Crate of the Week

This week's crate is zeroize, a crate to securely clear secrets from memory either manually or on drop, with both methods for your types being but one #[derive] away.

Updates from the Rust Project

339 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A mixed bag of a week. 2 of the 3 regressions are connected to changes to the query system that underlies incremental compilation. The third regression is still being investigated. For all three, the impact on cycle counts that are within our noise tolerance levels There were several small-ish improvements, though PR #104963 is worth calling out: a well-factored change to how we lower the AST into HIR that had a broad positive impact. One final note: the summary-opt max-rss seems to gone up by 1.5% over the past month (perf), via a gradual climb; just something to keep our eyes on going forward.

Triage done by @pnkfelix. Revision range: 8a09420a..9db224fc

See the full report for details.

Quote of the Week

To date, there have been zero memory safety vulnerabilities discovered in Android’s Rust code.

– Jeffrey Vander Stoep on the google security team blog

