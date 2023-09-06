Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is str0m, a synchronous sans-IO WebRTC implementation.

Thanks to Hugo Tunius for the suggestion!

A lot of spurious noise this week from a few benchmarks (bitmaps-3.1.0, libc, and even cargo-0.60.0 at a few points). Beyond that, we had a few small improvements associated with the trait system and with parallel-rustc.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: cedbe5c7..15e52b05

4 Regressions, 7 Improvements, 8 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 66 artifact comparisons made in total

Rusty Events between 2023-09-06 - 2023-10-04 🦀

Rusts standard library, and a lot of the popular crates, are like a museum. While it does change, as new exhibitions are added, it is mostly finished. Each painting has a detailed explanation in 7 different languages underneath. Descriptions below each excitation are written beautifully, with detailed drawings, showing how everything works. It is so easy to navigate, one glance at the map is enough to find exactly what you are looking for. It is so convenient, you almost don't notice that you are learning something. Internals of rustc are like a build site of a sprawling factory. You can see the scaffolds everywhere, as more production lines come online, and everything gets faster, better, bigger. Workers move around, knowing the place like the back of their hands. They can glance at the signs on the walls, and instantly tell you: where you are, what this place does and what pitfalls you should avoid. And you are a new hire who has just came for his first day at the new job. You look at the sign, and after some thinking, you too are able to tell roughly in which building you are. The signs almost always tell you what you need, just in short, cryptic sentences. You always can tell what is going on, with some thinking, but it is not effortless. The signs on the walls are not bad, just not written for anyone to get right away.

– FractalFir on their blog

