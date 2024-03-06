Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

This week's crate is srgn, a mix of tr, sed, rip-grep and tree-sitter.

Thanks to Alex Povel for the self-suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Are you a new or experienced speaker looking for a place to share something cool? This section highlights events that are being planned and are accepting submissions to join their event as a speaker.

Oxidize 2024 CFP closes 2024-03-24 | Berlin, Germany | Event date: 2024-05-28 - 2024-05-30

RustConf 2024 | CFP closes 2024-04-25 | Montreal, Canada | 2024-09-10

EuroRust 2024| CFP closes 2024-06-03 | Vienna, Austria & online | Event on 2024-10-10

If you are an event organizer hoping to expand the reach of your event, please submit a link to the submission website through a PR to TWiR.

488 pull requests were merged in the last week

A bunch of noise this week which has been dropped from the report (but may be present in the summary figures). As a result, the week is pretty busy in amount of changes, but the net effect is nearly neutral to a slight regression for most workloads.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 71ffdf7..41d97c8

2 Regressions, 0 Improvements, 10 Mixed; 4 of them in rollups 51 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Rusty Events between 2024-03-06 - 2024-04-03 🦀

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

My experience with C++ is that, as I’ve become more of an expert in the language, I’ve become more disillusioned with it. It’s incredibly hard to do things that you should be able to do in software. And, it’s a huge problem for me to constantly be helping other engineers debug the same bugs over and over. It’s always another use after free. I’ve probably debugged 300 of those. [...] In our experience using the Rust ecosystem for almost three years now, I don't think we found a bug in a single Rust crate that we've pulled off the shelf. We found a bug in one of them and that was a Rust crate wrapping a C library and the bug was in the C library. The software quality that you kind of get for free is amazing.

– Carter Schultz interviewed on the filtra blog

Thanks to George Barwood for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation