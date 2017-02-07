Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub.

News & Blog Posts

Crate of the Week

This week's crate of the week is djangohashers, a Rust port of Django's password primitives. Thanks to Ronaldo Ferreira for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

144 pull requests were merged in the last week.

New Contributors

bluecereal

f001

Freyskeyd

Jean-Sébastien Pédron

Jimmy Cuadra

Sergey Pepyakin

Trevor Spiteri

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

RFC 1828: Rust bookshelf. Create a "Rust Bookshelf" of learning resources for Rust.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

Closed RFCs

Following proposals were rejected by the team after their 'final comment period' elapsed.

New RFCs

Style RFCs

Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!

PRs:

Ready for PR:

There's a lot of them right now, contributions here would be very welcome. If you want advice or help getting started, please ping nrc, or any other member of the style team, in #rust-style.

Issues in final comment period:

Other significant issues:

Upcoming Events

Rust Jobs

Friends of the Forest

Our community likes to recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the Rust Project, its ecosystem, and its community. These people are 'friends of the forest'.

This week's friends of the forest are:

From jer:

I'd like to nominate colin_kiegel and florob. Both are co-organizers at the monthly rust.cologne meetup, keeping it running all the time.

From brson:

A few months ago Yamakaky pinged me and offered to help maintain error-chain. I eagerly dumped all maintenence duties on them, and since then they have made the code more elegant, dealt with all issue and pull request triage, and made the releases. If you've appreciated error-chain lately, appreciate @Yamakaky, Friend of the Forest. Thanks, @Yamakaky!

Quote of the Week

Back in these days, we had none of this newfangled “stability” business. The compiler broke your code every two weeks. Of course, you wouldn’t know that because the compiler would usually crash before it could tell you that your code was broken! Sigils roamed the lands freely, and cargo was but a newborn child which was destined to eventually end the tyranny of Makefiles.

— Manishearth in a blog post.

Thanks to llogiq for the suggestion.

