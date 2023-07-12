Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Updates from Rust Community
Official
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Regex engine internals as a library
- Bevy 0.11
- rustc_codegen_gcc: Progress Report #24
- rust-analyzer changelog #189
- Vector storage is coming to Meilisearch to empower search through AI | Rust SDK
- Rust on Espressif chips - June 30 2023
- esp-rs quarterly planning: Q3 2023
- SQLPage • Build dynamic websites in SQL
Observations/Thoughts
- Deref specialization in const contexts
- How to think about
async/
awaitin Rust
- Back-end parallelism in the Rust compiler
- bridging fuzzing and property testing
- Mastering Rust: 2 Years of Building Brilliance and Lessons Learned
- Learning Rust - the first month
- Ideas for crafting CLI in Rust
- Beyond Pointers: How Rust outshines C++ with its Borrow Checker
- [audio] Shuttle with Ivan Cernja
Rust Walkthroughs
- [video] Build A Full Stack Chatbot in Rust (feat. Leptos & Rustformers)
- [video] Render the Julia set in 3 dozen lines of Rust code
- How We Generate JavaScript and Python SDKs From Our Canonical Rust SDK
- Put a Pin on That
- Unit-testing a web service in Rust
Miscellaneous
- Docker Desktop 4.21: Support for new Wasm runtimes, Docker Init support for Rust, Docker Scout Dashboard enhancements, Builds view (Beta), and more
- Rust Digger: identify low-hanging fruit improvements to crates
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is dysk, a nice
df like utility to display the fill level of your disks.
Thanks to Denys Séguret for the self-suggestion!
Call for Participation
- RustQuant - autodiff module needs re-structure to avoid lifetimes.
- Ockam - Add
sqlitesupport as an alternative to
lmdb2
- Ockam - Improve Secure Channel shutdown (make Encryptor and Decryptor shut down each other)
- Ockam - Improve Secure Channel shutdown (make Encryptor or Decryptor remove itself from the Registry) #5323
- Hyperswitch - Implement Code coverage for local system using Makefile
- Hyperswitch - Add scoped error enum for customer error
- Hyperswitch - Add logs for customer routes & functions
Updates from the Rust Project
378 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add basic types to SMIR
- add flag for enabling global cache usage for proof trees and printing proof trees on error
- add simple markdown formatting to
rustc --explainoutput
- avoid calling
item_namefor RPITIT
- avoid calling
report_forbidden_specializationfor RPITITs
- don't ICE in
resolve_bound_varswhen associated return-type bounds are in bad positions
- don't ICE for
dyn* Trait: Trait(built-in object) goals during selection in new trait solver
- don't require associated types with Self: Sized bounds in
dyn Traitobjects
- effects/keyword generics MVP
- fix the issue of wrong diagnosis for
extern pub fn
- implement
ConstEvaluatablegoals in new solver
- llvm ffi: Expose
CallInst->setTailCallKind
- make RPITITs assume/require their parent method's predicates
- prefer object candidates in new selection
- replace RPITIT current impl with new strategy that lowers as a GAT
- require TAITs to be mentioned in the signatures of functions that register hidden types for them
- suggest importing for partial mod path matching in name resolving
- miri: check that assignments do not self-overlap
- miri: better error on missing
#[start]
- miri: restore test filtering by substring
- miri: test and fix return place alias restrictions
- perform
TokenStreamreplacement in-place when possible in
expand_macro
- add
Read,
Writeand
Seekimpls for
Arc<File>where appropriate
- additional
io::copyspecializations
- regex: automata/nfa/backtrack: fix memory usage
- rewrite the regex crate
- cargo: add profile strip to config docs
- rustfmt: handle
skip_macro_invocationsfrom config file
- clippy:
[significant_drop_tightening]consider manual aliases of the
dropfunction
- clippy:
arc_with_non_send_sync: reword and move to
suspicious
- clippy:
filter_next: suggest making binding mutable if needed
- clippy:
manual_range_patterns: lint negative values
- clippy:
unnecessary_literal_unwrap: don't lint if binding initializer comes from expansion
- clippy: add
needless_pass_by_ref_mutlint
- clippy: fix ICE in
needless_borrow
- clippy: fix regex lints for regex 1.9.0
- clippy: new lint
manual_partial_ord_and_ord_impl
- clippy: new lint:
read_line_without_trim
- clippy: new lints
manual_is_infiniteand
manual_is_finite
- clippy: pass correct substs to
implements_traitin
incorrect_impls
- rust-analyzer: assist: add
enumto
glob_import_expand
- rust-analyzer: assist: generate trait from impl
- rust-analyzer: disable remove unnecessary braces diagnotics for self imports
- rust-analyzer: feature: add a memory layout viewer
- rust-analyzer: fix
size_of_valand support
min_align_of_val
- rust-analyzer: fix missing terminator in pattern matching of consts
- rust-analyzer: fix: don't show
unresolved-fielddiagnostic for missing names
- rust-analyzer: fix: indent after pressing enter on a blank line
- rust-analyzer: implement recursion in mir interpreter without recursion
- rust-analyzer: recover from missing associated items and generic const defaults
- rust-analyzer: stop inserting semicolon when extracting match arm
- rust-analyzer: support GATs in bounds for associated types
- rust-analyzer: support
read_via_copyintrinsic
- rust-analyzer: support getrandom syscall
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A very quiet week with nearly no changes in compiler performance.
Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 52d8c49..1d4f5af
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|1.1%
|[0.7%, 1.7%]
|8
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|2.1%
|[0.4%, 3.7%]
|2
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.9%
|[-1.2%, -0.5%]
|26
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-1.2%
|[-1.8%, -0.2%]
|16
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-0.4%
|[-1.2%, 1.7%]
|34
4 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 2 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 51 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Final Comment Period
RFCs
- No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Implement RefUnwindSafe for Backtrace
New and Updated RFCs
Call for Testing
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2023-07-12 - 2023-08-09 🦀
Virtual
- 2023-07-11 - 2023-07-13 | Virtual (Europe) | Mainmatter
- 2023-07-13 - 2023-07-14 | Virtual | Scientific Computing in Rust
- 2023-07-13 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2023-07-13 | Virtual (Edinburgh, UK) | Rust Edinburgh
- 2023-07-13 | Virtual (Nuremberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2023-07-15 | Virtual (Chandigarh, IN) | Rust Chandigarh
- 2023-07-18 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-07-19 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2023-07-20 | Virtual (Tehran, IR) | Iran Rust Meetup
- 2023-07-24 | Virtual (Toronto, CA) | Programming Languages Virtual Meetup
- 2023-07-25 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2023-07-27 | Virtual (Charlottesville, NC, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2023-07-28 | Virtual (Tunis, TN) | Rust Meetup Tunisia
- 2023-08-01 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2023-08-08 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
Asia
- 2023-07-13 | Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Rust Meetup
Europe
- 2023-07-13 | Berlin, DE | Rust Berlin
- 2023-07-13 | Reading, UK | Reading Rust Workshop
- 2023-07-21 | Nuremberg, DE | Rust Nuremberg
North America
- 2023-07-12 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2023-07-12 | Waterloo, ON, CA | Rust KW
- 2023-07-13 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
- 2023-07-13 | Mountain View, CA, US | Mountain View Rust Meetup
- 2023-07-13 | Seattle, WA, US | Seattle Rust User Group
- 2023-07-18 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
Oceania
- 2023-07-18 | Canberra, ACT, AU | Rust Canberra
Jobs
Quote of the Week
It's all ducks and sunshine until something starts barking.
Thanks to Patrice Peterson for the suggestion!
