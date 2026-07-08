Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
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Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- copper-rs v1.0.0: the open source deterministic robotics OS is now stable.
- Rayfish: Your own private network. No servers, no setup.
- rama v0.3.0 — network service framework ready to be used by the wider Rust community
- kache 0.9.0: supply-chain hardening + read-only CI cache
- GuardianDB - PostgreSQL and P2P/Local-First Together
- Nectar: a Rust-like language that compiles your whole web app to WebAssembly
- logdrain: Fast, Embeddable Log-Template Mining in Rust
- sheathe: Packaging the World's Video in Pure Rust
- wickra: streaming-first technical indicators
- Xcelerator Solver v0.1.0 -- deterministic symbolic regression
- dlt-tui 1.1.0 - a fast TUI viewer for automotive DLT (AUTOSAR Diagnostic Log and Trace) files
- RSSH v0.2.11 — terminal workflows, safer SSH key import, and observable AI ops
- k8s-scale-app-rs: Scale or Restart a Kubernetes Deployment from a CronJob
- M-vis v0.5.0-rc1 update
- FlareDB: An Apache Beam Native Streaming Database built in Rust
- mqtt-typed-client 0.2: a type-safe async MQTT client on rumqttc
- RootAsRole: v4.0.0 Major release, secure execution, new logo
- A Cross-Platform Rust UI Framework via Qt’s Bridging Technology
- Jam Programming Language
- Sōzu 2.1.0: UDP load balancing for the programmable edge
- b0nker: a minimal container runtime written in Rust
Observations/Thoughts
- [video] Rust Berlin Meetup 25/06/2026 Livestream
- [video] How do you rewrite C/C++ projects to Rust? – JetBrains interview with Luca Palmieri, Mainmatter
- Investigating why RustCrypto is slow: Deep dive into SIMD instructions and hardware acceleration
- bool as u32
- A Rust-to-Lean Verification Pipeline with AI Provers: An Experience Report
- Work In Progress Rust
- [video] OpenAI just spent $600k on Rust
- [audio] Rising Academies with Dylan Brown - Rust in Production Podcast
Rust Walkthroughs
- [series] Bevy Tutorial: Build Your First 3D Editor - Create a 3D Space on an Infinite Grid
- Learn Axum Basics and Routing by Building a URL Shortener
- [series] Rama 101.1: HTTPS clients and layers of abstraction
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is apis-saltans, a Zigbee implementation including a coordinator API.
Thanks to Richard Neumann for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
* Protocol - Extend bit-exactness tests to f64 reconstruction targets
* Dofigen - No image tag replacement flag for the generate command
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
598 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- enable eager
param_envnorm in new solver
- lint on
core::ffi::c_voidas a return type
- polish some macro parsing code
- resolve: no allocation in
resolve_ident_in(_local)_module_*
- simplify option-iterator flattening in the compiler
- stabilize
#[my_macro] mod foo;(part of
proc_macro_hygiene)
Library
- add
std::io::cursor::WriteThroughCursor
- implement
Box::as_non_null()
- implement
DoubleEndedIterator::next_chunk_back
- implement
IntoIteratorfor
[&[mut]] Box<[T; N], A>
- implement
ptr::{read,write}_unalignedvia
repr(packed)
- move
SizeHintand
IoHandleto
core::io
- move
std::io::Seekto
core::io
- optimize
ArrayChunks::try_rfoldwith
DoubleEndedIterator::next_chunk_back
- stabilize
feature(atomic_from_mut)
Cargo
bindeps: register transitive artifact targets
- avoid cloning parsed TOML manifest in
ManifestErrorContext
- avoid extra clone of parsed TOML manifest
- remove unneeded cloning when parsing package index
- change HashMaps and HashSets in Cargo to use Fxhasher
- do not pass lint rustflags when
--cap-lints=allowis set
- fixed
Compilation::deps_outputonly taking the last dep
- pre-allocate a few vectors
- stabilize
build-dirlayout v2
- use a set when checking visited workspace members
Rustdoc
- fix crash when trying to inline foreign item which cannot have attributes
- show use-site paths for unevaluated const array lengths
Clippy
chunks_exact_to_as_chunks: Don't report expressions with const parameters
chunks_exact_to_as_chunks: Don't report expressions with type params
missing_trait_methods: MSRV/unstable awareness
vec_init_then_push: don't lint pushes from a macro expansion
inline_modules: ignore
cfg(test)modules in test builds
match_same_arms: keep arm-level expectations working under an outer allow
unnecessary_operation: avoid bad
!suggestions
unnecessary_unwrap_unchecked: don't trigger inside the
_uncheckedfn
- add required parentheses when the
needless_boolsuggestion is an operand
- fix ICE when resolving local in
unnecessary_unwrap_unchecked
- fix
infinite_loopfalse positive inside gen blocks
- fix
manual_c_str_literalssuggestion when the trailing backslash is escaped
- fix
strlen_on_c_stringsincorrect suggestion logic
- fix
suspicious_operation_groupingsduplications
- lint bit width
- optimize
Msrv::meetscalls
- bail out of unicode lint scans when the snippet is pure ASCII
- skip the HIR parent walk in
is_in_test_functionwhen there are no test items
- place generated impl block after the existing impl block
- refactor
StringAddlint pass
- refactor
suspicious_xor_used_as_pow
- remove
lower_tyin
uninhabited_reference
- respect the configured MSRV in
manual_is_variant_and's
map() == Some(_)rewrite
- rewrite
mut_mut
- rewrite
redundant_elseas a late pass
- rewrite
tuple_array_conversions
Rust-Analyzer
- SCIP: exclude leading/trailing trivia in definition ranges
- SCIP: remove dead
inlay_hintsfield
feat(ide-diagnostics): add diagnostics for invalid union patterns (E0784)
internal(query-group-macro): remove the arity test
- add tree top method to Syntax node
- add handler for E0627
- supports multi arms for
replace_match_with_if_let
- fix UB in
smol_str borsh_non_utf8test cases
- fix generic param for
generate_default_from_enum_variant
walkthrough_create_projectfile not packaged
- assertion failure on closure with unbound function
- avoid panic in
convert_tuple_struct_to_named_structon nested pattern usage
- configuration syntax for nvim-lsp
- correct resolution to value when it shares the same name with type
- exclude impls on the error type from impl enumeration
- fix crash on
extract_variablewhen selecting unresolved macro call
- fix crash on completion inside macros
- fix handling of params of coroutine fns
- handle more cases of cfgs in expr store lowering
- no generate with default assoc item
- panics in
unwrap_return_type,
remove_underscore, and
promote_local_to_const
- hoist attribute qualifier segment collection
- reduce parser joint-token allocation
- project-model: don't pass metadata extra args to sysroot
- project-model: introduce cargo.configPath
- provide startup time to ready log point and associated benchmark
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
This week was dominated by wild swings in benchmarks of the new-solver, which is not enabled by default, yet. Apart from that, we got a very few notable changes, only one unexpected speedup from a bugfix in rustdoc.
Triage done by @panstromek. Revision range: 7dc2c162..3659db0d
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.2%
|[0.2%, 0.2%]
|3
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|162.1%
|[0.2%, 1116.3%]
|20
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-1.4%
|[-8.4%, -0.1%]
|7
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-1.1%
|[-8.4%, -0.1%]
|11
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.9%
|[-8.4%, 0.2%]
|10
1 Regression, 1 Improvement, 4 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 17 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Lint against invalid POSIX symbol definitions
- Document NonNull layout guarantees
- Tracking Issue for
slice_split_once
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
Language Reference
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Cargo, Language Team, Leadership Council, Rust RFCs or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-07-08 - 2026-08-05 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-07-08 | Virtual (Cardiff, GB) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-07-08 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-07-09 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-07-14 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-07-15 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-07-15 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-07-16 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-07-16 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-07-19 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-07-21 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-07-21 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-07-22 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-07-28 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-07-29 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-07-30 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-08-02 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-08-04 | Virtual (London, GB) | Women in Rust
- 2026-07-29 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-08-05 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
Asia
- 2026-07-18 | Bangalore, IN | Rust Bangalore
Africa:
- 2026-07-14 | Johannesburg, ZA | Johannesburg Rust Meetup
Europe
- 2026-07-08 | Dublin, IE | Rust Dublin
- 2026-07-09 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2026-07-09 | Frankfurt, DE | Rust Rhein-Main
- 2026-07-09 | Switzerland, CH | PostTenebrasLab
- 2026-07-15 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2026-07-21 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2026-07-23 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2026-07-23 | London, UK | London Rust Project Group
- 2026-07-23 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2026-07-30 | Manchester, GB | Rust Manchester
North America
- 2026-07-09 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2026-07-09 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-07-11 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-07-15 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-07-16 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-07-18 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-07-21 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-07-22 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2026-07-22 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2026-07-25 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-07-25 | Brooklyn, NY, US | Flower
- 2026-07-30 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-08-01 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-08-04 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
Oceania
- 2026-07-09 | Brisbane City, QL, AU | Rust Brisbane
- 2026-07-21 | Barton, AU | Canberra Rust User Group
- 2026-07-23 | Perth, AU | Rust Perth Meetup Group
- 2026-07-30 | Melbourne, AU | Rust Melbourne
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
if a ptr is dereferenced in a forest and nobody hears it, is it sound?
Thanks to Cerber-Ursi for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by:
- nellshamrell
- llogiq
- ericseppanen
- extrawurst
- U007D
- mariannegoldin
- bdillo
- opeolluwa
- bnchi
- KannanPalani57
- tzilist
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