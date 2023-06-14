Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Foundation
Project/Tooling Updates
- Fyrox Game Engine 0.30
- Announcing Nickel 1.0
- rust-analyzer changelog #185
- Announcing Zebra 1.0.0: a Rust implementation of Zcash
Observations/Thoughts
- Iterating on Testing in Rust
- Higher-ranked projections (send bound problem, part 4)
- [video] Raph Levien on Xilem Vector Graphics
- [video] Unsafe Rust and Miri by Ralf Jung
- [audio] Slint 1.0 with Tobias Hunger
Rust Walkthroughs
- A Beginner’s Guide to Rust Procedural Macros: Creating a JSON Derive Macro
- Implementing data parallelism with Rayon Rust
- Write a Redux library in Rust
- Check AI-Generated Code Perfectly and Automatically: My Experience Applying Kani’s Formal Verification to ChatGPT-Suggested Rust Code
- Observing your Rust application with Quickwit, Jaeger and Grafana
- [video] Introducing the enum data type in Rust
- [video] Rust streams: Diving into WebAssembly and WASI (series)
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is mailtutan, a simulating SMTP server.
Thanks to Mohsen Alizadeh for the self-suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Send File - help improve the readme
- Send File - create wifi hotspot on Linux operating system
- Send File - use Tauri store plugin to persist app data
- Ockam - Extract command logic from Kafka create commands
- Ockam - Enable pnpm support in dependabot
- Ockam - Update CLI documentation for
credentialcommands
- Hyperswitch - add domain type for client secret
- Hyperswitch - Remove Basic keyword from shift4 API key
- Hyperswitch - Payments list doesn't work with pagination parameters
Updates from the Rust Project
346 pull requests were merged in the last week
- expand: prevent infinite loop in macro containing only "///"
- expand: change how
#![cfg(FALSE)]behaves on crate root
- add
task::Waker::noop
- add
windows_systype definitions for ARM32 manually
- add deprecation warning to python versions
<3.6in x.py
- add help for trying to do C-like pointer arithmetics
- add new Tier-3 targets:
loongarch64-unknown-none*
- added custom risc32-imac for esp-espidf target
- adjust span labels for
hidden_glob_reexports
- avoid ICE on
#![doc(test(...)]with literal parameter
- avoid passing
--cpu-featureswhen empty
- avoid unwind across
extern "C"in
thread_local::fast_local
- diagnostics: do not suggest type name tweaks on type-inferred closure args
- do
fix_*_builtin_exprhacks on the writeback results
- don't hold the active queries lock while calling
make_query
- don't mention already-set fields in
structconstructor missing field error
- don't suggest changing
&selfand
&mut selfin function signature to be mutable when taking
&mut selfin closure
- dont compute
opt_suggest_box_spanspan for TAIT
- emit an error when return-type-notation is used with type/const params
- ensure space is inserted after keyword in
unused_delims
- fall back to bidirectional normalizes-to if no subst-relate candidate in alias-relate goal
- fix ICE for while loop with assignment condition with LHS place expr
- fix suggestion for matching
structwith
..on both ends
- force all native libraries to be statically linked when linking a static binary
- implement stdout streaming in
render_tests::Renderer
- improved std support for ps vita target
- increase the accuracy of effective visibilities calculation
- make "consider importing" consistent for macros
- make GDB Python Pretty Printers loadable after spawning GDB, avoiding required
rust-gdb
- merge method, type and const object safety checks
- normalize in infcx instead of globally for
Option::as_derefsuggestion
- prevent emitting
missing_docsfor
pub extern crate
- private-in-public lints implementation
- remember names of
cfg-ed out items to mention them in diagnostics
- remove default visitor impl in region constraint generation
- removed use of iteration through a HashMap/HashSet in
rustc_incrementaland replaced with IndexMap/IndexSet
- resolve vars in result from
scrape_region_constraints
- respect
RUST_BACKTRACEfor delayed bugs
- structurally resolve pointee in
check_pat_lit
- suggest using
ptr::null_mutwhen user provided
ptr::nullto a function expecting
ptr::null_mut
- take MIR dataflow analyses by mutable reference
- uplift
clippy::cmp_nanlint
- uplift
clippy::undropped_manually_dropslint
- use
load+
storeinstead of
memcpyfor small integer arrays
- write to stdout if
-is given as output file
- use 128 bits for TypeId hash
- support float-like tuple indices in
offset_of!()
- codegen_gcc: regen intrinsics with latest LLVM version
- cargo: initial support for single-file packages
- cargo: disable multiplexing for some versions of curl
- cargo: fetch nested git submodules
- cargo: test: loose overly matches for git cli output
- cargo: upgrade to
gixv0.45 for multi-round pack negotiations
- rustdoc: Fix infinite loop when retrieving impls for type alias
- rustdoc: List matching impls on type aliases
- rustdoc: search for slices and arrays by type with
[]
- rustfmt: recover comments between attrs and generic param
- rustfmt: remove rustc-workspace-hack
- clippy: new lints:
excessive_nesting,
needless_if,
unnecessary_literal_unwrap, redundant type annotations,
arc_with_non_send_or_sync,
min_ident_chars,
large_stack_frames
- clippy:
let_with_type_underscore: Don't emit on locals from procedural macros
- clippy:
missing_fields_in_debug: don't ICE when self type is a generic param
- clippy:
redundant_closure: special case inclusive ranges
- clippy:
suspicious_else_formatting: Don't warn if there is a comment between else and curly bracket
- clippy:
type_repetition_in_bounds: Don't lint on derived code
- clippy:
unnecessary_to_owned: check that the adjusted type matches target
- clippy:
useless_vec: lint
vec!invocations when a slice or an array would do
- clippy:
useless_vec: lint on
vec![_]invocations that adjust to a slice
- clippy: allow disabling module inception on private modules
- clippy: consider autoderef through user-defined
Derefin
eager_or_lazy
- clippy: don't lint
as_conversionsin proc macros
- clippy: extend
explicit_iter_loopand
explicit_into_iter_loop
- clippy: fix
diverging_sub_expressionnot checking body of block
- clippy: fix
useless_vecsuggestion in
for _ in vec![..]
- clippy: handle exponent without digits in
numeric_literal
- clippy: ignore more pointer types in
unnecessary_cast
- clippy: ignore more type aliases in
unnecessary_cast
- clippy: make
cast_possible_wrapwork correctly for 16 bit {u,i}size
- fix rust-analyzer proc macro server
- rust-analyzer: add span to group
- rust-analyzer: count query entries in memory usage command
- rust-analyzer: inline const as literal
- rust-analyzer: fix panic in displaying const trait objects
- rust-analyzer: fix panic in displaying unsized structs
- rust-analyzer: deduplicate fields and types in completion
- rust-analyzer: derive source scope from syntax node to be transformed
- rust-analyzer: exclude Markdown injection grammar from .vscodeignore
- rust-analyzer: fix ci never running on nightly when proc-macro things change
- rust-analyzer: fix panic in
format_argsexpansion
- rust-analyzer: fix proc-macro slow test
- rust-analyzer: implemeted lifetime transformation fot assists
- rust-analyzer: infer return type for async function in
generate_function
- rust-analyzer: lower const params with a bad id
- rust-analyzer: only generate trait bound for associated types in field types
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Our build pipeline got sped up by PR #112012, which side-steps one of the rustc rebuilds we were suffering with before. (There is further potential speed-up by caching LLVM, as noted by on that PR.) Other than that, various small regressions that are largely noise, as well as one unexpected increase in binary sizes from PR #109005 that we should follow up on.
Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: adc719d7..4bd4e2ea
7 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 5 of them in rollups 46 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Implement Sync for mpsc::Sender
- [disposition: merge] resolve: Remove artificial import ambiguity errors
- [disposition: merge] Relax implicit
T: Sizedbounds on
BufReader<T>,
BufWriter<T>and
LineWriter<T>
New and Updated RFCs
- [new] Infered types
Call for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:
- No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2023-06-14 - 2023-07-12 🦀
Virtual
- 2023-06-14 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2023-06-14 | Virtual (Boulder, CO, US) | Boulder Elixir and Rust
- 2023-06-15 | Virtual (Stuttgart, DE) | Rust Community Stuttgart
- 2023-06-15 | Virtual (Tehran, IR) | Iran Rust Meetup
- 2023-06-19 | Virtual (San Francisco, CA, US) | Data Science on AWS - San Francisco, Global
- 2023-06-20 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Berline.rs / OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-06-20 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2023-06-21 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2023-06-22 | Virtual (Karlsruhe, DE) | Karlsruhe Functional Programmers Group
- 2023-06-25 | Virtual (Auckland, NZ) | ResBaz Aotearoa 2023
- 2023-06-27 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2023-06-28 | Virtual (Chicago, IL, US) | Chicago Healthcare Cloud Technology Community
- 2023-06-29 | Virtual (Ciudad de México, MX) | Rust MX
- 2023-07-01 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2023-07-04 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | Berline.rs / OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-07-04 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2023-07-05 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2023-07-11 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
Asia
- 2023-06-15 | Seoul, KR | T-RUST meetup
Europe
- 2023-06-16 | Stuttgart, DE | Rust Community Stuttgart
- 2023-06-20 | Montpellier, FR | Montpellier Rust Meetup
- 2023-06-22 | Vienna, AT | Papers We Love Vienna
- 2023-06-22 | Bern, CH | Rust Bern
- 2023-06-22 | Wrocław, PL | Rust Wrocław
- 2023-06-27 | London, UK | Rust London User Group
- 2023-06-27 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2023-06-28 | Bratislava, SK | Bratislava Rust Meetup Group
- 2023-06-29 | Augsburg, DE | Rust Meetup Augsburg
- 2023-06-29 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust Community
- 2023-07-01 | Basel, CH | Rust Basel
- 2023-07-03 | Zurich, CH | Rust Zurich
North America
- 2023-06-15 | Mountain View, CA, US | Mountain View Rust Meetup
- 2023-06-17 | San Jose, CA, US | Rust Breakfast & Learn
- 2023-06-20 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2023-06-21 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2023-06-21 | Somerville, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2023-06-22 | New York, NY, US | Rust NYC
- 2023-06-24 | San Jose, CA, US | Rust Breakfast & Learn
- 2023-06-28 | Cambridge, MA, US | Boston Rust Meetup
- 2023-07-01 | San Jose, CA, US | Rust Breakfast & Learn
- 2023-07-07 | Chicago, IL, US | Deep Dish Rust
Jobs
Quote of the Week
Alas this week remains quoteless for lack of suggestions.
