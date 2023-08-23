Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub and archives can be viewed at this-week-in-rust.org. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
Observations/Thoughts
- Rust 1.71.1
- Exploring the Rust compiler benchmark suite
- Pre-RFC: Sandboxed, deterministic, reproducible, efficient Wasm compilation of proc macros
- RustShip: a new Rust podcast
Rust Walkthroughs
- Delightful command-line utilities with Rust
- ESP32 Standard Library Embedded Rust: Analog Temperature Sensing using the ADC
- Bare Metal Space Invaders
- [series] Distributed Tracing in Rust, Episode 2: tracing basics
- Secure database access using Ockam
Research
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
No crate was selected for CotW.
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- ZeroCopy - CI step "Set toolchain version" can fail without stopping CI job 1
- ZeroCopy - Prevent panics statically 1
- RON - Rusty byte strings in RON, deprecate base64 (byte) strings
- heed - create guides on ways to use heed
- Ockam - Use a user-friendly name for the shared services to show it in the tray menu
- Ockam - In the
Share a servicewindow, the
Portshould be renamed to
Addressand support such format
- Ockam - In the
Share a servicewindow, the
Nameattribute should not have the
/service/prefix
- Hyperswitch - remove unused function for merchant connector account
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from the Rust Project
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A week with very few real regressions and some good improvements through work done by @cjgillot who found a few spots where the compiler was doing unnecessary work.
Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: e845910..d4a881
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|1.4%
|[0.5%, 2.6%]
|13
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.6%
|[0.3%, 0.8%]
|8
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.7%
|[-1.4%, -0.3%]
|59
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-0.8%
|[-1.3%, -0.3%]
|38
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.3%
|[-1.4%, 2.6%]
|72
3 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 2 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 28 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for const
[u8]::is_ascii(
const_slice_is_ascii)
- [disposition: merge] Implement
From<[T; N]>for
Rc<[T]>and
Arc<[T]>
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
Saturatingtype
- [disposition: merge] Implement
From<{&,&mut} [T; N]> for
Vec<T>where
T: Clone
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for os_str_bytes
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
io::Error::other
- [disposition: merge]
impl TryFrom<char> for u16
- [disposition: merge] rustdoc: show inner enum and struct in type definition for concrete type
- [disposition: merge] Replace old private-in-public diagnostic with type privacy lints
- [disposition: merge] Implement
PartialOrdand
Ordfor
Discriminant
- [disposition: merge] stop adding dropck outlives requirements for
[T; 0]
- [disposition: merge] make Cell::swap panic if the Cells partially overlap
- [disposition: merge] Add note that Vec::as_mut_ptr() does not materialize a reference to the internal buffer
- [disposition: merge] Document lack of panic safety guarantees of
Clone::clone_from
- [disposition: merge] Command: also print removed env vars
- [disposition: merge] impl Step for IP addresses
New and Updated RFCs
- [new] RFC:
expose-fn-type
Call for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:
- No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2023-08-23 - 2023-09-20 🦀
Virtual
- 2023-08-23 | Virtual (Linz, AT) | Rust Linz
- 2023-08-24 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2023-08-24 | Virtual (Ciudad de México, MX) | Rust MX
- 2023-09-05 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2023-09-05 | Virtual (Munich, DE) | Rust Munich
- 2023-09-06 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2023-09-07 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2023-09-12 - 2023-09-15 | Virtual (Albuquerque, NM, US) | RustConf
- 2023-09-12 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2023-09-13 | Virtual (Boulder, CO, US) | Boulder Elixir and Rust
- 2023-09-13 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK)| Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2023-09-14 | Virtual (Nuremberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
Asia
- 2023-09-06 | Tel Aviv, IL | Rust TLV
Europe
- 2023-08-23 | London, UK | Rust London User Group
- 2023-08-24 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
- 2023-08-31 | Augsburg, DE | Rust Meetup Augsburg
- 2023-09-05 | Munich, DE + Virtual | Rust Munich
- 2023-09-21 | Bern, CH | Rust Bern
North America
- 2023-08-23 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2023-08-24 | Mountain View, CA, US | Mountain View Rust Meetup
- 2023-08-30 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2023-09-06 | Bellevue, WA, US | The Linux Foundation
- 2023-09-12 - 2023-09-15 | Albuquerque, NM, US + Virtual | RustConf
- 2023-09-19 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
Oceania
- 2023-08-24 | Brisbane, QLD, AU | Rust Brisbane
- 2023-09-13 | Perth, WA, AU | Rust Perth
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez.
Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation