Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Updates from Rust Community

Official

Foundation

Project/Tooling Updates

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Research

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is type_description, a crate to make types discoverable for users by explaining them in a way that a user can understand without knowing implementation details.

Thanks to musicmatze for the suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

Updates from the Rust Project

433 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Noise continues to make triaging a bit tedious. We've become good at identifying noise, but we may need to invest in trying to reduce it or automate some of the triaging needed to identify it. In terms of performance, this week ending up being positive albeit with improvements only outweighing regressions by a little. Some of the largest improvements were in reverts of previous regressions as well.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 629a414d..822f8

Summary:

(instructions:u) mean range count Regressions ❌

(primary) 1.7% [0.2%, 7.9%] 28 Regressions ❌

(secondary) 1.7% [0.2%, 7.0%] 97 Improvements ✅

(primary) -1.2% [-4.6%, -0.2%] 73 Improvements ✅

(secondary) -1.3% [-2.6%, -0.3%] 61 All ❌✅ (primary) -0.4% [-4.6%, 7.9%] 101

13 Regressions, 9 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 9 of them in rollups 41 artifact comparisons made in total

See full report for details.

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new call-for-testing label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature need testing.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-11-02 - 2022-11-30 🦀

Virtual

Asia

Europe

North America

Oceania

South America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Jobs

Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust

Quote of the Week

I'm getting more convinced that Rust code is generally going to end up faster than C++ code every day I work on optimizations. Strong immutability and no-alias guarantees are a game-changer and we've only really begun to scratch the surface of what can be done.

– Patrick Walton on twitter

llogiq is exceedingly pleased with his suggestion.

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin, bennyvasquez.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation