Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing Rust 1.15.1.
- rustc compiler team design sprint -- summary.
- Specialization, coherence, and API evolution.
- Safer microcontrollers almost here. Rust on AVR microcontrollers.
- Optimizing Rc memory usage in Rust.
- Content aware image resizing in Rust.
- How to sanitize your Rust code.
- Safe Elixir and Erlang NIFs in Rust with Rustlr.
- Buffers in Rust.
- What Elm and Rust teach us about the Future.
- Chrono 0.3 released, and the future.
- This week in Rust docs 43.
- This week in Servo 92.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate of the week is derive_builder, a Rust port of Django's password primitives. Thanks to Willi Kappler for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
- [easy] rust: If you are on nightly, help test Rust's new release infrastructure.
- [easy] crates.io: Document applying categories/adding new categories.
- [easy] crates.io: Crate listings duplicated on category subpages.
- [easy] crates.io: Update the site to include the email address help@crates.io somewhere.
- [easy] crates.io: Dependent crates link not shown for crates without reverse dependencies.
- [medium] crates.io: Exact match not being obvious.
- [medium] crates.io: Be able to search within a keyword or category.
- [easy] servo: Set origin header in http_network_or_cache_fetch.
- [easy/hard] clippy: Lint unwrap in drop impls.
- [easy] clippy:
to_mutfalse positive.
- [easy] clippy:
len_without_is_emptyrequires
allowin the wrong place.
- [easy/medium] clippy: Lint for Iterator + Copy.
- [easy] clippy: calls to
std::mem::dropwith a
Copytype.
Updates from Rust Core
153 pull requests were merged in the last week.
- Delete the makefile build system.
- ICE when mutably accessing immutable enum fixed
- early-bind return type-only lifetimes
- structured
reprrepresentation
- simplified MIR conditional branching
- stabilized static lifetimes in statics (RFC #1623)
impl From<(I: Into<IpAddr>, u16)> for{
SocketAddr,
IpAddr}
impl Default for PathBuf
- specialize
PartialOrd<A> for [A] where A: Ord
- leak, address, memory & thread sanitizer support
- compile rust data structures to Android
cargonow assumes
build.rsis a build script
cargocan now require features for
bins
New Contributors
- Aaron Power
- Alexander Battisti
- bjorn3
- Charlie Fan
- Gheorghe Anghelescu
- Giang Nguyen
- Henning Kowalk
- Ingvar Stepanyan
- Jan Zerebecki
- Jordi Polo
- Mario
- Rob Speer
- Shawn Walker-Salas
Approved RFCs
Final Comment Period
- [disposition: close] Add a
Transmute<T>trait for representing types that can be transmuted to
T.
- [disposition: merge] Deprecate anonymous parameters.
- [disposition: close] Warn by default when encountering a statement which only consists of an equality comparison.
- Allow uncallable method impls to be omitted.
Closed RFCs
No RFCs were closed this week!
New RFCs
- Amend RFC 1105 to specify how dependency versions relate to semver.
- Deprecate uninitialized for uninhabited types.
- Introduce pattern synonyms - create new patterns that can pattern match against real patterns.
- Unions 1.2.
Style RFCs
PRs:
Issues in final comment period:
Other significant issues:
Upcoming Events
- Feb 15. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Feb 15. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Feb 16. Rust DC Learn + Try: clap.rs.
- Feb 16. Rome Rust User Group Meetup.
- Feb 18. Rust NYC: Rust Hack & Learn.
- Feb 22. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Feb 22. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Feb 22. OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Feb 23. Rust release triage.
- Feb 23. Rust Dresden.
- Feb 24. Crate Polishing Workshop, Darmstadt/Germany.
- Mar 1. South Florida Rust - Intro to Ownership and Borrowing.
- Mar 1. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Mar 1. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Mar 29. GNOME+Rust Hackfest 2017, Mexico City.
- Mar 31. Underhanded Rust Contest Submission Deadline
Rust Jobs
- Full Stack Developer for Resin Supervisor (JavaScript + Rust).
- Postdoc positions for RustBelt project at MPI-SWS.
Quote of the Week
No quote was selected for QotW.
