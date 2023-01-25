Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Official
Foundation
- Lars Bergstrom Elected as Rust Foundation Board of Directors Chair
- Join the Rust Foundation at Rust Nation UK 2023
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- rust-analyzer changelog #165
- hyper-ish 2022 in review
- Mobc 0.8.1 release with improved stability
- Zenoh 0.7.0, a pure Rust Pub/Sub/Query protocol for cloud-to-thing continuum, was released and it is packed with new features.
- Fornjot (code-first CAD in Rust) - Weekly Release
- Slint 0.3.4 release
- Astra: A Blocking HTTP Server Built on Top of Hyper
- First steps with NGenate - A dataflow and visual programming platform built with rust
tomlvs
toml_edit
- This Week in Fyrox #11
- The year 2022 in Dimforge and our objectives for 2023
Observations/Thoughts
- Rust in 2023: Growing up
- The State of Developer Ecosystem 2022 in Rust: Discover recent trends
- The size of Rust Futures
- Capability-Safety I: Prelude
- Surprises in the Rust JSON Ecosystem
- The Git source code audit, viewed as a Rust programmer
- Turning a Rust struct into an enum is not always a major breaking change
- 14 Rust Tools for Linux Terminal Dwellers
- [audio] Rust Magazine with Shuang Zhu
- [audio] Rust Nation with Ernest Kissiedu
Rust Walkthroughs
- Temporary Values, Borrowing, and Lifetimes
- Due to limitations in the borrow checker, this implies a 'static lifetime
- Rust concepts I wish I learned earlier
- Comparative fuzzing in Rust
- domain-specific error macros
- Building a Simple DB in Rust - Part 2 - Basic Execution
- Rust FFI and cbindgen: Integrating Embedded Rust Code in C
Research
Miscellaneous
- The crates.io registry is now a GitHub secret scanning integrator
- Six fun things to do with Rust operator overloading
- Packaging Rust Applications for the NPM Registry
- Announcing Rust Support in CodeSandbox
- [video] 10 Reasons Not To Use Rust (The Whole Truth)
- [video] Sneaking By The Rust Borrow Checker - Interior Mutability
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is Darkbird, a mnesia-inspired high concurrency, real time, in-memory storage library.
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but did not know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
- Ockam - Implement 'ockam node logs' CLI command
- Ockam - Implement 'ockam worker list' CLI command
- Ockam - Add a CI check to avoid conflicts in 'TypeTag' ids
Updates from the Rust Project
378 pull requests were merged in the last week
- llvm-wrapper: adapt for LLVM API change
- enable sanitizers for s390x-linux
- put
noundefon all scalars that don't allow uninit
- add 'static lifetime suggestion when GAT implied 'static requirement from HRTB
- add raw identifier for keyword in suggestion
- check ADT fields for copy implementations considering regions
- constify
TypeIdordering impls
- diagnostics: suggest changing
s@self::{macro}@::macrofor exported
- dont randomly use
_to print out const generic arguments
- drop tracking Visit break expressions
- encode const mir for closures if they're const
- fix check macro expansion
- label closure captures/generator locals that make opaque types recursive
- lazy dominator tree construction in borrowck
- make
CastError::NeedsDerefcreate a
MachineApplicablesuggestion
- make error emitted on
impl &Traitnicer
- refactor basic blocks control flow caches
- simplify
derive(Debug)output for fieldless enums
- suggest remove deref for type mismatch
- suggestion for attempted integer identifier in patterns
- tweak "borrow closure argument" suggestion
- unify stable and unstable sort implementations in same core module
- use UnordMap and UnordSet for id collections (DefIdMap, LocalDefIdMap, etc)
- various cleanups around pre-TyCtxt queries and functions
- add heapsort fallback in
select_nth_unstable
- implement
alloc::vec::IsZerofor
Option<$NUM>types
- lift
T: Sizedbounds from some
strict_provenancepointer methods
- add
Arc::into_innerfor safely discarding
Arcs without calling the destructor on the inner type
- hashbrown: provide default hasher types to
Vacantand
Occupiedentries
- futures: add
Either::as_pin_mutand
Either::as_pin_ref
- futures: implement
FusedStreamfor all streams in
ReadyChunks
- (cherry-pick) WebAssembly multivalue stackify fix
- cargo: stabilize sparse-registry
- cargo: wrapper type for data that should never be logged
- rustfmt: correct span for structs with const generics
- clippy: add
multiple_unsafe_ops_per_blocklint
- clippy: add machine applicable suggestion for
bool_assert_comparison
- clippy: fix false positive in
unnecessary_safety_comment
- clippy: fix suggestion in
transmutes_expressible_as_ptr_castswhen the source type is a borrow
- rust-analyzer: don't escape non-snippets in assist
- rust-analyzer: don't respond with a ContentModified while loading the workspace
- rust-analyzer: fix checkOnSave to check config patching not always working
- rust-analyzer: fix markdown removal in hover handling whitespace weirdly
- rust-analyzer: handle slice patterns in "Fill match arms"
- rust-analyzer: more precise binop inference
- rust-analyzer: substitute vscode variables in
config.serverPath
- rust-analyzer: parse
const_closuressyntax
- rust-analyzer: replace SmolStr usage with lang item enum for lang items
- rust-analyzer: use workspace.dependencies to declare local dependencies
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
Largely a win for compiler performance with 100 test cases in real-world crates showing some sort of change in performance with an average 1% improvement. These wins were a combination of many different changes including how
doc(hidden) gets more efficiently encoded in metadata, some optimizations in the borrow checker, and simplification of the output from
derive(Debug) for fieldless enums.
Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 1f72129f..c8e6a9e8
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.4%
|[0.2%, 0.7%]
|19
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|0.9%
|[0.2%, 1.5%]
|34
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-1.3%
|[-17.2%, -0.2%]
|81
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-2.1%
|[-7.1%, -0.2%]
|64
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|-1.0%
|[-17.2%, 0.7%]
|100
2 Regressions, 5 Improvements, 3 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 34 artifact comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Autotrait bounds on dyn-safe trait methods
- [disposition: close] Stabilize
ControlFlow::{BREAK, CONTINUE}
- [disposition: merge] Add missing normalization for union fields types
- [disposition: merge] rustdoc: change trait bound formatting
New and Updated RFCs
Call for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:
- No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2023-01-25 - 2023-02-22 🦀
Virtual
- 2023-01-25 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; San Francisco, CA, US) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond | Microsoft Reactor San Francisco
- 2023-01-26 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2023-01-26 | Virtual (Karlsruhe, DE) | The Karlsruhe Functional Programmers Meetup Group
- 2023-01-26 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; San Francisco, CA, US; New York, NY, US; Stockholm, SE) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Reactor New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco and Microsoft Reactor Stockholm
- 2023-01-27 | Virtual (Tunis, TN) | Rust Meetup Tunisia
- 2023-01-30 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; New York, NY, US; San Francisco, CA, US) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Reactor New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco
- 2023-01-31 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-01-31 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2023-01-31 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; New York, NY, US; San Francisco, CA, US) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Reactor New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco
- 2023-02-01 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2023-02-01 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2023-02-01 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; New York, NY, US; San Francisco, CA, US) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Reactor New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco
- 2023-02-01 | Virtual (Stuttgart, DE) | Rust Community Stuttgart
- 2023-02-06 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; New York, NY, US; San Francisco, CA, US) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Reactor New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco
- 2023-02-07 | Virtual (Beijing, CN) | WebAssembly and Rust Meetup (Rustlang)
- 2023-02-07 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2023-02-07 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; New York, NY, US; San Francisco, CA, US) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Reactor New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco
- 2023-02-08 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; New York, NY, US; San Francisco, CA, US) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Rector New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco
- 2023-02-11 | Virtual | Rust GameDev
- 2023-02-13 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; New York, NY, US; San Francisco, CA, US) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Rector New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco
- 2023-02-14 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2023-02-14 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; New York, NY, US; San Francisco, CA, US) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Rector New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco
- 2023-02-14 | Virtual (Saarbrücken, DE) | Rust-Saar
- 2023-02-15 | Virtual (Redmond, WA, US; New York, NY, US; San Francisco, CA, US; São Paulo, BR) | Microsoft Reactor Redmond and Microsoft Rector New York and Microsoft Reactor San Francisco and Microsoft Reactor São Paulo
- 2023-02-15 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
Asia
- 2023-02-01 | Kyoto, JP | Kansai Rust
Europe
- 2023-01-25 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2023-01-26 | Copenhagen, DE | Copenhagen Rust Meetup Group
- 2023-02-02 | Berlin, DE | Prenzlauer Berg Software Engineers
- 2023-02-02 | Hamburg, DE | Rust Meetup Hamburg
- 2023-02-02 | Lyon, FR | Rust Lyon
- 2023-02-04 | Brussels, BE | FOSDEM
- 2023-02-21 | Zurich, CH | Rust Zurich
North America
- 2023-01-26 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
Rust has demonstrated that you using a type system as a vehicle for separation logic works, even in imperative languages, and it's nothing as arcane as those immutable functional predecessors would suggest. It did this by making sure the language defines a type system that helps you, by making sure core properties of soundness can be expressed in it.
- soundness requirement for memory access: lifetimes
- soundness requirements for references with value semantics: >
&/
&mut _
- soundness requirements for resources:
Copyand
Drop
- making sure your logic is monotic: traits instead of inheritance, lack of specialization (yes, that's a feature).
- (notably missing: no dependent types; apparently not 'necessary' but I'm sure it could be useful; however, research is heavily ongoing; caution is good)
This allows the standard library to encode all of its relevant requirements as types. And doing this everywhere is its soundness property: safe functions have no requirements beyond the sum of its parameter type,
unsafe functionscan. Nothing new or special there, nothing that makes Rust's notion of soundness special.
Basing your mathematical reasoning on separation logic makes soundness reviews local instead of requiring whole program analysis. This is what makes it practical. It did this pretty successfully and principled, but did no single truly revolutionary thing. It's a sum of good bits from the last decade of type system research. That's probably why people refer to it as 'the soundness definition', it's just a very poignant way to say: "we learned that a practical type systems works as a proof checker".
Thanks to Stephan Sokolow for the suggestion!
