprise, and ruthless efficiency our three, weapons are fearless concurrency, and surprise, and ruthless efficiency, and an almost fanatical devotion to zero-cost abstractions. Our four, no--amongst our weapons... Amongst our weaponry... are, such elements as fearless concurrency, surprise... I'll come in again.

— kibwen on reddit.

Thanks to shadow31 and KillTheMule for the suggestion.

