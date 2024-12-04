Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on X (formerly Twitter) or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
- Announcing Rust 1.83.0
- Rustc Trait System Refactor Initiative Update: Stabilizing
-Znext-solver=coherence
- The wasm32-wasip2 Target Has Reached Tier 2 Support
- 2024 Annual State of Rust Survey
Project/Tooling Updates
- Measuring and Improving rustls's Multithreaded Performance
- Bevy 0.15
- Leptos 0.7.0
- Advent of Rust 2024
- Introducing Uniffi for React Native: Rust-Powered Turbo Modules
- Revisiting Hubris appconfigs
- RVKMS and Rust KMS bindings
- NonStop discussion around adding Rust to Git
- Rust's incremental compiler architecture
- What's new in SeaStreamer 0.5
Observations/Thoughts
- Breakage! in the Cargo.toml — How Rust Package Features Work (And Break)
- Streaming Audio APIs in Rust pt. 4: The Model
- [audio] GitButler with Scott Chacon and Kiril Videlov
- [audio] A different serde
Rust Walkthroughs
- Developing a Zellij Rust plugin
- Optimization adventures: making a parallel Rust workload even faster with data-oriented design (and other tricks)
- Designing a const
array::from_fnin stable Rust
- Implementing async APIs for microcontroller peripherals
- Rust 🦀 on the RP2040
- Building a real-time chat using WebSockets over HTTP/2 streams
- Running Bevy in a Web Worker with Rendering and Physics!
- Packaging a Rust library as an XCFramework for iOS
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is augurs, a time-series toolkit for Rust with bindings to JS & Python.
Thanks to Ben Sully for the suggestion!
Calls for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:
RFCs
- No calls for testing were issued this week.
Rust
- No calls for testing were issued this week.
Rustup
- No calls for testing were issued this week.
Call for Participation; projects and speakers
CFP - Projects
CFP - Events
- RustWeek 2025 | Closes 2025-01-12 | Utrecht, The Netherlands | Event date: 2025-05-13
Updates from the Rust Project
488 pull requests were merged in the last week
rust_analyzer_settings: force use of 'nightly' toolchain
- add
needs-target-has-atomicdirective
- allow injecting a profiler runtime into
#![no_core]crates
- bail on more errors in dyn ty lowering
- better diagnostic for fn items in variadic functions
- changes old intrinsic declaration to new declaration
- check
xform_ret_tyfor WF in the new solver to improve method winnowing
- check let source before suggesting annotation
- check local cache even if global is usable
- cleanup: delete
//@ pretty-expandeddirective
- constify
Dropand
Destruct
- coverage: store coverage source regions as
Spanuntil codegen
- coverage: use a query to identify which counter/expression IDs are used
- delay a bug when encountering an impl with unconstrained generics in
codegen_select
- disable
avr-rjmp-offseton Windows for now
- do not call
extern_crateon current trait on crate mismatch errors
- do not constrain infer vars in
find_best_leaf_obligation
- do not create trait object type if missing associated types
- do not unify dereferences of shared borrows in GVN
- don't type error if we fail to coerce
Pin<T>because it doesnt contain a ref
- eliminate magic numbers from expression precedence
- enable
-Zshare-genericsfor
inline(never)functions
- ensure JSON-defined targets are consistent
- fast-reject: add depth check
- fix ICE when promoted has layout size overflow
- fix
-Zdump-mir-dataflow
- fix
clobber_abiin RV32E and RV64E inline assembly
- fix confusing diagnostic for reserved
##
- fix handling of x18 in AArch64 inline assembly on ohos/trusty or with -Zfixed-x18
- gce: fix
typing_modemismatch
- get rid of HIR const checker
- improve span handling in
parse_expr_bottom
- improvements on initial sysroot and libdir finding logics
- make
adjust_fulfillment_errorswork with
HostEffectPredicateand
const_conditions
- make
compare_impl_iteminto a query
- only error raw lifetime followed by
\'in edition 2021+
- only ignore windows-gnu in avr-jmp-offset
- print generated doc paths
- properly pass linker arguments that contain commas
- respect verify-llvm-ir option in the backend
- robustify and genericize return-type-notation resolution in
resolve_bound_vars
- show
forbidden_lint_groupsin future-compat reports
- support
clobber_abiin AVR inline assembly
- support input/output in vector registers of PowerPC inline assembly
- support predicate registers (clobber-only) in Hexagon inline assembly
- support revealing defined opaque post borrowck
- target
check_consistency: ensure target feature string makes some basic sense
- the emscripten OS no longer exists on non-wasm targets
- use edition of
macro_ruleswhen compiling the macro
- use stores of the correct size to set discriminants
- miri: implement
TlsFree
- miri: filesystem support for solarish: stat
- miri: move FdTable to a common location and split off Unix behavior
- miri: remove ctrlc, unused
- stop cloning
Contextso much
- recover some lost performence
- stabilize
const_maybe_uninit_write
- stabilize
extended_varargs_abi_support
- stabilize
ptr::fn_addr_eq
- stabilize unsigned and float variants of
num_midpointfeature
thread::available_parallelismfor wasm32-wasip1-threads
- add
BTreeSetentry APIs to match
HashSet
- btree: add
{Entry,VacantEntry}::insert_entry
- fix chaining
carrying_adds
- mark
slice::copy_from_sliceunstably const
- std: expose
const_io_error!as
const_error!
- std: refactor
pthread-based synchronization
- fix and undeprecate
home_dir()
- support ranges in
<[T]>::get_many_mut()
- cargo: toml: Allow adding/removing from cargo scripts
- cargo: build-std: always link to std when testing proc-macros
- cargo: fix: Migrate cargo script manifests across editions
- cargo: build-std: download deps first
- cargo: pgo: determine test runnability at compile time
- cargo: pgo: ensure PGO works
- cargo: pgo: only run on nightly
- cargo: add future-incompat warning against keywords in cfgs and add raw-idents
- cargo: fix: remove default registry reference in
infocmd docs
- cargo: git-fetch-with-cli: set
GIT_DIRfor bare repository compatibility
- cargo: test:
requiresattribute accepts string literals for cmds
- rustdoc-json: include safety of
statics
- rustdoc: Change impl items indent
- bindgen: add support for unsafe extern blocks
- bindgen: consolidate dependency version management
- bindgen: extend parse callbacks to expose discovered composite types and aliases
- bindgen: generate C-String literals
c"example"instead of unsafe code
- bindgen: improve debug str generator
- bindgen: introduce
--rust-edition
- bindgen: use v2 cargo resolver
- bindgen: wrap the array representation of opaque types in a
#[repr(C)] struct
- rustfmt: use preinterned
pathsymbol
- clippy:
bad_bit_maskFix false positive on proc macros
- clippy:
doc_nested_refdefs: new lint for suspicious list syntax
- clippy: add more cases to the
useless_conversionlint
- clippy: add new
literal_string_with_formatting_argslint
- clippy: fix
needless_matchFP on if-lets
- clippy: fix
shadow_unrelated's behaviour with closures
- clippy: fix lifetimes elision suggestion in where clauses
- clippy: fix: use
multipart_suggestionfor
derivable_impls
- clippy: handle repetition of associated constant constraint as well
- rust-analyzer: advertise completions and inlay hints resolve server capabilities based on the client capabilities
- rust-analyzer: fix debug configuration querying not inheriting environment
- rust-analyzer: fix syntax fixup inserting unnecessary semicolons
- rust-analyzer: re-add
rust-analyzer.cargo.sysrootQueryMetadata
- rust-analyzer: remove redundant associated type bounds from
dyn TypeFolder
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Busy week with more PRs impacting performance than is typical. Luckily performance improvements outweighed regressions in real world benchmarks with the largest single performance gain coming from a change to no longer unconditionally do LLVM IR verification in debug builds which was just wasted work.
Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 7db7489f..490b2cc0
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.5%
|[0.2%, 1.9%]
|58
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|1.1%
|[0.2%, 5.1%]
|85
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-2.3%
|[-8.2%, -0.2%]
|116
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-2.5%
|[-8.9%, -0.1%]
|55
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-1.4%
|[-8.2%, 1.9%]
|174
6 Regressions, 6 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 5 of them in rollups 49 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] crates.io: Trusted Publishing Support
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- [disposition: merge] Fix ICE when multiple supertrait substitutions need assoc but only one is provided
- [disposition: merge] rework winnowing to sensibly handle global where-bounds
- [disposition: merge] Always display first line of impl blocks even when collapsed
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
const_nonnull_new
- [disposition: merge] Lint on combining
#[no_mangle]and
#[export_name]
- [disposition: merge] Add Extend impls for tuples of arity 1 through 12
- [disposition: merge] [discussion]
ErrorKind::FilesystemQuotaExceededfrom
io_error_more
- [disposition: merge] [discussion]
ErrorKind::CrossesDevicesfrom
io_error_more
Cargo
- No Cargo Tracking Issues or PRs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Language Team
- No Language Team Proposals entered Final Comment Period this week.
Language Reference
- No Language Reference RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Unsafe Code Guidelines
- No Unsafe Code Guideline Tracking Issues or PRs entered Final Comment Period this week.
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2024-12-04 - 2025-01-01 🦀
Virtual
- 2024-12-05 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin + Rust Berlin
- 2024-12-05 | Virtual (Miami, FL) | Miami Java User Group Events
- 2024-12-06 | Virtual (Jersey City, NJ, US) | Jersey City Classy and Curious Coders Club Cooperative
- 2024-12-07 | Virtual (Kampala, UG) | Rust Circle Kampala
- 2024-12-08 | Virtual (Tel Aviv-Yafo, IL) | Rust 🦀 TLV
- 2024-12-10 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2024-12-11 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2024-12-12 | Hybrid: In-Person and Virtual (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust Meetup
- 2024-12-12 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2024-12-12 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2024-12-13 | Virtual (Jersey City, NJ, US) | Jersey City Classy and Curious Coders Club Cooperative
- 2024-12-17 | Virtual (San Francisco, CA, US) | Blockchain Center SF
- 2024-12-17 | Virtual (Tel Aviv-Yafo, IL) | Code Mavens 🦀 - 🐍 - 🐪
- 2024-12-17 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2024-12-17 | Virtual (Tel Aviv, IL) | Code Mavens
- 2024-12-19 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin + Rust Berlin
- 2024-12-19 | Virtual (Mexico City, DF, MX) | Rust MX
- 2024-12-20 | Virtual (Jersey City, NJ, US) | Jersey City Classy and Curious Coders Club Cooperative
- 2024-12-24 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2024-12-26 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
Africa
- 2024-12-10 | Johannesburg, ZA | Johannesburg Rust Meetup
Asia
- 2024-12-14 | Bangalore/Bengaluru, IN | Rust Bangalore
Europe
- 2024-12-04 | Girona, ES | Rust Girona
- 2024-12-04 | Köln, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2024-12-04 | Oxford, UK | Oxford Rust Meetup Group
- 2024-12-04 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2024-12-05 | Gdansk, PL | Rust Gdansk
- 2024-12-05 | Zlin, CZ | Rust Moravia
- 2024-12-06 | Moscow, RU | RustCon RU
- 2024-12-11 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2024-12-12 | Amsterdam, NL | Rust Developers Amsterdam Group
- 2024-12-12 | München, DE | Rust Munich
- 2024-12-12 | Vienna, AT | Rust Vienna
- 2024-12-17 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
North America
- 2024-12-05 | Montréal, QC, CA | Rust Montréal
- 2024-12-05 | St. Louis, MO, US | STL Rust
- 2024-12-10 | Ann Arbor, MI, US | Detroit Rust
- 2024-12-12 | Hybrid: In-Person and Virtual (Seattle, WA, US) | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2024-12-12 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
- 2024-12-16 | Minneapolis, MN, US | Minneapolis Rust Meetup
- 2024-12-17 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2024-12-26 | Mountain View, CA, US | Hacker Dojo
Oceania
- 2024-12-04 | Sydney, AU | Rust Sydney
- 2024-12-08 | Canberra, AU | Canberra Rust User Group
- 2024-12-16 | Collingwood, AU | Rust Melbourne
Jobs
Quote of the Week
"self own" sounds like a rust thing
Thanks to Jacob Pratt for the suggestion!
