Updates from Rust Community
Official
Foundation
Project/Tooling Updates
- Rust Analyzer Changelog #115
- GCC Rust Monthly Report #13 January 2022
- tracing: Announcing Experimental
valuableSupport
- Arti 0.0.4 is released: Refactoring, rustls, and more!
- Nushell v0.44
- Rust API for the Firefox Profiler
- This week in Fluvio #21: the programmable streaming platform
- What's new in SeaORM 0.6.0
- SixtyFPS (GUI crate): Changelog for 06th of February 2022
- Announcing BonsaiDb v0.1.0: A Rust NoSQL database that grows with you
- Fornjot (Code-CAD in Rust) - Weekly Dev Log
- Knurling-rs changelog #33
- Open-sourcing update-informer: a highly customizable Rust library for CLI apps
Newsletters
Observations/Thoughts
- Minor Semver Issue
- A first look at Sycamore's new reactive primitives
- Rustenstein 3D: Game programming like it's 1992
- Hot Reloading Rust: Windows and Linux
- Past, present and future of rust-protobuf
- An optimization story
- Sayonara, Mozilla
- Some mistakes Rust doesn't catch
- The simplest guide to error handling in Rust
- Vangers 3D: example of using Emscripten in Rust
- My Rust Book: Language for the next 40 years
- [RU] Вангеры 3D: пример использования Emscripten в Rust
- [ZH] 为什么 Rust 没有继承？Why doesn't Rust have inheritance?
- [audio] Building with Rust: Josh Triplett on Building the Build System of his Dreams
- [video] Top 6 Books to learn the Rust Programming Language in 2022
- [video] Rust 101 Lecture Series
Rust Walkthroughs
- Rust Turbofish: Closure Return Type
- Downcasting in Rust
- Crafting A Lox Interpreter In Rust, Part 1
- Let's create an app in webassembly
- RISC-V Bytes: Rust Cross-Compilation
- ESP32 MQTT Publish with Rust
- Containerless! How to Run WebAssembly Workloads on Kubernetes with Rust
- The foundations of end-to-end encryption: Domain separation (with code example in Rust)
- Compiler Adventures, part 1: No-op Instructions
- [video] Desktop UIs with Rust and React
- [series] [video] Rust Embedded for STM32 Microcontrollers - Cross-compilation
- [series] [video] Rust Embedded for STM32 Microcontrollers - HAL Crates
Miscellaneous
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is document-features, a small proc macro to parse your
Cargo.toml and generate docs for your features.
Thanks to Tobias Hunger for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Unicode ICU4X
Fuchsia Netstack3
- Make language more inclusive
- Debugging a panic in IP packet fragment reassembly
- fuzzing Netstack3 and its dependents
Updates from the Rust Project
301 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add new target armv7-unknown-linux-uclibceabi (softfloat)
- continue work on associated const equality
- clarify error on casting larger integers to char
- fix suggestion to slice if scrutinee is a
Resultor
Option
- if an integer is entered with an upper-case base prefix (0Xbeef, 0O755, 0B1010), suggest to make it lowercase
- add rustc lint, warning when iterating over hashmaps 2
- borrowck: fix help on mutating
&selfin
async fns
- perf: compress amount of hashed bytes for
isizevalues in StableHasher
- perf: use
fold_listin
try_super_fold_withfor
SubstsRef
- codegen_gcc: implement simd_neg
- optimize
core::str::Chars::count
- impl
Arc::unwrap_or_clone
- carefully remove bounds checks from some chunk iterator functions
- Impl arithmetic (assign-)ops traits for
Wrapping<_>for rust 1.60.0
- implement
RawWakerand
Wakergetters for underlying pointers
- rustdoc: collect traits in scope for foreign inherent impls
- clippy: add
explicit_writesuggestions for
write!s with format args
- clippy: add lint
transmute_undefined_repr
- clippy: fix ICE in
ptr_arg
- clippy: split matches
- clippy:
chars_next_cmpfix unescaped suggestion
- clippy: fix
explicit_counter_loopsuggesting
.into_iter(), despite that triggering
into_iter_on_refin some cases
- clippy: make
unwrap_usedalso trigger on
.get().unwrap()
- clippy: warn if we find multiple clippy configs
- rustfmt: fix doc of generic items formmating error
- rustfmt: fix import_granularity option when the use tree has an alias
- rustfmt: handle non-ascii character at boundary
Rust Compiler Performance Triage
A week with a number of correctness-related regressions, and a few small cleanups yielding good performance results. Overall an improvement, particularly for incremental benchmarks.
Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 1ea48517..775e480
4 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 27 comparisons made in total
Approved RFCs
- No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
RFCs
- No RFCs entered final comment period this week.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: close] Tracking issue for naked fns (RFC #1201)
New and Updated RFCs
Upcoming Events
Rusty Events between 2/9/2022 - 3/9/2022 🦀
Online
- February 9, 2022 | Boulder, CO, US | Monthly Meetup | Boulder Elixir and Rust
- February 9, 2022 | Los Angeles, CA, US | Raphael Tessmer & Celeste, finding craters on a rusty planet (Virtual) | Rust Los Angeles
- February 9, 2022 | Stuttgart, DE | Rust-Meetup | Rust Community Stuttgart
- February 10, 2022 | San Diego, CA, US | San Diego Rust February 2022 Tele-Meetup | San Diego Rust
- February 15, 2022 | Berlin, DE | Rust Hack and Learn | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- February 15, 2022 | Indianapolis, IN, US | Indy.rs - with Social Distancing | Indy Rust
- February 15, 2022 | Washington, DC, US| Mid-month Rustful | Rust DC
- February 16, 2022 | Vancouver, BC, CA | Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out Night | Vancouver Rust
- February 17, 2022 | München, DE | Rust - beyond "Hello World"| Agile Softwareentwicklung München
- February 17, 2022 | Nürnberg, DE | Rust Nürnberg online #10| Rust Nuremberg
- February 17, 2022 | Stuttgart, DE | Rust-Meetup | Rust Community Stuttgart
- February 17, 2022 | Würzburg, DE | Meet and chat about Rust | Rust Würzburg Meetup Group
- February 22, 2022 | Dallas, TX, US | Last Tuesday Meetup | Dallas Rust
- February 22, 2022 | Dublin, IE | Rust Dublin February Meetup - Rust Dublin
- February 23, 2022 | México City, MX | Platica Febrero 2022 | Rust MX
- February 24, 2022 | Linz, AT | Rust Meetup Linz - 19th Edition | Rust Linz
- March 1, 2022 | Buffalo, NY, US | First Tuesdays: Buffalo Rust User Group | Buffalo Rust Meetup
- March 2, 2022 | Berlin, DE | Rust Hack and Learn | OpenTechSchool Berlin
- March 7, 2022 | Valence, FR | Coding-dojo - Rust | Ardèch’Drôm Dev
- March 8, 2022 | Seattle, WA, US | Monthly meetup | Seattle Rust Meetup
North America
Rust Jobs
Tempus Ex
- Several full-time Rust positions available (San Francisco, CA, US, Atlanta, GA, US, Austin, TX, US, and Remote)
LoanPASS
Slight
Pixy
Apollo
Kollider
Kraken
- Backend Engineer - Rust - Core Backend (Remote)
- Backend Engineer, Kraken Futures - Rust (Remote)
- Senior Rust Engineer - Banking (Remote)
Quote of the Week
As the temporary human substitute for the temporarily unavailable automated representative of the governance process, I would like to thank the author for their work and everyone else who contributed.
– Mara Bos (on behalf of RFCbot) on github
Thanks to Josh Triplett for the suggestion!
