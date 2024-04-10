Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
- Announcing Rust 1.77.2
- Security advisory for the standard library (CVE-2024-24576)
- Changes to Rust's WASI targets
Rust Nation UK
- Hannah Aubrey - A Web of Rust: The Future of the Internet Depends on Trust
- JD Nose - Rust Infrastructure: What it takes to keep Rust running
- Amanieu D'Antras - The path to a stable ABI for Rust
- Luca Palmieri - Pavex: re-imaging API development in Rust
- Lachezar Lechev - Typed for Safety
- Marco Concetto Rudilosso - Building a profiler for web assembly
- Jon Gjengset - Towards Impeccable Rust
- Nicholas Yang - Porting Turborepo From Go To Rust
- David Haig - What’s that behind your ear? An open source hearing aid in Rust.
- Frédéric Ameye - Renault want to sell cars with rust!
- Nikita Lapkov - Type-safe and fault-tolerant mesh services with Rust
- Andre Bogus - Easy Mode Rust
- Lars Bergstrom - Beyond Safety and Speed: How Rust Fuels Team Productivity
- Tim McNamara - Unwrapping unsafe
- Nicholas Matsakis - Rust 2024 and beyond
Project/Tooling Updates
- Shipping Jco 1.0, WASI 0.2
- This month in Pavex, #10
- "Containerize" individual functions in Rust with extrasafe
- rust-analyzer changelog #228
- Rerun 0.15.0 - Blueprints from Python · rerun-io/rerun
- Bevy 0.13.2, Curves, Gizmos, and Games
- What's new in SeaORM 1.0-rc.x
Observations/Thoughts
- Improve performance of you Rust functions by const currying
- Ownership in Rust
- Thoughts on the xz backdoor: an lzma-rs perspective
- hyper HTTP/2 Continuation Flood
- Leaky Abstractions and a Rusty Pin
- [audio] Launching RustRover: JetBrains' Investment in Rust
- [audio] Pavex with Luca Palmieri
- [video] Decrusting the tokio crate
- [video] Rust 1.77.0: 70 highlights in 30 minutes
- [video] Simulate the three body problem in #rustlang
- [video] Exploring Fiberplane's 3-Year Rust Journey - with Benno van den Berg
Rust Walkthroughs
- Working with OpenAPI using Rust
- Zed Decoded: Async Rust
- Writing a Unix-like OS in Rust
- Fivefold Slower Compared to Go? Optimizing Rust's Protobuf Decoding Performance
- Write Cleaner, More Maintainable Rust Code with PhantomData
- [video] Extreme Clippy for an existing Rust Crate
- [video] developerlife.com - Build a color gradient animation for a spinner component, for CLI, in Rust
- [video] developerlife.com - Build a spinner component, for CLI, in Rust
- [video] developerlife.com - Build an async readline, and spinner in Rust, for interactive CLI
Research
- "Against the Void": An Interview and Survey Study on How Rust Developers Use Unsafe Code
- Sound Borrow-Checking for Rust via Symbolic Semantics
Miscellaneous
- Rust indexed - Rust mdbooks search
- March 2024 Rust Jobs Report
- Rust Meetup and user groups (updated)
- Embedding the Servo Web Engine in Qt
- A memory model for Rust code in the kernel
- Building Stock Market Engine from scratch in Rust (II)
- Ratatui Received Funding: What's Next?
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is archspec-rs, a library to track system architecture aspects.
Thanks to Orhun Parmaksız for the suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Updates from the Rust Project
431 pull requests were merged in the last week
- CFI: change type transformation to use TypeFolder
- CFI: fix ICE in KCFI non-associated function pointers
- CFI: restore
typeid_for_instancedefault behavior
- CFI: support function pointers for trait methods
- CFI: support non-general coroutines
- MSVC targets should use COFF as their archive format
- actually use the inferred
ClosureKindfrom signature inference in coroutine-closures
- add
Ord::cmpfor primitives as a
BinOpin MIR
- add a debug asserts call to
match_projection_projectionsto ensure invariant
- add aarch64-apple-visionos and aarch64-apple-visionos-sim tier 3 targets
- add consistency with phrases "meantime" and "mean time"
- assert
FnDefkind
- assert that args are actually compatible with their generics, rather than just their count
- avoid ICEing without the
pattern_typesfeature gate
- avoid expanding to unstable internal method
- avoid panicking unnecessarily on startup
- better reporting on generic argument mismatchs
- cleanup: rename
HAS_PROJECTIONSto
HAS_ALIASESetc
- do not ICE in
fn forced_ambiguityif we get an error
- do not ICE on field access check on expr with
ty::Error
- do not ICE when calling incorrectly defined
transmuteintrinsic
- fix
ByMovecoroutine-closure shim (for 2021 precise closure capturing behavior)
- fix capture analysis for by-move closure bodies
- fix diagnostic for qualifier in extern block
- hir: use
ItemLocalId::ZEROin a couple more places
- impl
get_mut_or_initand
get_mut_or_try_initfor OnceCell and OnceLock
- implement T-types suggested logic for perfect non-local impl detection
- implement minimal, internal-only pattern types in the type system
- instantiate higher ranked goals outside of candidate selection
- link against libc++abi and libunwind as well when building LLVM wrappers on AIX
- make inductive cycles always ambiguous
- make sure to insert
Sizedbound first into clauses list
- match ergonomics: implement "
&pat everywhere"
- match lowering: make false edges more precise
- more postfix match fixes
- move check for error in impl header outside of reporting
- only allow
compiler_builtinsto call LLVM intrinsics, not any
link_namefunction
- only inspect user-written predicates for privacy concerns
- pass list of defineable opaque types into canonical queries
- pattern analysis: fix union handling
- postfix match fixes
- privacy: stabilize lint
unnameable_types
- put checks that detect UB under their own flag below
debug_assertions
- revert removing miri jobserver workaround
- safe Transmute: Compute transmutability from
rustc_target::abi::Layout
- sanitizers: create the
rustc_sanitizerscrate
- split hir ty lowerer's error reporting code in check functions to mod errors
- teach MIR inliner query cycle avoidance about
const_eval_select
- transforms match into an assignment statement
- use the more informative generic type inference failure error on method calls on raw pointers
- add missing
?Sizedbounds for
HasInternerimpls
- introduce
Lifetime::Error
- perf: cache type info for ParamEnv
- encode dep graph edges directly from the previous graph when promoting
- remove debuginfo from rustc-demangle too
- stabilize
const_caller_locationand
const_location_fields
- stabilize
proc_macro_byte_characterand
proc_macro_c_str_literals
- stabilize const
Atomic*::into_inner
- de-LLVM the unchecked shifts
- rename
expose_addrto
expose_provenance
- rename
ptr::from_exposed_addr→
ptr::with_exposed_provenance
- remove
rt::initallocation for thread name
- use
unchecked_subin str indexing
- don't emit divide-by-zero panic paths in
StepBy::len
- add fn const
BuildHasherDefault::new
- add invariant to
VecDeque::pop_*that len
<cap if pop successful
- add
Context::ext
- provide
cabi_reallocon wasm32-wasip2 by default
- vendor
rustc_codegen_gcc
- cargo: Build script not rerun when target rustflags change
- cargo add: Stabilize MSRV-aware version req selection
- cargo toml: Decouple target discovery from Target creation
- cargo toml: Split out an explicit step to resolve
Cargo.toml
- cargo metadata: Show behavior with TOML-specific types
- cargo: don't depend on
?affecting type inference in weird ways
- cargo: fix github fast path redirect
- cargo: maintain sorting of dependency features
- cargo: switch to using gitoxide by default for listing files
- rustdoc-search: shard the search result descriptions
- rustdoc: default to light theme if JS is enabled but not working
- rustdoc: heavily simplify the synthesis of auto trait impls
- rustdoc: synthetic auto trait impls: accept unresolved region vars for now
- clippy:
manual_swapauto fix
- clippy:
manual_unwrap_or_default: check for
Defaulttrait implementation in initial condition when linting and use
IfLetOrMatch
- clippy: allow
castlints in macros
- clippy: avoid an ICE in
ptr_as_ptrwhen getting the
def_idof a local
- clippy: correct parentheses for
needless_borrowsuggestion
- clippy: do not suggest
assigning_clonesin
Cloneimpl
- clippy: fix ice reporting in lintcheck
- clippy: fix incorrect suggestion for
!(a as type >= b)
- clippy: reword
arc_with_non_send_syncnote and help messages
- clippy: type certainty: clear
DefIdwhen an expression's type changes to non-adt
- rust-analyzer: apply cargo flags in test explorer
- rust-analyzer: fix off-by-one error converting to LSP UTF8 offsets with multi-byte char
- rust-analyzer: consider
exported_name="main"functions in test modules as tests
- rust-analyzer: fix
patch_cfg_ifnot applying with stitched sysroot
- rust-analyzer: set the right postfix snippets competion source range
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A quiet week; all the outright regressions were already triaged (the one biggish one was #122077, which is justified as an important bug fix). There was a very nice set of improvements from PR #122070, which cleverly avoids a lot of unnecessary allocator calls when building an incremental dep graph by reusing the old edges from the previous graph.
Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 3d5528c2..86b603cd
3 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 7 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 78 artifact comparisons made in total
See full report here
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] RFC: Drop temporaries in tail expressions before local variables
- [disposition: merge] RFC: Reserve unprefixed guarded string literals in Edition 2024
Tracking Issues & PRs
Rust
- [disposition: merge] Always display stability version even if it's the same as the containing item
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
cstr_count_bytes
- [disposition: merge] rustdoc-search: single result for items with multiple paths
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
#![feature(const_io_structs)]
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
alloc::collections::BinaryHeap::as_slice
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for fs_try_exists
- [disposition: merge] stabilize
-Znext-solver=coherence
- [disposition: merge] Document overrides of clone_from() in core/std
- [disposition: merge] Stabilise inline_const
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for RFC 3013: Checking conditional compilation at compile time
- [disposition: merge] sess: stabilize
-Zrelro-levelas
-Crelro-level
- [disposition: merge] Implement
FromIteratorfor
(impl Default + Extend, impl Default + Extend)
- [disposition: close] Return the delimiter from slice::split_once
- [disposition: merge] Support type '/' to search
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
Seek::seek_relative
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for generic
NonZero
New and Updated RFCs
- [new] Add an expression for direct access to an enum's discriminant
- [new] RFC: Drop temporaries in tail expressions before local variables
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2024-04-10 - 2024-05-08 🦀
Virtual
- 2024-04-11 | Virtual + In Person (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin + Rust Berlin
- 2024-04-11 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nüremberg
- 2024-04-11 | Virtual (San Diego, CA, US) | San Diego Rust
- 2024-04-15 & 2024-04-16 | Virtual | Mainmatter
- 2024-04-16 | Virtual (Dublin, IE) | Rust Dublin
- 2024-04-16 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2024-04-17 | Virtual | Rust for Lunch
- 2024-04-17 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2024-04-17 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2024-04-18 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2024-04-21 | Virtual (Israel) | Rust in Israel
- 2024-04-25 | Virtual + In Person (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin + Rust Berlin
- 2024-04-30 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2024-05-01 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2024-05-01 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2024-05-02 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2024-05-07 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
Africa
- 2024-05-04 | Kampala, UG | Rust Circle Kampala
Asia
- 2024-04-16 | Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Rust Meetup
Europe
- 2024-04-10 | Cambridge, UK | Cambridge Rust Meetup
- 2024-04-10 | Cologne/Köln, DE | Rust Cologne
- 2024-04-10 | Manchester, UK | Rust Manchester
- 2024-04-10 | Oslo, NO | Rust Oslo
- 2024-04-11 | Bordeaux, FR | Rust Bordeaux
- 2024-04-11 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2024-04-15 | Zagreb, HR | impl Zagreb for Rust
- 2024-04-16 | Bratislava, SK | Bratislava Rust Meetup Group
- 2024-04-16 | Leipzig, DE | Rust - Modern Systems Programming in Leipzig
- 2024-04-16 | Munich, DE + Virtual | Rust Munich
- 2024-04-17 | Bergen, NO | Hubbel kodeklubb
- 2024-04-17 | Ostrava, CZ | TechMeetup Ostrava
- 2024-04-20 | Augsburg, DE | Augsburger Linux-Infotag 2024
- Augsburger Linux-Infotag 2024: Workshop Einstieg in Embedded Rust mit dem Raspberry Pico WH
- 2024-04-23 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2024-04-23 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2024-04-25 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2024-04-23 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2024-04-25 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2024-04-27 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- 2024-04-30 | Budapest, HU | Budapest Rust Meetup Group
- 2024-04-30 | Salzburg, AT | Rust Salzburg
- [Rust Salzburg meetup]: 6:30pm - CCC Salzburg, 1. OG, ArgeKultur, Ulrike-Gschwandtner-Straße 5, 5020 Salzburg
- 2024-05-01 | Utrecht, NL | NL-RSE Community
- 2024-05-06 | Delft, NL | GOSIM
- 2024-05-07 & 2024-05-08 | Delft, NL | RustNL
North America
- 2024-04-10 | Boulder, CO, US | Boulder Rust Meetup
- 2024-04-11 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2024-04-11 | Seattle, WA, US | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2024-04-11 | Spokane, WA, US | Spohttps://www.meetup.com/minneapolis-rust-meetup/kane Rust
- 2024-04-15 | Minneapolis, MN, US | Minneapolish Rust Meetup
- 2024-04-15 | Somerville, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2024-04-16 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2024-04-16 | Seattle, WA, US | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2024-04-18 | Chicago, IL, US | Deep Dish Rust
- 2024-04-18 | Mountain View, CA, US | Mountain View Rust Meetup
- 2024-04-24 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2024-04-25 | Nashville, TN, US | Music City Rust Developers
- 2024-04-26 | Boston, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
Oceania
- 2024-04-15 | Melbourne, VIC, AU | Rust Melbourne
- 2024-04-17 | Sydney, NSW, AU | Rust Sydney
- 2024-04-30 | Auckland, NZ | Rust AKL
- 2024-04-30 | Canberra, ACT, AU | Canberra Rust User Group
Quote of the Week
As a former JavaScript plebeian who has only been semi-recently illuminated by the suspiciously pastel pink, white and blue radiance of Rust developers, NOT having to sit in my web console debugger for hours pushing some lovingly crafted
[object Object]or
undefinedis a blessing.
– Julien Robert rage-blogging against bevy
Thanks to scottmcm for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
