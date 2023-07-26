Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Foundation
Project/Tooling Updates
Observations/Thoughts
- Totality
- Why the “Null” Lifetime Does Not Exist
- First report: More than 80% of the crates link to their public VCS
- [video] Aram Drevekenin – Zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included
Rust Walkthroughs
- Make invalid states unrepresentable
- A visual tree iterator in Rust
- A gentle introduction to IMAP
- ESP32 Standard Library Embedded Rust: UART Communication
- Shuttle Launchpad #3: Sudoku, Ownership and Error Handling
- [video] Pragmatic Intro to Rust Web Development: Overview
Research
Miscellaneous
- How to speed up the Rust compiler: data analysis assistance requested!
- Programming language popularity: Rust
- Llama2.rs - Inference Llama 2 in one file of pure Rust
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is tower-async, a currently nightly-only async library to build network servers, based on tower.
Thanks to Glen De Cauwsemaecker for the self-suggestion!
Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
- Ockam - Investigate if the macOS toggle is possible in system tray app build with Tauri
- Ockam - Avoid setting an embedded node as default for
ockam project enroll
- Ockam -
ockam project ticketshould return a proper error message
- Hyperswitch - Migrate to enum_dispatch to reduce runtime overhead
- Hyperswitch - Add Create Merchant and Create Merchant Key Store in a DB transaction
- Hyperswitch - Use proxy exclusion instead of a separate proxied client
- Hyperswitch - Add scoped error enum for customer error
Updates from the Rust Project
406 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add mips64r6 and mips32r6 as
target_archvalues
- add
riscv64gc-unknown-hermittarget
- add
x86_64-unknown-linux-ohostarget
- enable chkstk/alloca intrinsics on
x86_64-unknown-uefi
- Support
.commentsection like GCC/Clang (
!llvm.ident)
- add Alias to smir
- add BITS,
from_bits, to_bitsto IP addresses
- add FnPtr ty to SMIR
- add Foreign, Never, FnDef, Closure and Generator tys to SMIR
- add
#[inline]to core debug assertion helpers
- add dynamic for smir
- add the
no-builtinsattribute to functions when
no_builtinsis applied at the crate level
- add ty convs for smir refs and ptrs
- allow opaques to be defined by trait queries, again
- always const-prop scalars and scalar pairs
- avoid tls access while iterating through mpsc thread entries
- better diagnostics for dlltool errors
- comment stuff in the new solver
- don't translate compiler-internal bug messages
- encode shorthands for spans in metadata
- error/E0691: include alignment in error message
- fix
#[inline(always)]on closures with target feature 1.1
- fix
inline_constwith interpolated block
- fix invalid display of inlined re-export when both local and foreign items are inlined
- fix removal span calculation of
unused_qualificationssuggestion
- fix results search alias display
- fix rustc-args passing issue in bootstrap
- get
!nonnullmetadata on slice iterators, without
assumes
- get rid of subst-relate incompleteness in new solver
- improve error message when closing bracket interpreted as formatting fill character
- inline overlap based CGU merging
- lint/ctypes: only try normalize
- new solver: add a separate cache for coherence
- new solver: don't consider blanket impls multiple times
- on nightly, dump ICE backtraces to disk
- permit pre-evaluated constants in
simd_shuffle
- prototype: add unstable
-Z reference-nichesoption
- querify unused trait check
- refactor vtable encoding and optimize it for the case of multiple marker traits
- remove
Scope::Elisionfrom bound-vars resolution
- rename
arg_iterto
iter_instantiated
- restrict recursive opaque type check
- resurrect:
rustc_llvm: Add a -Z
print-codegen-statsoption to expose LLVM statistics
- reuse
codegen_ssamonomorphization errors in
codegen_gcc
- reuse the MIR validator for MIR inlining
- revert "Prototype: Add unstable
-Z reference-nichesoption"
- safe Transmute: Fix ICE (due to UnevaluatedConst)
- substitute types before checking inlining compatibility
- support
--print KIND=PATHcommand line syntax
- support interpolated block for
tryand
async
- turn copy into moves during DSE
- tweak spans for self arg, fix borrow suggestion for signature mismatch
- use SHA256 source file checksums by default when targeting MSVC
- use
features()over
features_untracked()where possible
- use erased self type when autoderefing for trait error suggestion
- use the correct span for displaying the line following a derive sugge…
- miri: make full field retagging the default
- remove redundant clones
- fix
size_hintfor
EncodeUtf16
- allow limited access to
OsStringbytes
- make
{Rc,Arc}::allocatorassociated functions
- stabilize chown functions (
unix_chown)
- remove an allocation in
Path::with_extension
- remove the unstable
core::sync::atomic::ATOMIC_*_INITconstants
- remove lifetime bound for A for
impl Extend<&'a T> for Vec<T, A>
- hashbrown: publicly re-export
Equivalentfrom the crate root
- futures: add
TryStreamExt::try_ready_chunksas failable version of
StreamExt::ready_chunks
- codegen_gcc: add instructions on how to generate GIMPLE format
- codegen_gcc: add support for
"ffi_const"function attribute
- cargo: git: respect scp-like URL for nested submodules
- cargo: credential provider implementation
- cargo: fix "cargo doc --open" crash on WSL2
- cargo: fix: encode URL params correctly for SourceId in Cargo.lock
- cargo: fix: only skip mtime check on
~/.cargo/{git,registry}
- rustdoc: strip impl if not re-exported and is
doc(hidden)
- rustdoc: fix position of
defaultin method rendering
- rustdoc: handle cross-crate RPITITs correctly
- clippy:
significant_drop_tighteningdon't lint literal-returning functions
- clippy:
significant_drop_tighteningfix tuple drop recognition
- clippy:
inherent_to_string: Don't lint
unsafeor
externfns
- clippy:
manual_filter_map: lint on
matchesand pattern matching
- clippy:
ptr_argshould ignore extern functions
- clippy:
redundant_pattern_matching: include guard in suggestion
- clippy:
unnecessary_literal_unwrap: fix ICE on
None.unwrap_or_default()
- clippy:
unused_async: don't lint if paths reference async fn without immediate call
- clippy:
unwrap_or_else_default→
unwrap_or_defaultand improve resulting lint
- clippy: allow
Self::cmp(self, other)as a correct impl
- clippy: check for fully qualified paths in
unnecessary_cast
- clippy: check that the types are equal in
SpanlessEq::eq_expr
- clippy: fix
unwrap_or_else_defaultfalse positive
- clippy: fix async functions handling for
needless_pass_by_ref_mutlint
- clippy: fix: false positive for
option_env!in
ifs_same_cond
- clippy: make
comparison_to_emptywork on
if let/
letchains
- clippy: new lints:
absolute_paths,
error_impl_error,
four_forward_slashes,
iter_skip_zero,
needless_return_with_try,
redundant_guards,
string_lit_chars_any,
redundant_locals
- clippy: refactor some of
dereference.rsto util functions
- clippy: remove
#![allow(unused)]and
--crate-namefrom
cargo dev new_lintgenerated tests
- clippy: rewrite
tuple_array_conversions
- rust-analyzer: editor/code: Use notification command links for debugger installation
- rust-analyzer: fix highlighting of byte escape sequences
- rust-analyzer: fix: don't follow raw pointer derefs when considering method receiver candidates
- rust-analyzer: fix: lookup super traits in
is_dyn_method
- rust-analyzer: fix: normalize expected ty in call arguments
- rust-analyzer: fix: report
incorrect-ident-casefor inner items
- rust-analyzer: limit
change_visibilityassist to applicable items
- rustfmt: prevent ICE when formatting an empty-ish macro arm
- rustfmt: support non-lifetime binders
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A relatively light week with respect to performance changes. The one major
regressing PR was reverted (for other reasons), and we saw some very nice gains
on compile-times from (1.) changes to our codegen-unit merging logic and from
(2.) changes to the stdlib slice iterators encoding its non-null guarantees
directly, allowing the removal of a call to the
assume intrinsic.
Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 6b9236ed..0308df23
1 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 35 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
RFCs
- No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] make
noop_method_callwarn by default
- [disposition: merge] Infer type in irrefutable slice patterns with fixed length as array
New and Updated RFCs
- [new] Add "crates.io Policy Update" RFC
- [new] RFC: Generic member access for dyn Error trait objects
- [new] Error Display (std::error::Error::fmt_error)
Call for Testing
- No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2023-07-26 - 2023-08-23 🦀
Virtual
- 2023-07-26 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK)| Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2023-07-27 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2023-07-28 | Virtual (Tunis, TN) | Rust Meetup Tunisia
- 2023-07-31 | Virtual (Linz, AT) | Rust Linz
- 2023-08-01 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-08-01 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2023-08-02 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2023-08-02 | Virtual (Stuttgart, DE) | Rust Community Stuttgart
- 2023-08-08 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2023-08-10 | Virtual (Nuremberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2023-08-15 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-08-15 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2023-08-16 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2023-08-22 | Virtual (Dublin, IE) | Rust Dublin
Asia
- 2023-07-27 | Seoul, KR | Rust Programming Meetup Seoul
- 2023-07-27 | Seoul, KR | T-RUST meetup
Europe
- 2023-07-27 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2023-07-27 | Vienna, AT | Rust Vienna
- 2023-08-17 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2023-08-22 | Helsinki, FI | Finland Rust Meetup
- 2023-08-24 | Aarhus, DK | Rust Aarhus
North America
- 2023-07-27 | Mountain View, CA, US | Mountain View Rust Meetup
- 2023-08-01 | Chicago, IL, US | Deep Dish Rust
- 2023-08-07 | Minneapolis, MN, US | Minneapolis Rust Meetup
- 2023-08-10 | Mountain View, CA, US | Mountain View Rust Meetup
- 2023-08-10 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2023-08-15 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2023-08-15 | Seattle, WA, US | Seattle Rust User Group Meetup
- 2023-08-17 | Nashville, TN, US | Seattle Rust User Group Meetup
- 2023-08-23 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
Oceania
- 2023-07-27 | Brisbane, QLD, AU | Rust Brisbane
- 2023-08-08 | Aukland, NZ | Rust AKL
- 2023-08-09 | Perth, WA, AU | Rust Perth
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
A rustacean is a programmer that dislikes being told "yes" in situations where they'll regret it later.
– Predrag Gruevski on mastodon
Thanks to Kevin Mehall for the suggestion!
