Updates from Rust Community

Official

Project/Tooling Updates

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Research

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is lending-iterator, a type similar to std::iter::Iterator , but with some type trickery that allows it to .windows_mut(_) safely.

Thanks to Daniel H-M for the self-nomination!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Updates from the Rust Project

391 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

An important step for RFC implementation is for people to experiment with the implementation and give feedback, especially before stabilization. The following RFCs would benefit from user testing before moving forward:

No RFCs issued a call for testing this week.

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week, the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

No New or Updated RFCs were created this week.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-08-03 - 2022-08-31 🦀

Virtual

Asia

Europe

North America

Oceania

Jobs

Quote of the Week

❤️🦀❤️ 100,000 issues filled with love, compassion and a wholesome community. Thank you, Rust community, for being one of the most, if not straight out the most, welcoming programming communities out there. Thank you, Rust teams, for the tireless hours you spend every day on every aspect of this project. Thank you to the Rust team alumni for the many hours spent growing a plant and the humility of passing it to people you trust to continue taking care of it. Thank you everyone for RFCs, giving voice to the community, being those voices AND listening to each other. This community has been and continue to be one of the best I have ever had the pleasure of being a part of. The language itself has many things to love and appreciate about it, from the humane error messages to giving the people the power to express high performance code without sacrificing readability for the ones to come after us. But nothing, truly nothing, takes the cake as much as the community that's building it, answering questions, helping and loving each other. Every single day. Congratulations everyone for 100,000 issues and PRs! And thank you for being you. Because Rust is Beautiful, for having you as part of it. To the times we spent together and the many more to come!

– mathspy on the rust-lang/rust github

Thanks to Sean Chen for the suggestion!

