News & Blog Posts

Other Weeklies from Rust Community

Crate of the Week

This week's Crate of the Week is alacritty, an OpenGL-propelled Terminal application. Really fast, nice looking. Missing scrollback. Thanks to Vikrant for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

119 pull requests were merged in the last week.

New Contributors

Behnam Esfahbod

Benjamin Saunders

Ben Wiederhake

Bjorn Tipling

Christopher Armstrong

Craig Macomber

Djzin

Jeff Waugh

Tyler Julian

Approved RFCs

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

Closed RFCs

Following proposals were rejected by the team after their 'final comment period' elapsed.

Abort by default v2. Specify abort-by-default in Cargo.toml when the user does cargo new --bin , as well as various other refinements to the panick strategy system.

New RFCs

No new RFCs were proposed this week.

Style RFCs

Ready for PR:

There's a lot of them right now, contributions here would be very welcome. If you want advice or help getting started, please ping nrc, or any other member of the style team, in #rust-style.

Issues in final comment period:

Upcoming Events

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

I really hate the phrase "fighting". Calling it a fight doesn't do justice to the conversations you have with the borrow checker when you use Rust every day. You don't fight with the borrow checker, because there isn't a fight to win. It's far more elegant, more precise. It's fencing; you fence with the borrow checker, with ripostes and parries and well-aimed thrusts. And sometimes, you get to the end and you realize you lose anyway because the thing you were trying to do was fundamentally wrong. And it's okay, because it's just fencing, and you're a little wiser, a little better-honed, a little more practiced for your next bout.

— kaosjester on Hacker News.

Thanks to Manishearth for the suggestion.

