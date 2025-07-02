Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

This week's crate is ansic, a proc macro providing a DSL to output ANSI escape strings with zero runtime overhead.

Thanks to Zeon for the self-suggestion!

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs, Cargo or Rustup.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

No Calls for participation were submitted this week.

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.

No Calls for papers or presentations were submitted this week.

429 pull requests were merged in the last week

Lots of changes this week with results dominated by the 1-5% improvements from #142941 across lots of primary benchmarks in the suite.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 42245d34..ad3b7257

3 Regressions, 6 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 4 of them in rollups 39 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Language Reference, Language Team or Unsafe Code Guidelines.

No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.

Rusty Events between 2025-07-02 - 2025-07-30 🦀

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

I love Rust, so I was already biased to be positive about the Rust for Linux project, even before dabbling with it myself. I'm genuinely surprised to be even more optimistic now than before. The coding part was much easier than I imagined, thanks to the use of reference counting in the kernel. And the promised benefits of Rust over C? They're absolutely real. The Rust version of the driver feels way more robust than the C code, not just regarding memory safety. It didn't have a single bug: Once it compiled, it worked. That's not a huge deal considering it was a direct rewrite, but it counts for something.

– Remo Senekowitsch blogging about their Rust 4 Linux adventure

Despite a lamentable lack of suggestions, llogiq is reasonably pleased with his choice.

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, U007D, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez, bdillo

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation