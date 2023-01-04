Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is Sniffnet, a cross-platform GUI application to analyze your network traffic.

Thanks to Gyuly Vgc for the suggestion!

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Fairly busy week with some massive performance improvements at the expense of some significant albeit smaller regressions. The main wins came in a long-standing PR from @cjgillot to enable encoding spans in metadata relative to their enclosing item. This causes more work in full compilation which causes some regressions up to 5% but can lead to very large wins in incremental compilation scenarios (up to ~70%). For example, the clap crate compiles 68% faster after a small 1 line change than it did previously.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: b38a6d..b43596

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 1.6% [0.3%, 4.6%] 97 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 1.8% [0.2%, 7.6%] 60 Improvements ✅

(primary) -9.7% [-68.7%, -0.2%] 53 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -1.7% [-15.3%, -0.1%] 62 All ❌✅ (primary) -2.4% [-68.7%, 4.6%] 150

1 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 47 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

Quote of the Week

You haven’t “fooled” rustc, you are using unsafe code. Unsafe code means that all you can do is fool yourself.

– Frank Steffahn on rust-users

Thanks to Quine Dot for the suggestion!

