News & Blog Posts

Other Weeklies from Rust Community

Crate of the Week

Since there were no nominations, this week has to go without a Crate of the Week. Sorry.

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

139 pull requests were merged in the last week.

And my favorite PR title: "travis: Move glibc backwards in time"

New Contributors

Colm Seale

Constantin

Eijebong

gralpli

Jack Vickeridge

Jacob Wahlgren

Josh

krdln

Lin Clark

Martin Hafskjold Thoresen

Matthew Dawson

Richard S. Imaoka

Stephen E. Baker

theduke

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

Closed RFCs

Following proposals were rejected by the team after their 'final comment period' elapsed.

New RFCs

Style RFCs

Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!

PRs:

Ready for PR:

There's a lot of them right now, contributions here would be very welcome. If you want advice or help getting started, please ping nrc, or any other member of the style team, in #rust-style.

Issues in final comment period:

Other significant issues:

Upcoming Events

Rust Jobs

Training opportunities

Three day Rust course at LinuxHotel. (German)

Quote of the Week

Yeah, it's like learning to dance when your partner [borrow checker] already knows all the steps. When you're just getting started, you step on their toes a lot, but over time you get the motions down. Eventually, you can start to anticipate their movements and start to appreciate the music as part of the dance, instead of just concentrating on getting your feet in the right place.

— QuietMisdreavus on reddit.

Thanks to matthieum for the suggestion.

