Updates from Rust Community

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is cap-std a std-replacement that introduces capabilities to facilitate defense-in-depth sandboxing.

Call for Participation

Updates from the Rust Project

388 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Overall, a positive week for compiler performance with regressions mainly being relegated to smaller issues. This can be see by the fact that 95 test cases in real world crates were improvements while regressions only happened in 22 test cases. The largest improvement was by @nnethercote where the compilation of #[derive(Debug)] was improved. This led to an average of 1% improvement in compile times across 124 real world crate test cases.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: abace0..baf382

Summary:

mean max count Regressions 😿

(primary) 0.6% 2.4% 22 Regressions 😿

(secondary) 0.5% 1.0% 35 Improvements 🎉

(primary) -1.1% -5.2% 95 Improvements 🎉

(secondary) -2.3% -10.3% 35 All 😿🎉 (primary) -0.8% -5.2% 117

3 Regressions, 3 Improvements, 4 Mixed; 5 of them in rollups 34 artifact comparisons made in total

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2022-06-29 - 2022-07-27 🦀

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

JG: mem::replace / mem::swap === Indiana Jones swapping the artifact for a bag of sand in a temple CV: except rustc would tell Indy that's a type mismatch JG: Yes, that would be the boulder, I assume. Older compilers were more aggressive in error reporting.

Jake Goulding and Cuviper on the Rust Zulip

