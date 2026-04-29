Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

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This week's crate is dithr, a buffer-first dithering and halftoning library.

Thanks to pbkx for the self-suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.

Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!

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480 pull requests were merged in the last week

Relatively few perf-affecting changes this week. Perf report is more positive than users should see due to the -Zincremental-verify-ich related improvements in #155473.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 9ab01ae5..ca9a134e

1 Regression, 5 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 32 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Language Reference, Language Team or Leadership Council. Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.

Rusty Events between 2026-04-29 - 2026-05-27 🦀

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Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

Sometimes, the best projects are the ones you never thought you could build.

– Chris Dell on his blog

Another week bereft of any quote suggestions. llogiq is glad to have found this anyway.

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

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