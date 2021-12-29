Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Updates from Rust Community

Project/Tooling Updates

Research

Observations/Thoughts

Rust Walkthroughs

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is zoxide, a smarter cd command.

Thanks to Ajeet D'Souza for the self-suggestion!

Call for Participation

Updates from the Rust Project

188 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Relatively quiet week, mostly rustdoc improvements.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 3d57c61a..e91ad5fc62

2 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 6 Mixed; 0 of them in rollups

26 comparisons made in total

Full report here

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Final Comment Period

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

No new RFCs entered Final Comment Period this week.

No new RFCs were published this week.

Upcoming Events

Rusty Events between 12/29/2021 - 1/31/2022 🦀

Online

North America

Rust Jobs

The Daily Edit

Spruce

Parity Technologies

Quote of the Week

One reason we keep certain things as hard errors rather than lints: it establishes a baseline that you can safely assume about other people's code, since it can't be turned off. And as a result, that baseline can become part of people's mental model of Rust itself, rather than something that might or might not be true in any given codebase. We have to take care to not use that lightly, because that places work on all users of Rust to maintain code to that baseline. But there are cases where we do. We don't allow using one integer type where another was expected. We don't allow certain operations outside an unsafe block. ... I think the standard we should apply is asking whether something is part of the baseline that people should be able to assume about all Rust code, and if that's worth the tradeoff of requiring that baseline of all Rust users.

– Josh Triplett on rust-internals

