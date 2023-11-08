Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

This week's crate is floem, a native Rust UI library with fine-grained reactivity.

Despite receiving no suggestions, llogiq is reasonably pleased with his choice.

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

366 pull requests were merged in the last week

A difficult week for triage, due to what appears to be system-level disruption to measurement apparatus, yielding transient noise (and potentially masking actual problems). The main non-noise performance change was huge regression to bitmaps introduced by PR 117131, and that already has a fix in-flight fix (PR #117542). The other thing worth noting is that the parallel rustc front-end has been enabled in the nighlty builds, which has introduced some overhead that was expected by wg-parallel-rustc.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 650991d6..7b97a5ca

10 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 68 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

No Language Reference RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

Rusty Events between 2023-11-08 - 2023-12-06 🦀

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

For Binder to continue to meet Android's needs, we need better ways to manage (and reduce!) complexity without increasing the risk. The biggest change is obviously the choice of programming language. We decided to use Rust because it directly addresses a number of the challenges within Binder that we have faced during the last years.

– Alice Rhyl on the Linux Kernel Mailing List

Thanks to Vincent de Phily for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation