Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org.

This week's crate is faer, a general-purpose linear algebra library for rust, with a focus on high performance for algebraic operations on medium/large matrices, as well as matrix decompositions.

Despite another week going by without a suggested weekly crate, llogiq is pleased with his choice.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs, Cargo or Rustup.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.

No Calls for papers or presentations were submitted this week.

430 pull requests were merged in the last week

Moving command-line argument quoting from C++ to Rust (#146700) resulted in a nice performance win when dealing with many dependencies and large workspaces. A somewhat costly destination propagation compiler pass was enabled by default (#142915), which resulted in some build time regressions, but should result in improved runtime performance. The rest of changes were small.

Triage done by @kobzol. Revision range: 52618eb3..ce4beebe

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 0.3% [0.1%, 1.9%] 61 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 0.6% [0.1%, 3.4%] 90 Improvements ✅

(primary) -0.5% [-1.9%, -0.2%] 29 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -1.3% [-22.8%, -0.1%] 71 All ❌✅ (primary) 0.0% [-1.9%, 1.9%] 90

1 Regression, 4 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 4 of them in rollups 37 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Rust RFCs, Cargo, Language Team, Language Reference, Leadership Council or Unsafe Code Guidelines.

Rusty Events between 2025-09-24 - 2025-10-22 🦀

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

We're here to learn. We will do so relentlessly.

– Jon Gjengset on YouTube

Thanks to John Arundel for the suggestion!

