Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
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Updates from Rust Community
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- lean-ctx: A Context Runtime for AI Coding Agents
- Zed is 1.0
- Niri v26.04
- Announcing Symposium
- menhera-cooldown: The crates.io Cooldown Proxy
- cargo-cooldown 0.3.0: a Cargo wrapper for supply-chain cooldowns
- Nutype 0.7.0
- AimDB: Reactive Pipelines as the Engine of the Data-First Architecture
- pyscan v2.1.0: Python Dependency Vulnerability Scanner
- flodl 0.5.3
- Blade XR Asteroids
Observations/Thoughts
- Bugs Rust Won't Catch
- A Gopher Meets a Crab
- Using Rust to Build a $1 Handheld Gaming Console
- All databases will eventually be (re)written in Rust
- [video] Rust India Conference 2026 — Full Talk Recordings
- [audio] Helsing with Jon Gjengset
Rust Walkthroughs
- Build a JSON Parser in Rust from Scratch
- device-envoy-esp: Making Embedded ESP32 Fun: With Rust, Embassy, and Composable Device Abstractions
- Rust Projects - Write a Redis Clone - Version 2.0.0
- [video] Rust Parallelism with Rayon - Use ALL CPUs
Research
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is dithr, a buffer-first dithering and halftoning library.
Thanks to pbkx for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Cargo, Rustup or Rust language RFCs.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
- EuroRust 2026| 2026-05-04 (extended) | Barcelona, Spain | 2026-10-14 – 2026-10-17
- NDC Techtown | 2026-05-03 | Kongsberg, Norway | 2026-09-21 to 23.
- Scientific Computing in Rust 2026| 2026-06-05 | Virtual | 2026-07-08 - 2026-07-10
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on Bluesky or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
480 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
AliasTermrefactor
- add
on_unmatch_argsdiagnostic attribute
- eliminate
CrateMetadataRef
- fix performance regression introduced in #142531 by excluding
Storage{Live,Dead}from CGU size estimation
- prefer
-1for
None
- prevent deref coercions in
pin!
- streamline
CrateMetadataRefconstruction in
provide_one!
Library
- constify
Veccomparisons
- exposing Float Masks
- fix heap overflow in
slice::joincaused by misbehaving Borrow
- generalize IO Traits for
Arc<T>where
&T: IoTrait
- maintain
CStringArraynull-termination even if
Vec::pushpanics
- move
std::io::RawOsErrorto
core::io
- implement more traits for field-representing types
Cargo
- clean: do not error if explicitly specified target-dir does not exist
compile: stabilize
build.warnings
compile: ignore unused deps if also transitive
compile: Log all ignored unused externs
Clippy
manual_assert_eq: new lint
- new module style lint:
inline_modules
needless_ifs: handle vertical tab as whitespace to avoid false negative
inline_modules: fix the rust version the lint was introduced in
- make
unused_format_specscatch width issues
- fix
from_over_intofalse positive with conflicting blanket From impl
- fix wrong
question_marksuggestion when match arm body is a destructuring assignment
Rust-Analyzer
- add .new postfix completion based on expected type (rust-lang/r…
- add
unwrap_block, offer
unwrap_blockand
unwrap_branch
- handle if
matches!()for
replace_if_let_with_match
- offer on compound assign for
replace_arith_op
- offer on non-block matcharm for
unwrap_branch
- when renaming a field, rename variables in constructors as well
- fix trait auto import appearing again when trait already been imported as
_
- avoid prelude paths when
imports.preferPreludeis false
- define the ABI of functions inside extern blocks as the ABI of the extern block
- fix closure capture hints being misplaced for async closures
- generate-method skips trait impl blocks when picking insertion site
- keep the same nonce when cloning a
RootDatabase
- make
InferenceResult::binding_mode()fallible
- mark
enumvariants as deprecated when their parent
enumis deprecated
- no complete where kw after qualified path
- offer on
!for
apply_demorgan_iterator
- offer on
is_some_andetc. for
apply_demorgan_iterator
- parse
return #[attr] expr
- parse impl restrictions after the visibility
- pass
proc_macro_cwdto
Analysis::from_single_file()
- suppress infer vars in monomorphization
- migrate replace qualified name with use to SyntaxEditor
- perf: optimize allocation strategies of output/parser/event
- remove generate impl non syntax factory variant
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Relatively few perf-affecting changes this week. Perf report is more positive
than users should see due to the
-Zincremental-verify-ich related
improvements in #155473.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 9ab01ae5..ca9a134e
1 Regression, 5 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 32 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Consider
Result<T, Uninhabited>and
ControlFlow<Uninhabited, T>to be equivalent to
Tfor must use lint
- Switch the destructors implementation for thread locals on Windows to use FLS
- Stabilize
VecDeque::truncate_front
- Derives
Copyfor
ffi::FromBytesUntilNulError
- Tracking Issue for ExitCodeExt on Windows
- remove forever-deprecated and hidden
f64methods
Cargo
Compiler Team (MCPs only)
- Make stable hashing names consistent
- replace
box_patternsin the compiler with
deref_patterns
- Create a new Tier 3 target:
powerpc64le-unknown-none
Rust RFCs
- RFC: Inheriting of
default-featuresin Cargo
- Rust Foundation Maintainer Fund
- build-std: explicit dependencies
Unsafe Code Guidelines
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Language Reference, Language Team or Leadership Council. Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2026-04-29 - 2026-05-27 🦀
Virtual
- 2026-04-29 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-05-01 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-05-02 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2026-05-03 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-05-05 | Virtual (Tel Aviv-yafo, IL) | Code Mavens 🦀 - 🐍 - 🐪
- 2026-05-06 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2026-05-06 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-05-06 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2026-05-07 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-05-07 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2026-05-12 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-05-12 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-05-17 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-05-19 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2026-05-20 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-05-20 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2026-05-21 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-05-21 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2026-05-21 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2026-05-26 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2026-05-26 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2026-05-27 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
Asia
- 2026-05-13 | Malaysia, MY | Rust Meetup Malaysia
- 2026-05-16 | Bangalore, IN | Rust Bangalore
Europe
- 2026-04-29 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2026-04-29 | Paris, FR | Paris Rustaceans
- 2026-04-30 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2026-04-30 | Manchester, GB | Rust Manchester
- 2026-05-02 | Augsburg, DE | Rust Munich and Rust Augsburg
- 2026-05-04 | Amsterdam, NH, NL | Rust Developers Amsterdam Group
- 2026-05-04 | Frankfurt, DE | Rust Rhein-Main
- 2026-05-05 | Olomouc, CZ | Rust Moravia
- 2026-05-06 | Milano, MI, IT | Rust Language Milan
- 2026-05-06 | Oxford, UK | Oxford ACCU/Rust Meetup.
- 2026-05-07 | Edinburgh, UK | Rust and Friends
- 2026-05-13 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- 2026-05-14 | Switzerland, CH | PostTenebrasLab
- 2026-05-18 - 2026-05-23 | Amsterdam, NL | RustWeek 2026
- 2026-05-19 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2026-05-19 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2026-05-19 | London, UK | Women in Rust
- 2026-05-21 | Amsterdam, NL | RustNL
- 2026-05-22 | Amsterdam, NL | RustNL
- 2026-05-26 | Dortmund, DE | Rust Dortmund
- 2026-05-26 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
North America
- 2026-04-30 | Atlanta, GA, US | Rust Atlanta
- 2026-04-30 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2026-05-02 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-05-07 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2026-05-09 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-05-14 | Portland, OR, US | PDXRust
- 2026-05-14 | San Diego, CA, US | San Diego Rust
- 2026-05-16 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-05-19 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2026-05-20 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2026-05-20 | San Francisco, CA, US | Bay Area Rust Meetup
- 2026-05-21 | Hybrid (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2026-05-21 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2026-05-23 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2026-05-27 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
Oceania
- 2026-05-14 | Melbourne, AU | Rust Melbourne
- 2026-05-26 | Barton, AC, AU | Canberra Rust User Group
South America
- 2026-05-13 | Montevideo, UY | Rust Meetup Uruguay
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
Sometimes, the best projects are the ones you never thought you could build.
Another week bereft of any quote suggestions. llogiq is glad to have found this anyway.
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by:
- nellshamrell
- llogiq
- ericseppanen
- extrawurst
- U007D
- mariannegoldin
- bdillo
- opeolluwa
- bnchi
- KannanPalani57
- tzilist
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