Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
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Updates from Rust Community
Official
- Enabling the next iteration of the borrow checker on nightly
- Funding team progress update
- rust-lang/rust is adopting an LLM policy
- All Hands 2026 retrospective
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Kevat 0.4.0 — fast, resumable copy and move to external drives, now with a GUI on all three platforms
- kache 0.13.0: keying the env vars proc-macros read
- kobe 101: lease a Kubernetes cluster, don't create one
- Rewriting FalkorDB in Rust: Make It Work, Make It Stable
- Announcing
webrtcv0.20.0: Async-Friendly, Runtime-Agnostic WebRTC on Sans-I/O Core
rtc
- Proxelar 0.5.0: sessions, rules, and more ways to capture traffic
- mirador 1.0.0: a personal terminal dashboard
- BitFun 0.2.15: an open-source desktop AI agent built on a Rust runtime
- mvis v0.5.0: CI/CD Profiling & Allocation Histograms
- multicalc 0.9.0: scientific computation for embedded and robotics systems
- Auto-correcting wrong-layout typing on Wayland is nearly impossible. We did it anyway
- wimux 0.1.0: a native Windows terminal multiplexer
- amtr: a btop-style context-window monitor for Claude Code sessions, and the forensic autopsy of its own 153-hour build
- RSigma v0.20.0 release
- The State of RSigma, and Part Two: The Loop
Observations/Thoughts
- How Firecracker microVMs work under the hood to sandbox untrusted code and AI agents
- Faster floating point math with Rust’s new API
- Rust MEMS drivers: 3 reasons to try and adopt our new sensor driver
- The Bedrock of Software Design | Alex Fedoseev
- Tail-Call Interpreters in Rust
- How to speed up the Rust compiler in July 2026
- Sovereign Tech Fellowship for Rust maintenance (June-July 2026 report)
- An old-new take on argument parsing in Rust
- Stateless Servers, Stateful Payloads: Sessions vs Continuations, Measured in Rust
- [video] Rust in the age of Generative AI with Niko, Allen & Zeeshan
- [audio] Rust in Production S06 E09: JetBrains with Orhun Parmaksız
- Work-Stealing vs. Executor-Per-Thread: Evaluating different HTTP server workloads with Tokio, Smol and Glommio
- Your
#[target_feature(enable = "avx2")]does nothing on
x86_64-unknown-uefi
- Three bugs my AI agents couldn't fix
Rust Walkthroughs
- Blinking an LED on STM32 Blue Pill (STM32F103C8T6) with Embedded Rust
- Branchless Rust: Making a Filter 4x Faster by Removing an
if
- Why modern font metrics cannot reproduce Word pagination
- Building hooklog on a six-day-old framework
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is index_type, a crate for providing strongly typed indices for collections.
Thanks to Roee Shoshani for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Cordial - Unify the two implementations of the profile lock
- Cordial - Fullscreen clips and letterboxes until the workspace is switched away and back
- Dofigen - Extend Dockerfiles
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
630 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- improve CFG traversal
- perf: avoid a heap allocation per basic block in MoveData's location maps
- stabilize passing 128-bit integers via vector registers with
asm!on x86
Library
- a bit optimize four-digit chunks in integer formatting
- add NEON support for
is_asciiand
eq_ignore_ascii_case
- add semver check test command for checking API compatibility of stdlib
- allow only implementing
Read::read_buf
- core: implement bounded random sampling
- iter: specialize
Take::countusing
advance_by
- iter: specialize
advance_bymethod of
Fuse
- make atomic operations const
- move
std::io::copyto
alloc::io
- stabilize
size_of_val_raw, align_of_val_raw, Layout::for_value_raw
Cargo
- add a suggestion when adding
[lints]to a workspace to use
[workspace.lints]instead
- avoid parsing unchanged lockfiles
- completions: complete paths for cargo run arguments
- fix
manual_readmelint for lower-priority README files
- git: make checkout names independent of git config
- make
__CARGO_TEST_FORCE_ARGFILEavailable in distributed builds
- pass rustdoc flags to final CCI merge step
- prevent panic when
package.buildis empty
- reworked how we enable the new build-dir layout on nightly
- trim-paths: unambiguous and reversible remap rules
Rustdoc
- label badge for notable traits
- rustdoc-json: make
Stabilitycompatible with non-self-describing serde formats
- fix ICE when a grapheme cluster joins a Prepend-class character to
_or
:
- fix crash when trying to list attributes on an opaque type
- only analyze head of self type when deciding impl inlining
Rustfmt
Clippy
manual_div_ceil: avoid suggestions that change evaluation count
- fix
no_effect_underscore_bindingfalse positive on proc-macro generated code
- add check for image with embedded link to
doc_paragraphs_missing_punctuation
- lint for UFCS call in
clone_on_copy
- trigger
float_cmp_constfor
assert_eq!with const floats
Rust-Analyzer
- allow
selfas the last segment of a path
- correctly handle unlinked module edge cases
- support
CovariantUnsafeCell
- add
-Zjson-target-specon cargo calls where needed
- add reference for same name param coerce matches
- allow diverging rhs in destructuring assignments
- avoid panic when checking
Copyfor hrtb closure arguments
- detect the rust-analyzer component in a multi-line components array
- do not alloc anon consts for bare paths in blocks
- don't panic on a self-referential
impl Traitfunction
- double stack size for threads to 16MiB
- exclude unknown types from term search
- fix lookup
MACRO_CALL@...in this Semantics due to include!
- fix
ExprScopeshandling of exprs inside patterns
- fix glob import shadowing bug
- make mir debug execution work fot bitflags items
- mark auto traits as coinductive
- no hint with similar name raw-ident arg
- parse postfix range inside closure in access
- recognize format arguments after a backslash in raw strings
- resolve assignment lhs in its expression scope
- show qualified paths when type names collide in E0308
- hir-ty, ide-diagnostics: use E0057/E0061 for arg-count mismatch (was E0107)
- perf: avoid having a separate query for defined opaques
- perf: save an allocation in lifetime handling
- report a config error for postfix snippets with item scope
vfs: use component-based path prefix matching for virtual paths
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A lot of optimizations landed this week. Some big improvements to rustdoc in #159854, one big improvement in control flow graph traversal for
cranelift-codegen, few more improvements to next-solver benchmarks and various other micro-optimizations, bringing the total to a nice round number of 10 improvements this week.
Triage done by @panstromek. Revision range: ad0c9dce..65dd30fb
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.3%
|[0.2%, 0.5%]
|18
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|2.1%
|[0.1%, 16.8%]
|64
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-3.3%
|[-39.8%, -0.2%]
|97
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-6.1%
|[-39.6%, -0.1%]
|111
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-2.7%
|[-39.8%, 0.5%]
|115
1 Regression, 5 Improvements, 11 Mixed; 6 of them in rollups 32 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Tracking Issue for
core_io_borrowed_buf
- Tracking Issue for
derive_macro_global_path
- stabilize
c_variadic_naked_functions
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
- Implement a naming convention for lint/diagnostic-only
rustc_attrs
- Encode OpenBSD
-currentversion in targets'
target_env
- Add
target_feature_available_at_call_site
- Promote
wasm32-wasip3to Tier 2
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs,Language Reference, Cargo, Language Team, Leadership Council or Unsafe Code Guidelines. Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
- No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-08-05 - 2026-09-02 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-08-05 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-08-05 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-08-07 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-08-10 | Hybrid (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) | Rust Malaysia Meetup
- 2026-08-11 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-08-13 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-08-13 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-08-14 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-08-18 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-08-19 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-08-20 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-08-20 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2026-08-21 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-08-25 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-08-27 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-08-21 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-09-02 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
Africa
- 2026-08-11 | Johannesburg, ZA | Johannesburg Rust Meetup
Asia
- 2026-08-10 | Hybrid (Kuala Lumpur, MY) | Rust Malaysia Meetup
- 2026-08-22 | Bangalore, IN | Rust Bangalore
- 2026-08-22 | Delhi, IN | Rust Delhi
- 2026-08-22 | Noida, IN | SciPy India
- 2026-08-29 | Pune, IN | Rust Pune
Europe
- 2026-08-05 | Köln, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2026-08-06 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2026-08-06 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2026-08-13 | Switzerland, CH | PostTenebrasLab
- 2026-08-18 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2026-08-18 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2026-08-20 | Frankfurt, DE | Rust Rhein-Main
- 2026-08-27 | Manchester, GB | Rust Manchester
North America
- 2026-08-06 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-08-06 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-08-11 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2026-08-13 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2026-08-13 | San Diego, CA, US | San Diego Rust
- 2026-08-15 | San Francisco, CA, US | Flower
- 2026-08-18 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-08-19 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-08-19 | San Francisco, CA, US | Bay Area Rust
- 2026-08-20 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-08-26 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-08-26 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2026-08-27 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
Oceania
- 2026-08-27 | Melbourne, AU | Rust Melbourne
South America
- 2026-08-08 | São Paulo, SP | Rust-SP
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
… but I gave up on the idea as the macro rules were turning into a turing complete rust syntax parser
Thanks to miro for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by:
- nellshamrell
- llogiq
- ericseppanen
- extrawurst
- U007D
- mariannegoldin
- bdillo
- opeolluwa
- bnchi
- KannanPalani57
- tzilist
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