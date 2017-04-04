Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Rust Community team is happy to announce the Rust Community blog. Read one of the first posts: About the Rust Community team.
- Mozilla Press Release: Shipping Rust in Firefox.
- Tor project is considering an incremental migration to Rust.
- Fuzzing is magic - Or how I found a panic in Rust's regex library.
- Writing a raytracer in Rust. Part 1: First rays.
- Introducing Linkerd-tcp. A TCP load balancer written in Rust with Tokio.
- A comparison of regex engines.
- Async, Futures, AMQP, pick three.
- Definitive guide to Rust, SDL 2 and Emscripten
- Generic numeric functions in safe, stable Rust with the num crate.
- Building realtime APIs in Rust.
- Writing GStreamer elements in Rust (part 4). Logging, COWs and plugins.
- This week in Rust docs 50.
- These weeks in Servo 96.
Crate of the Week
This week's Crate of this Week is fst, which contains Finite State Transducers and assorted algorithms that use them (e.g. fuzzy text search). Thanks to Jules Kerssemakers for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Want to join the Rust docs team?
- Rust reference docs: Document all features.
- Rusoto an AWS SDK for Rust is looking for maintainers.
- liner: Make keyboard interrupts (e.g. SIGINT from Ctrl-c) work. Liner is a readline-like library in Rust.
- liner: Tilde expansion.
- liner: Password mode.
- liner: Use right arrow key to select autocompletion.
- Ion: Optional Descriptions for Functions. Ion is a shell for UNIX platforms, and is the default shell in Redox.
- Ion: Implement Mapfiles.
- parenchyma: CUDA maintainer. Parenchyma is an extensible HPC-Framework for CUDA, OpenCL and native CPU.
Updates from Rust Core
114 pull requests were merged in the last week.
- diverging types now check more correctly
save-analysistracks associated types
save-analysisallows clients to get data directly (without writing a file)
- on-demand-ify
custom_coerce_unsized_kindand
inherent-implsand the typechecking of item bodies
- more accurate macro expansion information
borrowck
&mutsuggestion refactoring
- fix ICE on some nested macro definitions
- fix build on MSP430 (16 bit)
- keep
ast::NodeIdfor range expressions during HIR lowering
- improve
InternedStringusability (notably, it now implements
PartialEqto anything string-y)
- make
overlapping_inherent_implslint a hard error
- specialize
Vec::from_iterfor
Vec::IntoIter
sort()is now tested against random comparison functions
core::cmp::Reverse(also implements
PartialOrdfully)
impl{
AsRawFd,
IntoRawFd}
for RawFd
- checked slicing for strings
- no longer cache stdio handles on Windows
- add Pijul support to Cargo
- rustdoc now uses
pulldown-cmarkinstead of hoedown (yay!)
- rustdoc accepts
#at the start of a markdown file
- rustdoc no longer documents reexported macros twice
crates.ionow sorts versions following semver
crates.ioindex corruption fixed
- the playpen now highlights spans in MIR comments
New Contributors
- Alan Stoate
- aStoate
- Donnie Bishop
- GAJaloyan
- Jörg Thalheim
- Malo Jaffré
- Micah Tigley
- Nick Sweeting
- Phil Ellison
- raph
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [disposition: postpone] Polymorphic Numeric Constants.
- [disposition: postpone] Introduce
withbounds for pi types.
- [disposition: merge] extend
?to operate over other types.
- [disposition: merge] Remove static bound from type_id.
- [disposition: merge] Extend entry API to work on borrowed keys.
- [disposition: merge] Deprecate anonymous parameters.
New RFCs
Style RFCs
Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!
We're making good progress and the style is coming together. If you want to see the style in practice, check out our example or use the Integer32 Playground and select 'Proposed RFC' from the 'Format' menu. Be aware that implementation is work in progress.
Issues in final comment period:
Good first issues:
We're happy to mentor these, please reach out to us in #rust-style if you'd like to get involved
Upcoming Events
- Apr 5. Rust User Group Cologne - Crate Polishing.
- Apr 5. Rust Atlanta Meetup.
- Apr 5. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Apr 5. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Apr 5. OpenTechSchool Berlin: Rust Hack and Learn.
- Apr 6. Rust DC Learn + Try: tokio.
- Apr 6. Rust Detroit - Letting the type system catch errors for you.
- Apr 6. Rust release triage.
- Apr 10. Seattle Rust Meetup.
- Apr 11. Toronto Rust Meetup.
- Apr 12. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Apr 12. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Apr 13. San Diego Rust.
- Apr 13. Rust Meetup Hamburg - Hack & Learn Tokio Edition.
- Apr 13. Columbus Rust Society.
- Apr 18. Mozilla Meetup Switzerland - Iron - Web development with Rust.
- Apr 19. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Apr 19. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Apr 20. Rust release triage.
- Apr 20. Rust Utrecht - Use Rust: Mentored Workshop.
- Apr 30. RustFest 2017 - Kyiv, Ukraine.
Rust Jobs
No jobs listed for this week.
Quote of the Week
I gave my company's Embedded C training course this morning. It's amazing how much more sense C makes when you explain it in Rust terms.
— theJPster in #rust-embedded.
Thanks to Oliver Schneider for the suggestion.
