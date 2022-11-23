Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tag us at @ThisWeekInRust on Twitter or @ThisWeekinRust on mastodon.social, or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Updates from Rust Community

Official

Foundation

Project/Tooling Updates

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is graph, a collection of high-performance graph algorithms.

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

There were no calls for participation submitted this week. If you would like to submit, please check the guidelines.

Updates from the Rust Project

388 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A fairly quiet week with regressions unfortunately slightly outweighing improvements. There was not any particular change of much note. Many of the regressions were justifiable since they were for critical bug fixes.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 96ddd32c..a78c9bee

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 0.7% [0.2%, 3.0%] 76 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 1.5% [0.3%, 8.4%] 69 Improvements ✅

(primary) -0.7% [-1.8%, -0.2%] 18 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -1.4% [-3.2%, -0.2%] 35 All ❌✅ (primary) 0.4% [-1.8%, 3.0%] 94

7 Regressions, 4 Improvements, 6 Mixed; 5 of them in rollups 47 artifact comparisons made in total

Full report here

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-11-23 - 2022-12-21 🦀

Virtual

Europe

North America

Oceania

Jobs

Quote of the Week

While working on these userspace Mesa changes today, I did not hit a single GPU kernel driver bug. Not. A. Single. Bug. This is thanks to Lina's phenomenal efforts. She took a gamble writing the kernel driver in Rust, knowing it would take longer to get to the first triangle but believing it would make for a more robust driver in the end. She was right. A few months of Lina's Rust development has produced a more stable driver than years of development in C on certain mainline Linux GPU kernel drivers. I think... I think I have Rust envy 🦀 ....Or maybe just Lina envy 😊

– Alyssa Rosenzweig tooting on Mastodon

