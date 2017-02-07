Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing Rust 1.15.
- Rust's 2017 roadmap.
- Announcing Diesel 0.10.0. Diesel now works on Rust stable.
- Rocket v0.2. Managed state & more.
- Incremental Compilation is available on nightly and ready for public beta testing.
- Unsafe code and shared references.
- Communicating intent. Understanding newtype pattern, as well as the
Fromand
Inputtraits.
- Writing Python extensions in Rust.
- Stupid tricks with Rust higher-order functions and "impl trait".
- What Rust can do that other languages can't, in six short lines.
- Benchmarking Paillier encryption in Rust, C, and more languages.
- Rust on Teensy part 2: Sending a message. PJRC Teensy is a USB-based microcontroller development system.
- This week in Rust docs 42.
- [video] Ferris makes Emulators 19: Sweep and Mod 2.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate of the week is djangohashers, a Rust port of Django's password primitives. Thanks to Ronaldo Ferreira for the suggestion!
Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [easy] servo: Looking for something to work on.
- [easy] clippy: Lint fns that take immutable refs and return mutables.
- kafka-rust: Parallel communication to brokers.
- kafka-rust: Integration testing.
- [easy] clippy: Lint for redundant cast.
- [easy] clippy: Exclude self-by-value trait methods implemented on Box
from boxed_local.
- [easy] clippy: Lint on method/struct fields sharing the same name.
- android-rs-glue: Add more arguments and use clap to parse the arguments.
- tokei: Add package repositories.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
144 pull requests were merged in the last week.
- Fix
IntoIter::as_mut_slicesignature (this made stable 1.15.1, see release notes)
Cellfor non-
Copytypes (implements RFC #1651)
- implement
kind="static-nobundle"(implements RFC #1717)
Option::get_or_insert(
_with)
()
Iterator::rfind(_)
- make
format!use
String::with_capacity(_)
- branchless
.filter().count()
- specialize
ToStringfor
String,
Cow<str>
- slightly faster
slice::sort()(remember that it got a massive speedup recently?)
FileDesc::set_{
nonblocking,
cloexec} use less syscalls
- 128-bit atomics
- fix
TryFrom/
TryIntofor 128-bit integers
- better error message when adding two
&strs
- better error message on unknown derives
- rustc no longer suggests things that don't exist
- rustc notes lints by name that were activated by group
- minimize dependency graph on incremental compilation
- save-analysis more carefully generates paths
- fix uninhabited
while letpatterns
- warn about default diverging types
- fix uninitialized variable in libbacktrace
- disable FPO on
i686-pc-windows-gnutargets (fixes backtraces)
- rustdoc now works with non-feature crate attrs
- cargo no longer leaks job
- cargo now works with new
rustdoc --testoutput
- cargo now searches path dependencies of workspace members
- crates.io now supports gitlab CI badges
New Contributors
- bluecereal
- f001
- Freyskeyd
- Jean-Sébastien Pédron
- Jimmy Cuadra
- Sergey Pepyakin
- Trevor Spiteri
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- RFC 1828: Rust bookshelf. Create a "Rust Bookshelf" of learning resources for Rust.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [disposition: merge] Allow coercing non-capturing closures to function pointers.
- [disposition: close] Deprecate anonymous parameters.
- [disposition: close] Warn by default when encountering a statement which only consists of an equality comparison.
- Allow uncallable method impls to be omitted.
Closed RFCs
Following proposals were rejected by the team after their 'final comment period' elapsed.
New RFCs
- Allow use of pipe operator in patterns.
- Move metadata into import libraries for MSVC.
- Add unstable sort to libcore.
- Add explicit proper tail calls to Rust via the
becomekeyword.
Style RFCs
Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!
PRs:
Ready for PR:
There's a lot of them right now, contributions here would be very welcome. If you want advice or help getting started, please ping nrc, or any other member of the style team, in #rust-style.
Issues in final comment period:
Other significant issues:
Upcoming Events
- 2/8. OpenTechSchool Berlin: Rust Hack and Learn.
- 2/9. Rust Bay Area: Security and Crypto with RustTLS and Macaroons.
- 2/8. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 2/8. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 2/9. Rust Boulder/Denver - Redox OS with Denver Open Source OS.
- 2/9. Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- 2/9. Rust release triage.
- 2/13. Prague Rust Meetup.
- 2/13. Seattle Rust Meetup.
- 2/15. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 2/15. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 2/16. Rust DC Learn + Try: clap.rs.
- 2/18. Rust NYC: Rust Hack & Learn.
- 2/22. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- 2/22. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- 2/23. Rust release triage.
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
- Full Stack Developer for Resin Supervisor (JavaScript + Rust).
- Postdoc positions for RustBelt project at MPI-SWS.
Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!
Friends of the Forest
Our community likes to recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the Rust Project, its ecosystem, and its community. These people are 'friends of the forest'.
This week's friends of the forest are:
- From jer:
I'd like to nominate colin_kiegel and florob. Both are co-organizers at the monthly rust.cologne meetup, keeping it running all the time.
- From brson:
A few months ago Yamakaky pinged me and offered to help maintain error-chain. I eagerly dumped all maintenence duties on them, and since then they have made the code more elegant, dealt with all issue and pull request triage, and made the releases. If you've appreciated error-chain lately, appreciate @Yamakaky, Friend of the Forest. Thanks, @Yamakaky!
Quote of the Week
Back in these days, we had none of this newfangled “stability” business. The compiler broke your code every two weeks. Of course, you wouldn’t know that because the compiler would usually crash before it could tell you that your code was broken! Sigils roamed the lands freely, and cargo was but a newborn child which was destined to eventually end the tyranny of Makefiles.
Thanks to llogiq for the suggestion.
Submit your quotes for next week!