Quote of the Week

This week's crate is ralertsinua, a text user interface for getting information about Russian air raids in Ukraine.

Thanks to Vladyslav Batyrenko for the suggestion!

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No calls for testing were issued this week.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.

364 pull requests were merged in the last week

Fairly quiet week with the exception of a very large improvement coming from the switch to rust-lld on nightly Linux. This can have very large impacts on benchmarks where linking dominates the build time (e.g., ripgrep , exa , small binaries like hello-world ). Aside from that change, there were a few small regressions that were either deemed worth it or are still being investigated.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 9105c57b..1d0e4afd

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 0.7% [0.1%, 2.5%] 30 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 0.5% [0.2%, 0.8%] 5 Improvements ✅

(primary) -30.4% [-71.7%, -0.4%] 35 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -25.6% [-70.9%, -0.5%] 75 All ❌✅ (primary) -16.1% [-71.7%, 2.5%] 65

4 Regressions, 1 Improvement, 4 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 66 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Rusty Events between 2024-05-22 - 2024-06-19 🦀

In other words, I do not want the compiler to just insert code to uphold the bare minimum guarantees, I want the compiler to check my work for me and assist me in developing an algorithm I can confidently assert is right.

– without boats

Thanks to scottmcm for the suggestion!

