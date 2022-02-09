Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Updates from Rust Community

Official

Foundation

Project/Tooling Updates

Newsletters

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is document-features, a small proc macro to parse your Cargo.toml and generate docs for your features.

Thanks to Tobias Hunger for the suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Unicode ICU4X

Fuchsia Netstack3

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

Updates from the Rust Project

301 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

A week with a number of correctness-related regressions, and a few small cleanups yielding good performance results. Overall an improvement, particularly for incremental benchmarks.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 1ea48517..775e480

4 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 5 Mixed; 1 of them in rollups 27 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs entered final comment period this week.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 2/9/2022 - 3/9/2022 🦀

Online

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tempus Ex

LoanPASS

Slight

Pixy

Apollo

Kollider

Kraken

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

As the temporary human substitute for the temporarily unavailable automated representative of the governance process, I would like to thank the author for their work and everyone else who contributed.

– Mara Bos (on behalf of RFCbot) on github

Thanks to Josh Triplett for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation