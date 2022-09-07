Quote of the Week

Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Foundation
Newsletters
Project/Tooling Updates
- Announcing Unreal Rust
- Introducing
cxx-async
- Arti 1.0.0 is released: Our Rust Tor implementation is ready for production use
- rust-analyzer changelog #145
- rustc_codegen_gcc: Progress Report #15
- Lapce editor 0.2.0 released
- This week in Databend #58: A Modern Cloud Data Warehouse for Everyone
- HexoSynth 2022 - Devlog #11: VST3/CLAP Plugin Integration
- Fornjot (code-first CAD in Rust) - Weekly Release - 2022-W36
- One year of Relm4
- Slint UI crate weekly updates
Observations/Thoughts
- How to Use Rust Traits, Generics and Bounds
- Wasmtime 1.0: A Look at Performance
- Understanding primitive data types in Rust
- [video] RustConf 2022 Talks
- [video] Rust Education Workshop 2022
- [audio] Fyrox with Dmitry Stepanov
Rust Walkthroughs
- Filtering a Vector with SIMD Instructions (AVX-2 and AVX-512)
- Learning Rust: Async Combinators
- Solving The Witness with Z3 (Part 2)
- How to build a (simple) blog using Rust
- STM32F4 Embedded Rust at the HAL: The RTIC Framework
- [video] Nine Rules for Elegant Rust Library APIs
Miscellaneous
[DE] Security: FreeBSD-Kernel bekommt experimentelle Rust-Patches
Random File Lines and Iterator Items: Understanding Reservoir Sampling with Rust
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is sql-query-builder, a library to write SQL queries in a simple and composable way.
Thanks to Belchior Oliveira for the self-suggestion!
Call for Participation
- Ockam - Show ockam command help in $PAGER or less (clap based)
- Ockam - Detect new release is available and display upgrade instructions in ockam command
- Ockam - Remove the --node argument from ockam enroll clap command
Updates from the Rust Project
417 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add tier-3 support for powerpc64 and riscv64 openbsd
- support
#[unix_sigpipe = "inherit|sig_dfl"]on
fn main()to prevent ignoring
SIGPIPE
- proc_macro/bridge: send diagnostics over the bridge as a struct
- proc_macro/bridge: use the cross-thread executor for nested proc-macros
- do not leak type variables from opaque type relation
- attempt to normalize
FnDefsignature in
InferCtxt::cmp
- do not report too many expr field candidates
- do not suggest adding
moveto closure when
moveis already used
- don't suggest reborrow if usage is inside a closure
- suggest
{Option,Result}::{copied,clone}()to satisfy type mismatch
- suggest associated method on deref types when path syntax method fails
- suggest moving redundant generic args of an assoc fn to its trait
- suggest returning closure as
impl Fn
- add
special_module_namelint
- uplift the
let_underscorelints from clippy into rustc
- strengthen
invalid_valuelint to forbid uninit primitives, adjust docs to say that's UB
- forbid mixing
Systemwith direct sytem allocator calls
- use head span for
rustc_on_unimplemented's
enclosing_scopeattr
- make call suggestions more general and more accurate
- make trait bound not satisfied specify kind
- miri: adjust for supporting more implicit ptr-to-int transmutation
- miri: re-enable FFI support
- allow deriving multipart suggestions
- replace
rustc_data_structures::thin_vec::ThinVecwith
thin_vec::ThinVec
- separate the receiver from arguments in HIR
- shrink
thir::Pat
- shrink suggestion span of argument mismatch error
- simplify
hir::PathSegment
- interpret: fix unnecessary allocation in validation visitor
- more
clippy::perffixes
- optimization of access level table construction
- migrate
rustc_sessionto use
SessionDiagnostic- Pt. 1
- migrate
rustc_metadatato
SessionDiagnostics
- migrate
rustc_monomorphizeto use
SessionDiagnostic
- porting 'compiler/rustc_trait_selection' to translatable diagnostics - Part 1
- fix UB from misalignment and provenance widening in
std::sys::windows
- avoid needless buffer zeroing in
std::sys::windows::fs
- avoid zeroing large stack buffers in stdio on Windows
- add
AsFdimplementations for stdio types on WASI
- implement internal
IsZerofor Wrapping and Saturating for
Vecoptimizations
- add
vec::Drain{,Filter}::keep_rest
- fix
into_iteron ZST
- provider API: add additional methods to the
Demandtype
- make
ReentrantMutexmovable and
const
- make
char::is_lowercaseand
char::is_uppercaseconst
- make
const_eval_selecta real intrinsic
- hashbrown:
Equivalenttrait
- cargo: rework test error handling
- clippy: add
--explainsubcommand
- clippy: new lint
bool_to_int_with_if
- clippy: initial implementation
result_large_err
- clippy: don't use
hir_ty_to_tyin
result_large_err
- clippy: use
approx_ty_sizefor
large_enum_variant
- clippy: fix
mut_mutex_lockwhen mutex is behind immutable deref
- clippy: fix
suboptimal_floatnot linting on
{const}.powf({const})
- clippy: fix
unnecessary_to_ownedfalse positive
- clippy: fix missing parens in
suboptimal_flopssuggestion
- clippy: fix the emission order of
trait_duplication_in_bounds
- clippy: suggest
Entry::or_defaultfor
Entry::or_insert(Default::default())
- rust-analyzer: clarify the state of (extern) preludes for block def maps
- rust-analyzer: don't store
SyntheticSyntaxin the reverse maps in
BodySourceMap
- rust-analyzer: drop the expander borrow in all control flow paths
- rust-analyzer: fix nested break expressions, expecting unknown types
- rust-analyzer: highlight namerefs by syntax until proc-macros have been loaded
- rust-analyzer: lift out the module scope into a field in the resolver
- rust-analyzer: prefer the type of expression in "Replace turbofish with type"
- rust-analyzer: properly handle break resolution inside non-breakable expressions
- rust-analyzer: remove
hir::Expr::MacroStmts
- rust-analyzer: remove type alias definition on inline
- rust-analyzer: suggest struct when completing enum
- rust-analyzer: add a "Unmerge match arm" assist to split or-patterns inside match expressions
- rust-analyzer: implement
feature(exhaustive_patterns)from unstable Rust
- rust-analyzer: assist to turn
matchinto
matches!invocation
- rust-analyzer: insert whitespaces into
static&
constbodies if they are expanded from macro on hover
- rust-analyzer: lower float literals with underscores
- rust-analyzer: only move comments when extracting a struct from an enum variant
- rust-analyzer: parse
TypePathFnwith preceding
::
- rust-analyzer: correct broken logic for return completion
- rust-analyzer: unescape all occurrences of module name in module resolution
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A relatively quiet week where regressions unfortunately outweighed improvements. What's more, many of the regressions that were found seemed somewhat mysterious requiring some deeper investigations.
Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 0631ea5d73..09fb0bc6e
Summary:
|(instructions:u)
|mean
|range
|count
|Regressions ❌
(primary)
|0.7%
|[0.2%, 4.5%]
|85
|Regressions ❌
(secondary)
|1.0%
|[0.3%, 5.4%]
|87
|Improvements ✅
(primary)
|-0.7%
|[-1.0%, -0.5%]
|9
|Improvements ✅
(secondary)
|-1.4%
|[-2.7%, -0.5%]
|22
|All ❌✅ (primary)
|0.5%
|[-1.0%, 4.5%]
|94
2 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 2 Mixed; 3 of them in rollups 40 artifact comparisons made in total
Call for Testing
An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:
- No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.
If you are a feature implementer and would like your RFC to appear on the above list, add the new
call-for-testing
label to your RFC along with a comment providing testing instructions and/or guidance on which aspect(s) of the feature
need testing.
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] De-RFC: Remove type ascription
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize generic associated types
- [disposition: merge] Fix handling of trailing bare CR in str::lines
- [disposition: merge] Implement Default for some alloc/core iterators
- [disposition: merge] Tracking Issue for
#[instruction_set]attribute (RFC 2867)
- [disposition: merge] Consider
#[must_use]annotation on
async fnas also affecting the
Future::Output
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for
..X, and
..=X(
#![feature(half_open_range_patterns)])
New and Updated RFCs
- [new] RFC: Add descriptive names to doctest
- [new] Add a general mechanism of setting RUSTFLAGS in Cargo for the root crate only
- [new] Rust Style Team
- [new] Add
core::mem::offset_of!RFC
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2022-09-07 - 2022-10-05 🦀
Virtual
- 2022-09-07 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2022-09-08 | Virtual (Linz, AT) | Rust Linz
- 2022-09-08 | Virtual (Nürnberg, DE) | Rust Nuremberg
- 2022-09-09 | Virtual + Linz, AT | Rust Linz
- 2022-09-10 | Virtual | Rust GameDev
- 2022-09-10 | Virtual (Bangalore, IN) | Polkadot India
- 2022-09-12 | Virtual + Dublin, IE | Linux Plumbers Conference
- 2022-09-13 | Virtual (Berlin, DE) | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- 2022-09-13 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2022-09-13 | Virtual (Rostock, DE) | Altow Academy
- 2022-09-14 | Virtual (Boulder, CO, US) | Boulder Elixir and Rust
- 2022-09-14 | Virtual (Cardiff, UK) | Rust and C++ Cardiff
- 2022-09-14 | Virtual (Malaysia)| Golang Malaysia
- 2022-09-15 | Virtual (Columbus, OH, US) | GDG Columbus
- 2022-09-15 | Virtual (Stuttgart, DE) | Rust Community Stuttgart
- 2022-09-20 | Virtual (Washington, DC, US) | Rust DC
- 2022-09-21 | Virtual (Vancouver, BC, CA) | Vancouver Rust
- 2022-09-22 | Virtual (Charlottesville, VA, US) | Charlottesville Rust Meetup
- 2022-09-23 | Virtual (Tokyo, JP) | Rust Tokyo
- 2022-09-27 | Virtual (Dallas, TX, US) | Dallas Rust
- 2022-10-04 | Virtual (Buffalo, NY, US) | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- 2022-10-05 | Virtual (Indianapolis, IN, US) | Indy Rust
- 2022-10-05 | Virtual (Stuttgart, DE) | Rust Community Stuttgart
Europe
- 2022-09-09 | Linz, AT + Virtual | Rust Linz
- 2022-09-12 | Dublin, IE + Virtual | Linux Plumbers Conference
- 2022-09-13 | Rome, IT | Rust Roma
- 2022-09-15 | Paris, FR | Rust Paris
- 2022-09-29 | Amsterdam, NL | Rust Developers Amsterdam Group
- 2022-09-29 | Copenhagen, DK | Copenhagen Rust group
- 2022-09-29 | Enschede, NL | Dutch Rust Meetup
- 2022-10-02 | Florence, IT + Virtual | RustLab
North America
- 2022-09-08 | Columbus, OH, US| Columbus Rust Society
- 2022-09-14 | Austin, TX, US | Rust ATX
- 2022-09-20 | San Francisco, CA, US | San Francisco Rust Study Group
- 2022-09-22 | Lehi, UT, US | Utah Rust
Oceania
- 2022-09-14 | Sydney, NSW, AU | Rust Sydney
South America
- 2022-09-10 | São Paulo, BR | Rust São Paulo Meetup
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Jobs
Please see the latest Who's Hiring thread on r/rust
Quote of the Week
So long, and thanks for all the turbofish.
