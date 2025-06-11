Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @thisweekinrust.bsky.social on Bluesky or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Want TWIR in your inbox? Subscribe here.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Are We Embedded Yet? #2
- Meilisearch 1.15 - new typo tolerance setting, comparison operators for string filters, and improved support for Chinese
- cctx: A Context Switcher for Claude Code
Observations/Thoughts
- Rewriting SymCrypt in Rust to modernize Microsoft’s cryptographic library
- Why doesn’t Rust care more about compiler performance?
- Hedge funds are replacing a programming language with Rust, but it's not C++
- The Concurrency Trap: How An Atomic Counter Stalled A Pipeline
- Rust For Foundational Software
- 10 years of betting on Rust
- Report on variadic generics discussions at RustWeek 2025.
- Zero-cost Functional Records in Rust
- A plan for SIMD
- When is a Rust function "unsafe"?
- Nine Rules for Scientific Libraries in Rust
- Rust on a Diet
- Rust vs Go: Which one to choose in 2025
- [audio] What's New in Rust 1.79 and 1.80
- [audio] Rust at Work with Ran Reichman Co-Founder and CEO of Flarion
- [video playlist] RustWeek 2025
Rust Walkthroughs
- Introduction to embedded development with Rust: Overview of the ecosystem
- Achieving <100 ms Latency for Remote Control with WebRTC
- Patterns for Modeling Overlapping Variant Data in Rust
- Is Rust faster than C?
- [video] Introducing facet: Reflection for Rust
- [video] Combining Swift and Rust with UniFFI: Have Your Cake & Eat it Too
Research
Miscellaneous
- Getting A Read On Rust With Trainer, Consultant, and Author Herbert Wolverson
- [video] Julian Hofer - Pixi: the missing companion to cargo
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is optics, a typesafe, fully featured lens library.
Thanks to Akos Vandra for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear in this list, add a
call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or
guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.
- No calls for testing were issued this week by Rust, Rust language RFCs, Cargo or Rustup.
Let us know if you would like your feature to be tracked as a part of this list.
RFCs
Rust
Rustup
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here or through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!
CFP - Events
Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.
If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the website through a PR to TWiR or by reaching out on X (formerly Twitter) or Mastodon!
Updates from the Rust Project
516 pull requests were merged in the last week
Compiler
- add (back)
unsupported_calling_conventionslint to reject more invalid calling conventions
- add a new
mismatched-lifetime-syntaxeslint
- fast path for stalled obligations on self ty
- simplify and optimize
VecCache's
SlotIndex::from_index
- rework
collect_and_applyto not rely on size hint for optimization
- miri: TB: add flag to disable the more precise interior mutability tracking
- miri: native-lib: allow multiple libraries and/or dirs
Library
- stabilise
os_string_pathbuf_leak
- stabilize
const_eq_ignore_ascii_case
- stabilize
nonnull_provenance
- stabilize
sha512,
sm3and
sm4for x86
- stabilize
tcp_quickack
- bootstrap: build std sans leaf frame pointers
- make
NonZero<char>possible
- optimize
Seek::stream_lenimpl for
File
Clippy
doc_suspicious_footnotes: lint text that looks like a footnote
missing_const_for_fn: consider constness of instance
zombie_processes: do not complain about early early returns
- add new lint:
ip_constant
- do not lint macro generated codes
- do not recurse indefinitely while checking for inner mutability
- fix
branches_sharing_codesuggests wrongly when dealing with macros
- fix
create_dirignores paths in suggestions
- fix
match_single_bindingmisses curlies on type signatures
- fix
std_instead_of_coreFP when part of the
usecannot be replaced
- fix
unnecessary_debug_formattingFP inside
Debugimpl
- fix false positive for
unused_unit
- fix suggestion-causes-error of
print_literaland
write_literal
- introduce
coerce_container_to_any
- invert suggestion if pointer is tested for non-nullness
- lint reversed ordering in partial ord impl
- use interned strings when possible, for efficiency purposes
Rust-Analyzer
- better parser recovery for macro calls in type bound position
- add
dynkeyword inlay hints
- implement attribute completions for diagnostics module
- always include quickfixes for diagnostics, even when diagnostics are disabled
- do not error at impls for unsized types that do not include
where Self: Sizeditems
- record macro calls for fields in
ChildBySourceimpls
- record macro calls in signatures in
ChildBySourceimpls
- stabilize the "JSON is not Rust" diagnostic
- stabilize unlinked file diagnostic
- hir-ty: add incremental tests checking for
inferinvalidation
- make
Semantics<'db, DB>support
Semantics<'db, dyn HirDatabase>, take two
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Mostly positive week, with a lot of improvements in the type system, especially in new solver and one big win in caching code. Regressions come from new warnings, with outsized impact on one benchmark with a lot of generated code.
Triage done by @panstromek. Revision range: 2fc3deed..c31cccb7
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|3.1%
|[0.3%, 8.5%]
|22
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.6%
|[0.2%, 0.9%]
|3
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-1.0%
|[-3.4%, -0.2%]
|151
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-3.5%
|[-66.5%, -0.2%]
|146
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.4%
|[-3.4%, 8.5%]
|173
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- Tracking Issue for
mixed_integer_ops_unsigned_sub
- Allow storing
format_args!()in variable
- Tracking Issue for File lock API
- Sized Hierarchy: Part I
- Allow volatile access to non-Rust memory, including address 0
- const-eval: allow constants to refer to mutable/external memory, but reject such constants as patterns
- Report never type lints in dependencies
- builtin dyn impl no guide inference
- Change
core::iter::Fuse's Default impl to do what its docs say it does
- Stabilize derive(CoercePointee)
- impl
Defaultfor
array::IntoIter
- Added
Cloneimplementation for
ChunkBy
No Items entered Final Comment Period this week for Cargo, Language Reference, Language Team, Rust RFCs or Unsafe Code Guidelines.
Let us know if you would like your PRs, Tracking Issues or RFCs to be tracked as a part of this list.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2025-06-11 - 2025-07-09 🦀
Virtual
- 2025-06-11 | Virtual (Tel Aviv, IL) | Code Mavens 🦀 - 🐍 - 🐪
- 2025-06-12 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2025-06-12 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2025-06-15 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-06-17 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2025-06-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2025-06-19 | Hybrid (Redmond, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-06-19 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2025-06-19 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2025-06-22 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-06-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-06-24 | Virtual (London, UK) | Women in Rust
- 2025-06-26 | Virtual (Girona, ES) | Rust Girona
- 2025-06-26 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2025-06-29 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-07-02 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2025-07-03 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Rust Berlin
- 2025-07-05 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Meetup
- 2025-07-06 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
- 2025-07-08 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust User Meetup
Africa
- 2025-06-17 | Johannesburg, ZA | Johannesburg Rust Meetup
Asia
- 2025-06-14 | Kuala Lumpur, MY | Rust Malaysia x APUGDC x ACM SIGGRAPH KL
- 2025-06-28 | Bangalore/Bengaluru, IN | Rust Bangalore
- 2025-07-02 | Seoul, KR | Rust Programming Meetup Seoul
Europe
- 2025-06-11 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2025-06-12 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2025-06-17 | Cambridge, GB | Cambridge Rust Meetup
- 2025-06-17 | Leipzig, SN, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2025-06-18 | Stockholm, SE | Stockholm Rust
- 2025-06-19 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2025-06-19 | Edinburgh, UK | Rust and Friends
- 2025-06-20 | Edinburgh, UK | Rust and Friends
- 2025-06-24 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2025-06-25 | London, UK | London Rust Project Group
- 2025-06-26 | Barcelona, ES | BcnRust
- 2025-06-26 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2025-06-26 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2025-07-01 | Gdansk, PL | Rust Gdansk
- 2025-07-02 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- 2025-07-09 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- 2025-07-09 | Reading, GB | Reading Rust Workshop
North America
- 2025-06-11 | Phoenix, AZ, US | Desert Rust
- 2025-06-12 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2025-06-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2025-06-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | Vara Network
- 2025-06-18 | Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2025-06-19 | Hybrid (Redmond, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-06-19 | México City, MX | Rust MX
- 2025-06-19 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2025-06-19 | Redmond, WA, US | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2025-06-20 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2025-06-25 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2025-06-26 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Rust Los Angeles
- 2025-06-26 | Los Angeles (Chino Hills), CA, US | Vara Network
- 2025-06-26 | Spokane, WA, US | Spokane Rust
- 2025-06-28 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2025-07-03 | Saint Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2025-07-06 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
Oceania
- 2025-06-11 | Sydney, NS, AU | Rust Sydney
- 2025-06-16 | Christchurch, NZ | Christchurch Rust Meetup Group
- 2025-06-24 | Barton, AU | Canberra Rust User Group (CRUG)
South America
- 2025-06-12 | Buenos Aires, AR | Rust en Español
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
Gaze not into the abyss, lest you become recognized as an abyss domain expert, and they expect you keep gazing into the damn thing.
Thanks to robin for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, U007D, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez, bdillo
Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation