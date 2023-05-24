Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This week's crate is whichlang, a fast no-dependencies OSS natural language detector.

Thanks to Brian Kung for the suggestion!

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

314 pull requests were merged in the last week

There were a few regressions, but most were expected, and one in particular (PR

slight compile-time hit. There are a couple PR's that need future followup, namely PRs #111364 and #111524.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 3ea9ad53..cda5becc

3 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 2 of them in rollups 51 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

Rusty Events between 2023-05-24 - 2023-06-21 🦀

I guess the nicest example of this phenomenon is shared mutability. Programmers have been arguing for decades whether it is sharing xor mutability that causes memory safety bugs: "It's threads!" – shouted JavaScript and Python, and JS remained single-threaded, and Python introduced the GIL.

"It's mutability!" – screamed Haskell and Erlang, and they made (almost) everything immutable. And then along came Rust, and said: "you are fools! You can have both sharing and mutability in the same language, as long as you isolate them from each other."

– H2CO3 on rust-users

Thanks to Jacob Pratt for the suggestion!

