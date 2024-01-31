Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is Apache Iceberg Rust, a Rust implementation of a table format for huge analytic datasets.

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

409 pull requests were merged in the last week

This was a very quiet week with only one PR having any real impact on overall compiler performance. The removal of the internal StructuralEq trait saw a roughly 0.4% improvement on average across nearly 50 real-world benchmarks.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: d6b151fc7..5c9c3c7

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 0.5% [0.3%, 0.7%] 5 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 0.5% [0.2%, 1.4%] 10 Improvements ✅

(primary) -0.5% [-1.5%, -0.2%] 48 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -2.3% [-7.7%, -0.4%] 36 All ❌✅ (primary) -0.4% [-1.5%, 0.7%] 53

0 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 37 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

Rusty Events between 2024-01-31 - 2024-02-28 🦀

The sheer stability of this program is what made me use rust for everything going forward. The social-service has a 100% uptime for almost 2.5 years now. It’s processed 12.9TB of traffic and is still using 1.5mb of ram just like the day we ran it 2.5 years ago. The resource usage is so low it brings tears to my eyes. As someone who came from Java, the lack of OOM errors or GC problems has been a huge benefit of rust and I don’t ever see myself using any other programming language. I’m a big fan of the mindset “build it once, but build it the right way” which is why rust is always my choice.

– /u/Tiflotin on /r/rust

Thanks to Brian Kung for the suggestion!

