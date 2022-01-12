Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Updates from Rust Community

Official

Foundation

Newsletters

Project/Tooling Updates

Observations/Thoughts

Research

Rust Walkthroughs

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is rustix, a crate with safe bindings to POSIX-ish syscalls.

Thanks to Kornel for the suggestion!

Please submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

Updates from the Rust Project

266 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Improvements generally outweighed regressions with most regressions coming in the form of correctness fixes (where performance regressions are generally less of a concern). The biggest win was arguably a change to the Sip128 hasher implementation which seemed to have decent performance implications for many real world crates.

Triage done by @rylev. Revision range: 2b681ac..72e74d7

3 Regressions, 7 Improvements, 2 Mixed; 4 of them in rollups 28 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 1/12/2022 - 2/9/2022 🦀

Online

North America

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Dreamsolution

LoanPASS

Kraken

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Language stability is not just about semver compatibility. It's also about not burdening developers to have to make new decisions when looking at old code. [Language instability] creates churn and debate about things that previously didn't require it.

– skysch on rust-internals

Thanks to Christopher Durham for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, cdmistman, ericseppanen, extrawurst, andrewpollack, U007D, kolharsam, joelmarcey, mariannegoldin.

Email list hosting is sponsored by The Rust Foundation